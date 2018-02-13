Report: Bucks offered Jabari Parker contract extension worth $18 million annually

Jabari Parker reportedly wanted a max contract extension. That obviously didn’t happen.
But how much did the Bucks offer before the rookie-scale-extension window closed?
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The Bucks were prepared during those October talks to offer a three-year deal worth around $54 million, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The two sides discussed other permutations — shorter deals, incentive-laden four-year deals — and the talks never narrowed to a single on-paper offer. Still: Milwaukee’s upper limit in annual salary — about $18 million per season — was clear, sources say.
I don’t think a healthy Parker would be worth $18 million annually. He’s a good scorer, but his unproven 3-pointer leaves questions about floor-spacing, and his defensive level is poor until proven otherwise. A salary-cap crunch will limit salaries.
But Parker is just 22, and he should get better. His upside is arguably high and achievable enough to justify an $18 million-per-year bet. Scoring is still the the most appreciated skill, so Parker would have trade value.
Again, though, that’s evaluating a healthy Parker. In reality, he’s just coming off his second ACL injury to the same knee. His future is so uncertain. I probably would have advised him to lock into that life-changing money last fall. He’s betting on himself.
Parker still has a couple more months plus the playoffs to prove himself heading into restricted free agency. When the Bucks and other teams consider him this summer, they should have a much better idea about his level of play than Milwaukee had last offseason so soon after his latest injury.
Markelle Fultz‘s jumper is a mysterious problem.
But that might not be the only issue for the 76ers’ No. 1 pick.
NBA TV:
76ers center Embiid:
I don’t exactly know what the origin of the problems are. I’m still trying to figure that out. But I don’t feel like a lot of people around him have had his back. Especially he’s only 19 years old, and that can be hard. The people around you that are supposed to support you that aren’t supporting you, it’s hard.
Philadelphia guard J.J. Redick has Fultz’s back. Embiid – who knows about being sidelined to start his pro career – says he does,too.
Is Embiid talking about people inside or outside the 76ers organization? Everyone seems vested in assigning blame for Fultz’s issues. The 76ers keep saying ominous things about Fultz’s status and letting the media watch him shoot. It’s less established how people in Fultz’s camp are supporting him.
But Embiid’s comments certainly cast suspicion on both sides.
Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery on his torn ACL today, and though the Knicks haven’t pinpointed a timeline, the early expectation has leaked.
Ian Begley of ESPN:
This is pretty standard for a torn ACL. Whether that’s good news just depends whether you were initially optimistic or pessimistic about the timetable.
Either way, the Knicks and Porzingis now face major questions.
He’ll be sidelined the entire rookie-scale extension window this offseason. Would the Knicks extend Porzingis’ contract while he’s still recovering? Would Porzingis take less than the max considering his health?
The Knicks have gotten outscored by 6.6 points per 100 possessions this season. Can they really build a roster next season capable of staying in the playoff race for two months without him? Will they try or just punt to 2019-20?
You can bet Porzingis’ rehab will be especially closely monitored as both sides determine how to proceed.
As Jared Dudley pointed out, the Suns are getting disrespected, because they’re playing like a team that doesn’t deserve respect.
Phoenix lost games by 48 and 42 points in the first four days of its season. But the Suns fired Earl Watson, promoted Jay Triano and traded Eric Bledsoe. Phoenix got more competitive and appeared to leave its biggest troubles behind. Losing by 48 to the Spurs last week could have just been an anomaly, the type of thing that randomly happens to ordinarily bad teams.
But a 46-point loss to the Warriors last night fuels a different perception: The Suns are historically prone to getting crushed. Not only are they bad, they fold in uncompetitive games, allowing the margin to soar.
Phoenix has already lost four games by more than 40 points this season. That’s unsurpassed, and it’s not even the All-Star break. As the Suns tank to the finish, the next couple months could get even uglier.
Here are the teams to lose the most games by more than 40 points in a season, with their record and margin of those losses:
The 1969 San Francisco Warriors and 1979 New Jersey Nets made the playoffs. I wouldn’t count on that for Phoenix.
T.J. McConnell stole the show in the 76ers’ win over the Knicks last night.
So, Joel Embiid took whatever opportunity he could to taunt an opponent, even if it wasn’t his own play.
This Robert Covington dunk on Michael Beasley sufficed. Embiid earned a technical foul for his celebration.