Lonzo Ball likely out until after All-Star break

By Kurt HelinFeb 13, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
Looks like Lonzo Ball will not be part of All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Ball has been out with what the team has called a sprained MCL in his knee for the past 13 games, and he has played in just five games total since Christmas. While he practiced with the team on Tuesday and reportedly looked good, the Lakers are not bringing him back until after the All-Star break.

Which means while he is picked for Team USA in the Friday night Rising Stars challenge for All-Star weekend, he almost certainly will be sitting this one out.

Ball is a big part of the Lakers’ future, they are not going to the playoffs this season, there is zero reason to push his return and risk any further injury. This is the right play.

The league will pick his replacement.

It just sucks, because watching Ball’s passes in the defense-free zone that is the Rising Stars game would have been a blast.

LeBron James scores 37, Cavaliers knock off Thunder 120-112

Associated PressFeb 14, 2018, 1:36 AM EST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory on Tuesday night.

It was Cleveland’s second straight win since adding George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. in trades, and their fourth straight victory overall.

J.R. Smith added 18 points for the Cavaliers, who lost to the Thunder 148-124 on Jan. 20 with a very different roster.

Paul George scored 25 points and Carmelo Anthony 24 for the Thunder. Steven Adams added 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook scored 21 points. Westbrook and Anthony had missed the past two games with sprained ankles.

James scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, including two 3-pointers, to give Cleveland a 78-68 lead. He was 6 for 6 from the field during that stretch. The Thunder responded with an 8-0 run to get back into the game. Cleveland took a 91-87 edge into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers took control in the fourth, and a layup by James after driving on George pushed the Cavaliers ahead 115-106 with 49 seconds to play.

The Thunder trimmed their deficit to five in the final minute and could have come closer, but Alex Abrines missed a 3-pointer, and Nance got free for a dunk to seal the win for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers led 62-57 at halftime. James had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Smith had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Adams scored 15 points before the break for Oklahoma City.

 

 

Report: John Wall, Marcin Gortat met to discuss growing tension

By Dane CarbaughFeb 13, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Washington Wizards guard John Wall is going to miss the 2018 NBA All-Star Game thanks to knee surgery. Meanwhile, his team is playing well without him and the tension between the All-Star guard and his teammates has been apparent.

The rest of the team has made it a point to push the mantra of “everybody eats” with Wall out, it has been seen by many at a dig at the ball-dominant Wizards star. Marcin Gortat sent out a tweet following a recent win that many — including Wall — interpreted as pointed criticism for the injured star.

Speaking with ESPN, Wall openly dismissed Gortat, saying that he “spoon fed” the big man buckets. As you might imagine, that probably didn’t sit right with Gortat or folks inside the Washington organization.

Now, it appears both Wall and Gortat have tried to rectify things.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the two sat down to try and discuss the tension growing between them.

Via ESPN:

The meeting, which didn’t last long, facilitated the airing of grievances, but sources say there is still more work to be done to fully repair that relationship.

Those close to the franchise suggest these are natural altercations from the rigors of such an emotional season.

After a 122-119 win over the red-hot Toronto Raptors on Feb. 1, the team’s third consecutive victory with Wall sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery, Gortat tweeted:

Soon after, Wall, sources say, reached out to Gortat via a text message and essentially stated that if there’s a problem, direct it to him instead of using social media to spew backhanded insults, sources with knowledge of the conversation told ESPN.

Gortat has explained that his tweet was never intended as a jab to Wall, and reiterated that he was genuinely praising the team for a big win.

Wall is slated to be back before the playoffs start, and he will need to be able to play alongside Gortat if the Wizards want to make a run into the postseason.

Washington currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Garnett explains how his sideways hood stays put (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 13, 2018, 9:35 PM EST
Look, it’s a question the Internet has been clamoring for, so we might as well give you the answer.

Twitter worked itself into a frenzy during Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony with the Boston Celtics this week. Not about Pierce, but about Kevin Garnett’s sideways hood.

Garnett was of course in attendance for Pierce’s ceremony, and his famous sideways hood — reminiscent of T.I. — perhaps got a little more coverage than usual.

That sent folks to their keyboards wondering if he uses some kind of special tape to make it stay like that on his smooth, shiny head. Naturally, KG gave us an answer on Area 21.

Via Twitter:

This answer still seemed like complete nonsense to me even as a fellow bald man, so just for our readers here I decided to get up, grab a hoodie from my coatrack, and try it out.

Turns out it works.

Even with turning my head I can get the hood of a hoodie to stay on my noggin an extreme angle, and that’s after a fresh shave. The key is to put it on your head at the angle you want, then pull it opposite the direction of the grain of your hair. Sometimes that can vary greatly, so it may take some experimentation if you try this at home.

So there’s your answer, Internet. Garnett’s hood stays on thanks to tiny little hairs that grip the fibers his hood like a strip of velcro.

Don’t say we don’t do any research here at Pro Basketball Talk.

Ray Allen pays tribute to Paul Pierce on Instagram

By Kurt HelinFeb 13, 2018, 8:02 PM EST
Ray Allen wasn’t at Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement last weekend. It was noticed. It fired up the rumor/speculation machine about the relationship between the two (or Allen and Pierce and Kevin Garnett) and how that Celtics era came to an end.

Tuesday, Ray Allen went on Instagram with a long post talking about how Pierce “will always be a Celtic” and playing down any rift in their relationship.

What we did in 2008 was special! Not only by Boston standards but by professional sports standards. The truth is, without any one of us on that team we would’ve never been able to do the unthinkable. Going from last place in one year to winning a championship is unfathomable. But, we did it! WE did it- Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen, P.J. Brown, Sam Cassell, Glen Davis, Eddie House, Kendrick Perkins, Scott Pollard, James Posey, Leon Powe, Gabe Pruitt, Brian Scalabrine, Doc, Danny, everyone at the Celtics Organization, our wives, children, families, the Fans in The City of Boston and yes, me. Over the last few years I have been berated, lambasted and had my name smeared. You may not want to hear this, but I will always be a Celtic. (Fact). I will always cherish the bonds that I shared with all of my teammates and the people in the city of Boston. (Truth). We all gave everything we had. We all won and we all raised the 2008 NBA Championship banner together. (Ubuntu) Paul Pierce is the first guy that welcomed Kevin and me with open arms into his atmosphere from day one and we never looked back. Paul and I have spoken about our time together as teammates- going to battle night after night knowing we could count on one another and we have also talked about my decision to leave during free agency- a choice I made for my family. Despite what you may have heard or read or what is rumored- there is nothing but love. Paul and I are more interested in building bridges than putting up walls. To Paul, number 34, Congratulations on having your number raised up to the rafters. I salute you for your commitment to the city of Boston and to us the 2008 NBA Champions #thetruth

A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour) on

I’d like to say that ends all the speculation and debate, but we know better. At least it quiets down for now.