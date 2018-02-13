Twitter

Kevin Garnett explains how his sideways hood stays put (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 13, 2018, 9:35 PM EST
Look, it’s a question the Internet has been clamoring for, so we might as well give you the answer.

Twitter worked itself into a frenzy during Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony with the Boston Celtics this week. Not about Pierce, but about Kevin Garnett’s sideways hood.

Garnett was of course in attendance for Pierce’s ceremony, and his famous sideways hood — reminiscent of T.I. — perhaps got a little more coverage than usual.

That sent folks to their keyboards wondering if he uses some kind of special tape to make it stay like that on his smooth, shiny head. Naturally, KG gave us an answer on Area 21.

Via Twitter:

This answer still seemed like complete nonsense to me even as a fellow bald man, so just for our readers here I decided to get up, grab a hoodie from my coatrack, and try it out.

Turns out it works.

Even with turning my head I can get the hood of a hoodie to stay on my noggin an extreme angle, and that’s after a fresh shave. The key is to put it on your head at the angle you want, then pull it opposite the direction of the grain of your hair. Sometimes that can vary greatly, so it may take some experimentation if you try this at home.

So there’s your answer, Internet. Garnett’s hood stays on thanks to tiny little hairs that grip the fibers his hood like a strip of velcro.

Don’t say we don’t do any research here at Pro Basketball Talk.

Ray Allen pays tribute to Paul Pierce on Instagram

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 13, 2018, 8:02 PM EST
Ray Allen wasn’t at Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement last weekend. It was noticed. It fired up the rumor/speculation machine about the relationship between the two (or Allen and Pierce and Kevin Garnett) and how that Celtics era came to an end.

Tuesday, Ray Allen went on Instagram with a long post talking about how Pierce “will always be a Celtic” and playing down any rift in their relationship.

What we did in 2008 was special! Not only by Boston standards but by professional sports standards. The truth is, without any one of us on that team we would’ve never been able to do the unthinkable. Going from last place in one year to winning a championship is unfathomable. But, we did it! WE did it- Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen, P.J. Brown, Sam Cassell, Glen Davis, Eddie House, Kendrick Perkins, Scott Pollard, James Posey, Leon Powe, Gabe Pruitt, Brian Scalabrine, Doc, Danny, everyone at the Celtics Organization, our wives, children, families, the Fans in The City of Boston and yes, me. Over the last few years I have been berated, lambasted and had my name smeared. You may not want to hear this, but I will always be a Celtic. (Fact). I will always cherish the bonds that I shared with all of my teammates and the people in the city of Boston. (Truth). We all gave everything we had. We all won and we all raised the 2008 NBA Championship banner together. (Ubuntu) Paul Pierce is the first guy that welcomed Kevin and me with open arms into his atmosphere from day one and we never looked back. Paul and I have spoken about our time together as teammates- going to battle night after night knowing we could count on one another and we have also talked about my decision to leave during free agency- a choice I made for my family. Despite what you may have heard or read or what is rumored- there is nothing but love. Paul and I are more interested in building bridges than putting up walls. To Paul, number 34, Congratulations on having your number raised up to the rafters. I salute you for your commitment to the city of Boston and to us the 2008 NBA Champions #thetruth

A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour) on

I’d like to say that ends all the speculation and debate, but we know better. At least it quiets down for now.

Dwyane Wade on LeBron this summer: “It’s his decision and I don’t want nothing to do with it at all”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 13, 2018, 7:28 PM EST
There will be no more pictures of Dwyane Wade and a teammate on Instagram telling LeBron James to join them in South Beach. No more recruitment. No more LeBron in Miami.

LeBron can be a free agent this summer (if he opts out as expected) and has to make a decision once again. Maybe he decides to stay in Cleveland, maybe he goes to Houston or Los Angeles or Philadelphia or wherever. Just don’t expect Dwyane Wade to recruit him, as he did before. Here is what Wade told Jorge Sedano during an interview at AmericanAirlines Arena, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“No. No, I don’t have anything to do with it, none of that,” Wade said …. “One thing I know is he makes his own decisions. So when we get to that point, hopefully, he takes a good look at the place he’s at and gives that real consideration and then goes from there.

“It’s his decision and I don’t want nothing to do with it at all.”

About the only thing we know for sure about LeBron’s decision this time around is there will not be a 30-minute ESPN special announcing it.

That and now we can rule out a return to Miami. Which was never really in the cards anyway, unless LeBron pushed his way back there, because the Heat would have to do some serious salary cap gymnastics to make it all work.

LeBron is on his own with this one. He will get to the end of this season (whenever that is for him and the Cavaliers), survey the landscape, and make his call. Plenty of teams will come knocking, but LeBron is going to make his call this time without any recruitment from Dwyane Wade.

Chris Paul and James Harden, on the other hand…

NBA players step toward equality in limited edition sneakers

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP)— When LeBron James stepped on the court wearing mismatched sneakers in the nation’s capital, it wasn’t a fashion statement by the NBA’s most popular athlete. The message was clearly emblazed in gold on the back of his kicks, one white and one black: Equality.

Sneaker enthusiasts around the world eagerly await NBA All-Star weekend when new and limited editions of the latest shoes make their debut, but the month leading up to the highly anticipated shoepalooza is often used to make a social statement.

Starting with Martin Luther King Day and coinciding with Black History Month, players and companies honor the past and create dialogue about the future through footwear.

“I just think it’s more of a paying homage to people that paved the way before me,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said. “It’s much more than just shoes. It’s more so of a memorial more than anything.”

Nike, which started building Black History Month campaigns in 2005, has created an entire theme around equality.

Kyrie Irving‘s fourth signature shoe has the word repeated over and over in black over a white body with a red and green outsole. There are multiple Air Force 1 models with “equality” on the body, and the Jordan line has been involved from a flyknit Air Jordan 1 to player-only editions of the Air Jordan 32.

Jonathan Johnson-Griffin, the global senior creative director of Nike Basketball and Olympics, says they also wanted to celebrate the Pan-African flag, leading to a red, black and green motif featured on several models that didn’t specifically include the word “equality.” He believes the messages are especially pertinent during divisive times epitomized by the violent demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Equality is the north star that we want to celebrate in sport,” Johnson-Griffin said. “We feel like people feel a lot more equalized in sport than sometimes they do outside of sport. We want to celebrate the many chapters of that idea and many different dimensions of how we can celebrate equality. And BHM is a really iconic one.

“When you see LeBron making a statement around equality, that’s a big invitation to everyone to come celebrate who they are.”

Nike isn’t the only apparel company celebrating Black History Month. Last year, Adidas honored Arthur Ashe on the James Harden, Damian Lillard and Derrick Rose models. A 2018 collection wasn’t created, but Lillard’s “Dame 4” has an edition that honors the Harlem Renaissance with nods to the Apollo Theater and Savoy Ballroom.

“When I can have something like the Black History shoe that’s close to home, close to my heart,” Lillard said, “it’s always good to be able to tell that story through the shoe.”

Players across the league have been seen wearing a variety of custom shoes in the last month touching on the theme. Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell wore a pair of Dame 4s with “I HAVE A DREAM” on the side and a closed fist on the toe box on MLK Day. Russell Westbrook recently wore his first signature performance shoe featuring a red, black and green colorway.

The movement is about more than just selling shoes. The Nike Equality campaign encourages people to get involved in youth organizations such MENTOR and Peace Players.

James, who has been extremely outspoken about social causes and injustices, knows he and many other players can spread those messages through footwear.

“You want the narrative to be sharp because you want to inspire people through that narrative,” Johnson-Griffin said. “It’s almost like when you curate an amazing museum exhibit. The narrative that you create should be a very meaningful and impactful one. We want to give people an opportunity to be part of that narrative.

“The BHM line is about inspiring, making an impact on sport and changing the world. … We want to celebrate people that are doing it and want to inspire people to do more of it.”

 

Lonzo Ball out until after All-Star break, likely misses Rising Stars game

Getty Inages
By Kurt HelinFeb 13, 2018, 5:10 PM EST
Looks like Lonzo Ball will not be part of All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

Ball has been out with what the team has called a sprained MCL in his knee for the past 13 games, and he has played in just five games total since Christmas. While he practiced with the team on Tuesday and reportedly looked good, the Lakers are not bringing him back until after the All-Star break.

Which means while he is picked for Team USA in the Friday night Rising Stars challenge for All-Star weekend, he almost certainly will be sitting this one out.

Ball is a big part of the Lakers’ future, they are not going to the playoffs this season, there is zero reason to push his return and risk any further injury. This is the right play.

The league will pick his replacement.

It just sucks, because watching Ball’s passes in the defense-free zone that is the Rising Stars game would have been a blast.