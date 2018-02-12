Report: Wizards “seriously considering” bringing in Ty Lawson

Ty Lawson was one of the guys squeezed by the tight market last summer and the fact most teams like their point guards. Lawson had a solid season in Sacramento in the 2016-17 season — 9.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, a true shooting percentage of 55.1 (close to the league average), and a PER of 15.7. Yet there were no contract offers for the veteran this summer, so he played in China.
The Washington Wizards are without John Wall for another month or so due to knee surgery, and now backup point guard Tim Frazier is done for the season, so the Wizards are looking for help. There were rumors of the Wizards looking at Derrick Rose, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported a better idea.
After a season in the China Basketball Association, guard Ty Lawson has emerged as a serious candidate for a deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources told ESPN….
Nevertheless, Lawson’s strong performance with Shangdong of the CBA, including 55 points in his final game, has merited deeper inspection, league sources said. Lawson is expected to get the opportunity prior to the All-Star break to make a case to Washington about signing him, league sources said.
Other options include Rose, Briante Webber or Ramon Sessions, league sources said.
Of those choices, I’d take a flier on Lawson first — so long as his off-the-court challenges with alcohol are under control. The Wizards need to do something, Tomas Satoransky has played well but he needs some help.