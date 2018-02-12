Zach LaVine with game-winning steal, dunk as Bulls beat Magic

Late Raiders owner Al Davis used to say “speed kills.”
In the NBA, that translates more to athleticism — the elite athletes (by NBA standards) have a massive advantage.
Enter Zach LaVine.
In a tied game 101-101 with 15.2 seconds left in Chicago, Orlando was inbounding the ball and was expected to get the last shot. Jonathan Simmons tried to throw a bounce-pass to Shelvin Mack as he broke out toward midcourt — and LaVine picked his pocket, raced down the court and threw down the game-winning dunk.
Chicago is showing some potential for the future. There’s a long way to go, but there are some reasons for hope.
As the NFL season wore on, the focus and fury over players kneeling for the National Anthem seemed to fade. The President’s short attention span kicked-in and he moved on to something else, the media attention moved on to the newest thing, and it became a relative non-story (and anyone with a brain that heard NFL ratings were down because of it knew better).
In the NBA, the protests were more muted — players locked arms on some teams (and still do) for the anthem. However, it would not have been the same story as the NFL — while some NFL fans booed those players, the vast majority of NBA fans would have nodded in agreement. Different demographics.
Kobe Bryant was asked about the protests — started by Colin Kaepernick in an effort to raise awareness of police brutality toward African-Americans — and told The Undefeated he would have been in.
“Yeah, I would have participated in it, for sure. I’m sure I would have gotten some flak for it. That’s fine. I think that Colin’s message was a very simple one. It was police brutality needs to stop; we need to take a look at that…
“From my experience in the locker room, it doesn’t seem like any of the players that I played with certainly would have had an issue with that. I think we understand this is a free country. I think we have the right to peaceful protest.”
The NBA and its players tried to focus more on actions in the community to make a change rather than statements during the anthem and on the court (the NBA does have a rule that players must stand for the anthem).
That said, if the protests would have been more dramatic as Kobe suggested it would not have had the same pushback as the NFL protests. Again, the NBA demographics are different — younger, more urban, more diverse — and they would have been far more likely to agree than boo (for a few teams in deep red states, maybe it’s a little different). If you think the league would have acted, remember that the Los Angeles Sparks repeatedly walked off the court as not to be on it during the anthem in the WNBA playoffs last season, and the league did nothing. It would have been the same.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former No. 1 NBA draft pick Greg Oden will attempt a comeback this summer in the Big3.
The 3-on-3 league says Monday that Oden will be part of this year’s draft pool and take part in the draft combine.
Oden was picked first in 2007 by Portland, which selected him over Kevin Durant. But the 7-footer battled injuries throughout his career and played in just 105 games, averaging 8.0 points. His last NBA season was in 2013-14 with Miami.
The league of former NBA players co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube completed its first season last year. The players who were not on the championship team or are captains or co-captains of teams in the eight-team league will be part of the draft pool.
We knew this was coming, but now it is official.
The Sixers have added a little shooting and some scoring punch to their bench by signing Marco Belinelli, who was bought out of the $6.6 he was still owed and waived by the Atlanta Hawks.
He signed Monday with the Sixers and is available, although coach Brett Brown said he didn’t plan to use him.
Belinelli had other options but chose Philly.
Belinelli averaged 11.4 points per game in Atlanta and shot 37.2 percent from three.
Belinelli does not bring much defense or anything else, but in the short-term for a Sixers team trying to make the playoffs his shooting is a boost. The Sixers bench struggles to score, and Belinelli can do that.
Ty Lawson was one of the guys squeezed by the tight market last summer and the fact most teams like their point guards. Lawson had a solid season in Sacramento in the 2016-17 season — 9.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, a true shooting percentage of 55.1 (close to the league average), and a PER of 15.7. Yet there were no contract offers for the veteran this summer, so he played in China.
The Washington Wizards are without John Wall for another month or so due to knee surgery, and now backup point guard Tim Frazier is done for the season, so the Wizards are looking for help. There were rumors of the Wizards looking at Derrick Rose, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported a better idea.
After a season in the China Basketball Association, guard Ty Lawson has emerged as a serious candidate for a deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources told ESPN….
Nevertheless, Lawson’s strong performance with Shangdong of the CBA, including 55 points in his final game, has merited deeper inspection, league sources said. Lawson is expected to get the opportunity prior to the All-Star break to make a case to Washington about signing him, league sources said.
Other options include Rose, Briante Webber or Ramon Sessions, league sources said.
Of those choices, I’d take a flier on Lawson first — so long as his off-the-court challenges with alcohol are under control. The Wizards need to do something, Tomas Satoransky has played well but he needs some help.