Getty Images

Marco Belinelli officially joins Sixers, could play Monday night

By Kurt HelinFeb 12, 2018, 7:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

We knew this was coming, but now it is official.

The Sixers have added a little shooting and some scoring punch to their bench by signing Marco Belinelli, who was bought out of the $6.6 he was still owed and waived by the Atlanta Hawks.

He signed Monday with the Sixers and is available, although coach Brett Brown said he didn’t plan to use him.

Belinelli had other options but chose Philly.

Belinelli averaged 11.4 points per game in Atlanta and shot 37.2 percent from three.

Belinelli does not bring much defense or anything else, but in the short-term for a Sixers team trying to make the playoffs his shooting is a boost. The Sixers bench struggles to score, and Belinelli can do that.

 

Report: Wizards “seriously considering” bringing in Ty Lawson

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 12, 2018, 6:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ty Lawson was one of the guys squeezed by the tight market last summer and the fact most teams like their point guards. Lawson had a solid season in Sacramento in the 2016-17 season — 9.9 points and 4.8 assists per game, a true shooting percentage of 55.1 (close to the league average), and a PER of 15.7. Yet there were no contract offers for the veteran this summer, so he played in China.

The Washington Wizards are without John Wall for another month or so due to knee surgery, and now backup point guard Tim Frazier is done for the season, so the Wizards are looking for help. There were rumors of the Wizards looking at Derrick Rose, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported a better idea.

After a season in the China Basketball Association, guard Ty Lawson has emerged as a serious candidate for a deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources told ESPN….

Nevertheless, Lawson’s strong performance with Shangdong of the CBA, including 55 points in his final game, has merited deeper inspection, league sources said. Lawson is expected to get the opportunity prior to the All-Star break to make a case to Washington about signing him, league sources said.

Other options include Rose, Briante Webber or Ramon Sessions, league sources said.

Of those choices, I’d take a flier on Lawson first — so long as his off-the-court challenges with alcohol are under control. The Wizards need to do something, Tomas Satoransky has played well but he needs some help.

Will Barton: Troy Daniels fought me because I dissed Suns on podcast

By Dan FeldmanFeb 12, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
3 Comments

The Suns lost to the Spurs by 48 (!) last Wednesday.

Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton on Road Trippin’ (Channing Frye‘s and Richard Jefferson‘s podcast):

I’m going to be the first to say it. They’ve go to send the whole Phoenix team to the G League for that. I’m sorry. Except Devin Booker and T.J. Warren. The rest of them have got to go to the G League.

Phoenix’s next opponent? Denver on Saturday.

The Suns lost again – their fifth straight defeat, though by just 10 this time – but Troy Daniels started an altercation with Barton.

Barton, via Gina Mizell of The Denver Post:

It was nothing personal to Phoenix. I would have said that about us if that happened to us. I was just being funny on a podcast.

“I didn’t know during the game that’s what it was about. I didn’t find out until I came (into the locker room) … I was like ‘They listened to that?’ Alright. OK. Whatever. I’m coming to the game and I didn’t remember I even said that. I’m not thinking about that. So when we came back in (the locker room), they told me that’s what it’s about, and then it’s like, ‘It all makes sense.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s why he came out like that,’ which I respect. You’re supposed to take that personal and I respect that. I would have took it personal, too.”

Daniels put up a much better fight against Barton than the Suns did against San Antonio.

LaVar Ball: Lonzo Ball won’t re-sign with Lakers unless they sign LiAngelo

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions
By Dan FeldmanFeb 12, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
15 Comments

When LaVar Ball said Luke Walton lost the Lakers, some players strongly defended their coach. Not LaVar’s son, Lonzo Ball. The promising rookie didn’t commit to either side. That, and the Lakers’ on-the-record silence on the issue, sparked speculation and rumors.

But the Lakers found a little groove, and the hysteria quieted. The words of LaVar – who’s in Lithuania, where his other sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, are playing – faded.

So, LaVar has cooked up another way to get his name into headlines.

Donatas Urbonas:

It’s hard to follow LaVar’s exact timeline here. (It’s hard to follow a lot of what he says.) But let’s try to unpack it.

Lonzo is under contract through the 2020-21 season. The Lakers have team options on the final two years, but they’re not declining those unless Lonzo stumbles badly (in which case this is all moot). The Lakers can also make Lonzo a restricted free agent in 2021, which means the soonest Lonzo can unilaterally leave Los Angeles is 2022, and that would require taking his qualifying in 2021.

In other words, Lonzo can’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Lakers shouldn’t feel pressed to get LiAngelo, a low-end prospect.

But could there be actual ramifications for not drafting him or signing him? LaVar acts as if he’s Lonzo’s de facto manager/agent. Lonzo has never shut the door on that perception.

He’ll get asked about this, though. It’ll be another opportunity to distance himself from his father or his franchise – or walk a delicate middle line yet again. It’s a tough spot for a 20-year-old.

That, more than the threat of him walking in free agency, is why the Lakers are worried about him.

Bobby Portis tells Jodie Meeks to shut up as they debate flagrant foul

By Dan FeldmanFeb 12, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
2 Comments

Bobby Portis got ejected from the Bulls loss to the Wizards on Saturday for flagrantly fouling Tomas Satoransky.

The contention didn’t end there.

Washington guard Jodie Meeks, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“If a guy has a clear lane to the basket, if you can’t [get] there then let him go. You can’t try to take him out. Obviously, not everybody abides by those rules.”

Portis:

I have to side with Portis here. Satoransky didn’t have a clear lane to the basket. Portis got there in time to get a lot of ball. It’s unfortunate how hard Satoransky fell, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Portis was dirty or even reckless.

This back-and-forth probably only increases the odds of a more deliberate dustup when the Bulls and Wizards play April 1.