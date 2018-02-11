Watch the Boston Celtics retire Paul Pierce’s number 34 (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 8:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

There was much fanfare for Paul Pierce during his jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, and not just because Isaiah Thomas was no longer a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pierce was flattered by former Celtics players and coaches, with Robert Parrish even saying that he was the best offensive player for Boston ever.

Guys like Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Doc Rivers all showed up to the game against the Cavaliers to watch and then be there for Pierce’s retirement ceremony after the game.

Pierce spoke for 20 minutes to the crowd at TD Garden, thanking everyone from Doc, to KG, to Danny Ainge. Pierce, who played in Boston from 1998-2013, also spoke to reporters after the game at a press conference.

Cleveland beat the Celtics, 121-99, but it was definitely still Pierce’s night in Boston.

Watch the full video above of Pierce’s part of his jersey retirement ceremony.

Gregg Popovich has Spurs vote whether Patty Mills would get another foul (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Gregg Popovich was trying to keep guys loose during Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, so he took a new strategy.

During one huddle, Popovich had Patty Mills and some other assistants raise their hand to vote whether they thought that Mills would pick up his third foul after they came out of the break.

Mills seemed to appreciate the confidence in him from the coaching staff as everyone voted that he would not get another foul.

Via Twitter:

Naturally, Mills did in fact pick up his third foul after the break, but you have to respect Popovich’s plan to get guys out of their own heads in a game against a major rival.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, they lost to the Warriors, 122-105.

Paul Pierce’s son Prince sees how many faces he can make during interview

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
6 Comments

Sunday was Paul Pierce’s day in Boston as the Celtics retired his number to the rafters at TD Garden, but the interview Pierce gave with Doris Burke during Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers belonged entirely to his son, Prince Pierce.

Prince was sitting on his dad’s lap as Paul talked about what it meant to be back in Boston for the ceremony, and most of the folks were watching the younger member of the family as he proceeded to make an impressive amount of faces on national TV.

The result was a hilarious moment that Twitter took off with.

Via Twitter:

I honestly don’t know if Prince has read any Calvin and Hobbes, but Bill Watterson really nailed it with how kids just love to make funny faces.

All this almost made us forget about Rajon Rondo‘s shoes.

Bobby Portis ejected after Flagrant 2 on Tomas Satoransky (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
6 Comments

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis is no stranger to conflict. Portis famously brawled with former teammate Nikola Mirotic, breaking two bones in Mirotic’s face in October.

It didn’t seem that Saturday night’s interaction with Washington Wizards wing was the result of predetermined animus from Portis, but it did look pretty brutal on the court.

As the game was winding down between the Bulls and the Wizards in the fourth quarter, Satoransky — having a career-type game — drove down the left baseline toward the hoop. Portis rotated over to help, but came across Satoransky’s body once the Wizards player was airborne.

The hit sent Satoransky flying through the air, eventually landing flat on the floor giving the second-year player a nasty knock to the head.

Portis was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for his part, and the knock ended Satoransky’s night.

After the game, both Portis and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg seemed to disagree with the call.

Via ESPN:

“I went for the ball,” Portis said. “Tried to block it, it was a tight game, tried to make a basketball play, for our team, to help our team stay in the game. Things happen.”

“I don’t think it was a dirty play,” Hoiberg said. “I think he was going over to try to make a play, prevent a layup. That’s what I saw.”

Satoransky did not talk to reporters after the game, but was apparently seen with an icepack on his head. At publication time we do not have an update on his condition. He finished the game with 25 points, six assists, and three rebounds, shooting 83 percent both from the floor and from 3-point range.

Along with Tim Frazier getting his nose whacked, this game was rough.

Washington beat the Bulls, 101-90.

Report: Wizards’ Tim Frazier will have surgery after taking knee to the face

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 1:48 PM EST
2 Comments

Tim Frazier has been a rotational player in Washington all season for the Wizards, but it looks like he could be out for a few days after taking a need to face on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Playing early in the second quarter, Frazier lost his footing while trying to threaten from a triple threat position. Frazier started to fall forward, and as defenders rushed to trap him during a Washington pick-and-roll, he went to a knee. That’s when his face (and nose) collided with Bobby Portis‘ knee, and Frazier had to leave the game.

It was an ugly collision, especially on replay, and many were hoping the damage was light for Frazier.

Early on Sunday, reports came in that Frazier would get surgery on his nose and could perhaps be back in the upcoming week.

Via Twitter:

Are we destined to get yet another NBA player in a mask this season? We’ve already had Kyrie Irving and Ron Baker. Perhaps Frazier is next.