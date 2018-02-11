Watch Anthony Davis drop 44 in double OT win against Nets

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the New Orleans Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in two overtimes on Saturday night.

Rondo finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak.

Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 16 boards, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points.

Allen Crabbe made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Nets, who have lost their last four games.

Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24 points and 10 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.

New Orleans led by 28 points in the third quarter when the Nets, who looked flat in the first half, launched their wild comeback, sending the game into overtime on Crabbe’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Crabbe continued his hot shooting, connecting on two more 3s to open up the first overtime session, giving the Nets a 122-118 lead with 2:28 left.

But the Pelicans came back to force the second OT on a jumper by Holiday.

Davis then scored four points during a 7-0 run for the Pelicans, putting them up 130-124 with 2:50 remaining. After a pair of free throws by Joe Harris, Rondo hit three free throws to put it away.

 

Watch Isaiah Thomas score 22 in Lakers debut, Mavericks still win

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 7:48 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 22 points, Harrison Barnes had 21 and the last-place Dallas Mavericks spoiled Isaiah Thomas‘ strong debut with the Lakers, beating Los Angeles 130-123 on Saturday night.

Thomas finished with 22 points and already looks like a better fit in coach Luke Walton’s offense than he did in an ill-fated 15-game stint with Cleveland after the offseason trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

The diminutive guard’s first half with the Lakers was his highest-scoring half of the season, a team-high 16 points.

Thomas, who was part of a four-player deal at the trading deadline that also brought Channing Frye, missed the first 36 games recovering from a hip injury.

Doug McDermott had eight points in his Dallas debut following a deadline deal that brought him from New York and was part of a youthful closing lineup that outscored the Lakers 13-5 in the final 3:09.

The Lakers had a season-best, four-game winning streak stopped for the third time in a month.

Nowitzki, Barnes and starting guard Wesley Matthews all sat in the last three minutes, and rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. put Dallas ahead for good at 119-118 on a layup. Smith finished with 14 points, and the Mavericks had a season high in points.

Julius Randle had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers, and Brandon Ingram scored 22 points. Kyle Kuzma had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Dwight Powell scored 19, two shy of his career high, for Dallas. J.J. Barea had 10 points and nine assists.

Thomas entered the game to a noticeable ovation from the usually solid number of Lakers fans in the Dallas crowd, and hit a 3 from the left wing on his first LA possession in what proved to be just a start. He was 4 of 7 from long range before halftime.

Reports: Marco Belinelli waived by Hawks, will sign with Sixers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2018, 1:47 AM EST
The Atlanta Hawks wanted to move on from veteran Marco Belinelli.

The Philadelphia 76ers want to make the playoffs and could use more shooting and wing depth.

The Hawks have reached a buyout with Belinelli and waived him, and once he clears waivers he is headed to Philly, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports (confirmed by other sources since).

Belinelli brings some shooting — he’s hitting 37.2 percent from three this season — and some depth on the win to the Sixers, who could use both. He brings little else (the Hawks were -10.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor). However, the Sixers are thin on the bench and Belinelli provides an inexpensive guy to bring in, hit some shots and provide some floor spacing. It’s not a bad flier for the end of the season.

From Knicks to Pelicans, Forbes values every NBA team at at least $1 billion

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
In 2015, the Hawks sold for $850 million. That was the last time an NBA franchise went for less than $1 billion.

It might never happen again.

Forbes valued every NBA franchise – led by the Knicks ($3.6 billion), Lakers ($3.3 billion) and Warriors ($3.1) – at at least $1 billion in its annual valuations. Though these are just estimates, they’re the best publicly available data on the worth of each NBA team.

The full rankings:

Isaiah Thomas on trade to Lakers: ‘It was a surprise’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2018, 8:57 PM EST
One year ago this week, Isaiah Thomas was on his way to the All-Star game in a season where he went on to be fifth in MVP voting and being an All-NBA player.

This year he’s coming off a hip injury that sidelined him for the first half of the season, and Thomas has been a shell of the player he was last season. Add to that the waves he was creating in the Cleveland and the Cavaliers front office felt it couldn’t wait any longer and had to move on — they traded him to the Lakers.

Thomas said he did not see that coming before his first game in a Los Angeles uniform, as reported by Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Thomas, who averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists in his first 15 games back from a hip injury with Cleveland, said he was “shocked” at being traded Thursday.

“It was a surprise, but at the same time, I am happy to have a new start,” Thomas said. “I am happy to be here with the Lakers, happy to be with a young team that is exciting, that likes to get up and down. That’s my style of play. I am here to help in any way possible. It’s a fresh start for me. I am excited.”

“It kind of reminds me of the same situation when I got traded to Boston: It was a young team that was thinking rebuild, but we had some different thoughts than that and we made a push to the playoffs. That is my job, to come to this team and bring that spirit, that fire, that killer’s mentality and just understand that we can take advantage of this opportunity that we have [the rest of] the season. It’s about winning and it is about winning right now.”

It’s about right now for Thomas, who is a free agent this summer and is playing for his next contract. This summer is his big kick at the can. He needs to show he’s healthy and closer to his old self to earn anything near the kind of payday he envisioned.

Part of that also means fitting in with the Lakers. While his agent said IT wanted to start or get bought out, Thomas himself said all the right things before his debut (yes, he wants to start, but he wants to do what’s best for the team more). He needs to. In addition to playing terribly in Cleveland, he was divisive in the locker room, and that can hurt his value even more. Play well in Los Angeles, be a good teammate, and it can help change the perception.

Thomas could be a gunner sixth man for the Lakers the rest of this season, put up numbers and get back to the fan-favorite status he has had in every stop from Sacramento to Boston (just not in Cleveland). That guy gets a healthy paycheck, nothing near what he would have gotten a year ago, but still bigger than he has ever seen.

 