Lonzo Ball out until after All-Star break, likely misses Rising Stars game

Looks like Lonzo Ball will not be part of All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.
Ball has been out with what the team has called a sprained MCL in his knee for the past 13 games, and he has played in just five games total since Christmas. While he practiced with the team on Tuesday and reportedly looked good, the Lakers are not bringing him back until after the All-Star break.
Which means while he is picked for Team USA in the Friday night Rising Stars challenge for All-Star weekend, he almost certainly will be sitting this one out.
Ball is a big part of the Lakers’ future, they are not going to the playoffs this season, there is zero reason to push his return and risk any further injury. This is the right play.
The league will pick his replacement.
It just sucks, because watching Ball’s passes in the defense-free zone that is the Rising Stars game would have been a blast.
LeBron James has a strong opinion about a point guard in the draft.
This time, it’s Oklahoma freshman Trae Young.
LeBron, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal:
“What decision? That ain’t no decision,” James said before Tuesday’s shootaround as the Cavs prepared to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. “That’s like saying ‘Am I waking up this morning … brushing my teeth?’ Ain’t no decision, he better go pro.”
Asked the biggest adjustment Young will have to make, James said, “How much money he’s going to spend monthly and how much he’s going to save monthly. That’s the only adjustment he’s got to worry about.”
Young will almost certainly be a lottery pick. He should go pro. It’s too much guaranteed money to pass up.
How high Young goes within the lottery is still an open question, though. Opinion is mixed on his unique skill set. It’ll depend how the draft order shakes out.
Young is an incredible long-range shooter, off the dribble or spotting up. He’s also a dynamic passer who excels at pushing the pace. His line – 29.5 points and 9.4 assists per game – doesn’t look like it belongs in college basketball.
But he’s also just 6-foot-2, leaving major questions about his defense and how his interior offense will translate. Young draws a lot of fouls for the Sooners. That might not be sustainable in the NBA.
So, Young might face a bigger adjustment than LeBron anticipates. But Young should go to the NBA to find out.
Markelle Fultz‘s jumper is a mysterious problem.
But that might not be the only issue for the 76ers’ No. 1 pick.
NBA TV:
76ers center Embiid:
I don’t exactly know what the origin of the problems are. I’m still trying to figure that out. But I don’t feel like a lot of people around him have had his back. Especially he’s only 19 years old, and that can be hard. The people around you that are supposed to support you that aren’t supporting you, it’s hard.
Philadelphia guard J.J. Redick has Fultz’s back. Embiid – who knows about being sidelined to start his pro career – says he does,too.
Is Embiid talking about people inside or outside the 76ers organization? Everyone seems vested in assigning blame for Fultz’s issues. The 76ers keep saying ominous things about Fultz’s status and letting the media watch him shoot. It’s less established how people in Fultz’s camp are supporting him.
But Embiid’s comments certainly cast suspicion on both sides.
Jabari Parker reportedly wanted a max contract extension. That obviously didn’t happen.
But how much did the Bucks offer before the rookie-scale-extension window closed?
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The Bucks were prepared during those October talks to offer a three-year deal worth around $54 million, according to sources familiar with the discussions. The two sides discussed other permutations — shorter deals, incentive-laden four-year deals — and the talks never narrowed to a single on-paper offer. Still: Milwaukee’s upper limit in annual salary — about $18 million per season — was clear, sources say.
I don’t think a healthy Parker would be worth $18 million annually. He’s a good scorer, but his unproven 3-pointer leaves questions about floor-spacing, and his defensive level is poor until proven otherwise. A salary-cap crunch will limit salaries.
But Parker is just 22, and he should get better. His upside is arguably high and achievable enough to justify an $18 million-per-year bet. Scoring is still the the most appreciated skill, so Parker would have trade value.
Again, though, that’s evaluating a healthy Parker. In reality, he’s just coming off his second ACL injury to the same knee. His future is so uncertain. I probably would have advised him to lock into that life-changing money last fall. He’s betting on himself.
Parker still has a couple more months plus the playoffs to prove himself heading into restricted free agency. When the Bucks and other teams consider him this summer, they should have a much better idea about his level of play than Milwaukee had last offseason so soon after his latest injury.
Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery on his torn ACL today, and though the Knicks haven’t pinpointed a timeline, the early expectation has leaked.
Ian Begley of ESPN:
This is pretty standard for a torn ACL. Whether that’s good news just depends whether you were initially optimistic or pessimistic about the timetable.
Either way, the Knicks and Porzingis now face major questions.
He’ll be sidelined the entire rookie-scale extension window this offseason. Would the Knicks extend Porzingis’ contract while he’s still recovering? Would Porzingis take less than the max considering his health?
The Knicks have gotten outscored by 6.6 points per 100 possessions this season. Can they really build a roster next season capable of staying in the playoff race for two months without him? Will they try or just punt to 2019-20?
You can bet Porzingis’ rehab will be especially closely monitored as both sides determine how to proceed.