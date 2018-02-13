Getty Images

NBA players step toward equality in limited edition sneakers

Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP)— When LeBron James stepped on the court wearing mismatched sneakers in the nation’s capital, it wasn’t a fashion statement by the NBA’s most popular athlete. The message was clearly emblazed in gold on the back of his kicks, one white and one black: Equality.

Sneaker enthusiasts around the world eagerly await NBA All-Star weekend when new and limited editions of the latest shoes make their debut, but the month leading up to the highly anticipated shoepalooza is often used to make a social statement.

Starting with Martin Luther King Day and coinciding with Black History Month, players and companies honor the past and create dialogue about the future through footwear.

“I just think it’s more of a paying homage to people that paved the way before me,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said. “It’s much more than just shoes. It’s more so of a memorial more than anything.”

Nike, which started building Black History Month campaigns in 2005, has created an entire theme around equality.

Kyrie Irving‘s fourth signature shoe has the word repeated over and over in black over a white body with a red and green outsole. There are multiple Air Force 1 models with “equality” on the body, and the Jordan line has been involved from a flyknit Air Jordan 1 to player-only editions of the Air Jordan 32.

Jonathan Johnson-Griffin, the global senior creative director of Nike Basketball and Olympics, says they also wanted to celebrate the Pan-African flag, leading to a red, black and green motif featured on several models that didn’t specifically include the word “equality.” He believes the messages are especially pertinent during divisive times epitomized by the violent demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Equality is the north star that we want to celebrate in sport,” Johnson-Griffin said. “We feel like people feel a lot more equalized in sport than sometimes they do outside of sport. We want to celebrate the many chapters of that idea and many different dimensions of how we can celebrate equality. And BHM is a really iconic one.

“When you see LeBron making a statement around equality, that’s a big invitation to everyone to come celebrate who they are.”

Nike isn’t the only apparel company celebrating Black History Month. Last year, Adidas honored Arthur Ashe on the James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose models. A 2018 collection wasn’t created, but Lillard’s “Dame 4” has an edition that honors the Harlem Renaissance with nods to the Apollo Theater and Savoy Ballroom.

“When I can have something like the Black History shoe that’s close to home, close to my heart,” Lillard said, “it’s always good to be able to tell that story through the shoe.”

Players across the league have been seen wearing a variety of custom shoes in the last month touching on the theme. Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell wore a pair of Dame 4s with “I HAVE A DREAM” on the side and a closed fist on the toe box on MLK Day. Russell Westbrook recently wore his first signature performance shoe featuring a red, black and green colorway.

The movement is about more than just selling shoes. The Nike Equality campaign encourages people to get involved in youth organizations such MENTOR and Peace Players.

James, who has been extremely outspoken about social causes and injustices, knows he and many other players can spread those messages through footwear.

“You want the narrative to be sharp because you want to inspire people through that narrative,” Johnson-Griffin said. “It’s almost like when you curate an amazing museum exhibit. The narrative that you create should be a very meaningful and impactful one. We want to give people an opportunity to be part of that narrative.

“The BHM line is about inspiring, making an impact on sport and changing the world. … We want to celebrate people that are doing it and want to inspire people to do more of it.”

 

Lonzo Ball out until after All-Star break, likely misses Rising Stars game

Getty Inages
By Kurt HelinFeb 13, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
Looks like Lonzo Ball will not be part of All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Ball has been out with what the team has called a sprained MCL in his knee for the past 13 games, and he has played in just five games total since Christmas. While he practiced with the team on Tuesday and reportedly looked good, the Lakers are not bringing him back until after the All-Star break.

Which means while he is picked for Team USA in the Friday night Rising Stars challenge for All-Star weekend, he almost certainly will be sitting this one out.

Ball is a big part of the Lakers’ future, they are not going to the playoffs this season, there is zero reason to push his return and risk any further injury. This is the right play.

The league will pick his replacement.

It just sucks, because watching Ball’s passes in the defense-free zone that is the Rising Stars game would have been a blast.

LeBron James: Trae Young ‘better go pro’

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
LeBron James has a strong opinion about a point guard in the draft.

This time, it’s Oklahoma freshman Trae Young.

LeBron, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal:

“What decision? That ain’t no decision,” James said before Tuesday’s shootaround as the Cavs prepared to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. “That’s like saying ‘Am I waking up this morning … brushing my teeth?’ Ain’t no decision, he better go pro.”

Asked the biggest adjustment Young will have to make, James said, “How much money he’s going to spend monthly and how much he’s going to save monthly. That’s the only adjustment he’s got to worry about.”

Young will almost certainly be a lottery pick. He should go pro. It’s too much guaranteed money to pass up.

How high Young goes within the lottery is still an open question, though. Opinion is mixed on his unique skill set. It’ll depend how the draft order shakes out.

Young is an incredible long-range shooter, off the dribble or spotting up. He’s also a dynamic passer who excels at pushing the pace. His line – 29.5 points and 9.4 assists per game – doesn’t look like it belongs in college basketball.

But he’s also just 6-foot-2, leaving major questions about his defense and how his interior offense will translate. Young draws a lot of fouls for the Sooners. That might not be sustainable in the NBA.

So, Young might face a bigger adjustment than LeBron anticipates. But Young should go to the NBA to find out.

Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: ‘I don’t feel like a lot of people around him have had his back’

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Markelle Fultz‘s jumper is a mysterious problem.

But that might not be the only issue for the 76ers’ No. 1 pick.

NBA TV:

76ers center Embiid:

I don’t exactly know what the origin of the problems are. I’m still trying to figure that out. But I don’t feel like a lot of people around him have had his back. Especially he’s only 19 years old, and that can be hard. The people around you that are supposed to support you that aren’t supporting you, it’s hard.

Philadelphia guard J.J. Redick has Fultz’s back. Embiid – who knows about being sidelined to start his pro career – says he does,too.

Is Embiid talking about people inside or outside the 76ers organization? Everyone seems vested in assigning blame for Fultz’s issues. The 76ers keep saying ominous things about Fultz’s status and letting the media watch him shoot. It’s less established how people in Fultz’s camp are supporting him.

But Embiid’s comments certainly cast suspicion on both sides.

Report: Bucks offered Jabari Parker contract extension worth $18 million annually

AP Photo/Tom Lynn
By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2018, 2:16 PM EST
Jabari Parker reportedly wanted a max contract extension. That obviously didn’t happen.

But how much did the Bucks offer before the rookie-scale-extension window closed?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Bucks were prepared during those October talks to offer a three-year deal worth around $54 million, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The two sides discussed other permutations — shorter deals, incentive-laden four-year deals — and the talks never narrowed to a single on-paper offer. Still: Milwaukee’s upper limit in annual salary — about $18 million per season — was clear, sources say.

I don’t think a healthy Parker would be worth $18 million annually. He’s a good scorer, but his unproven 3-pointer leaves questions about floor-spacing, and his defensive level is poor until proven otherwise. A salary-cap crunch will limit salaries.

But Parker is just 22, and he should get better. His upside is arguably high and achievable enough to justify an $18 million-per-year bet. Scoring is still the the most appreciated skill, so Parker would have trade value.

Again, though, that’s evaluating a healthy Parker. In reality, he’s just coming off his second ACL injury to the same knee. His future is so uncertain. I probably would have advised him to lock into that life-changing money last fall. He’s betting on himself.

Parker still has a couple more months plus the playoffs to prove himself heading into restricted free agency. When the Bucks and other teams consider him this summer, they should have a much better idea about his level of play than Milwaukee had last offseason so soon after his latest injury.