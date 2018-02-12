Marco Belinelli officially joins Sixers, could play Monday night

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

We knew this was coming, but now it is official.

The Sixers have added a little shooting and some scoring punch to their bench by signing Marco Belinelli, who was bought out of the $6.6 he was still owed and waived by the Atlanta Hawks.

He signed Monday with the Sixers and is available, although coach Brett Brown said he didn’t plan to use him.

Belinelli had other options but chose Philly.

Belinelli said several teams including OKC, TOR, MIL, & POR all tried to sign him, but he chose Philly. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) February 12, 2018

Belinelli averaged 11.4 points per game in Atlanta and shot 37.2 percent from three.

Belinelli does not bring much defense or anything else, but in the short-term for a Sixers team trying to make the playoffs his shooting is a boost. The Sixers bench struggles to score, and Belinelli can do that.