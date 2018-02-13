Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: ‘I don’t feel like a lot of people around him have had his back’

Markelle Fultz‘s jumper is a mysterious problem.

But that might not be the only issue for the 76ers’ No. 1 pick.

NBA TV:

76ers center Embiid:

I don’t exactly know what the origin of the problems are. I’m still trying to figure that out. But I don’t feel like a lot of people around him have had his back. Especially he’s only 19 years old, and that can be hard. The people around you that are supposed to support you that aren’t supporting you, it’s hard.

Philadelphia guard J.J. Redick has Fultz’s back. Embiid – who knows about being sidelined to start his pro career – says he does,too.

Is Embiid talking about people inside or outside the 76ers organization? Everyone seems vested in assigning blame for Fultz’s issues. The 76ers keep saying ominous things about Fultz’s status and letting the media watch him shoot. It’s less established how people in Fultz’s camp are supporting him.

But Embiid’s comments certainly cast suspicion on both sides.