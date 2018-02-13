Report: Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis expected to miss at least 10 months

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery on his torn ACL today, and though the Knicks haven’t pinpointed a timeline, the early expectation has leaked.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

It's too early to know a specific timetable for Kristaps Porzingis' recovery since he hasn't started the rehab process yet. The expectation, at this point, is that Porzingis will be out for at least 10 months following ACL surgery today, per ESPN sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 13, 2018

This is pretty standard for a torn ACL. Whether that’s good news just depends whether you were initially optimistic or pessimistic about the timetable.

Either way, the Knicks and Porzingis now face major questions.

He’ll be sidelined the entire rookie-scale extension window this offseason. Would the Knicks extend Porzingis’ contract while he’s still recovering? Would Porzingis take less than the max considering his health?

The Knicks have gotten outscored by 6.6 points per 100 possessions this season. Can they really build a roster next season capable of staying in the playoff race for two months without him? Will they try or just punt to 2019-20?

You can bet Porzingis’ rehab will be especially closely monitored as both sides determine how to proceed.