LeBron James: Trae Young ‘better go pro’

LeBron James has a strong opinion about a point guard in the draft.

This time, it’s Oklahoma freshman Trae Young.

LeBron, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal:

“What decision? That ain’t no decision,” James said before Tuesday’s shootaround as the Cavs prepared to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. “That’s like saying ‘Am I waking up this morning … brushing my teeth?’ Ain’t no decision, he better go pro.” Asked the biggest adjustment Young will have to make, James said, “How much money he’s going to spend monthly and how much he’s going to save monthly. That’s the only adjustment he’s got to worry about.”

Young will almost certainly be a lottery pick. He should go pro. It’s too much guaranteed money to pass up.

How high Young goes within the lottery is still an open question, though. Opinion is mixed on his unique skill set. It’ll depend how the draft order shakes out.

Young is an incredible long-range shooter, off the dribble or spotting up. He’s also a dynamic passer who excels at pushing the pace. His line – 29.5 points and 9.4 assists per game – doesn’t look like it belongs in college basketball.

But he’s also just 6-foot-2, leaving major questions about his defense and how his interior offense will translate. Young draws a lot of fouls for the Sooners. That might not be sustainable in the NBA.

So, Young might face a bigger adjustment than LeBron anticipates. But Young should go to the NBA to find out.