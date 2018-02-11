Reports: Marco Belinelli waived by Hawks, will sign with Sixers

Getty Images

Marco Belinelli waived by Hawks, will sign with Sixers

By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2018, 1:47 AM EST
The Atlanta Hawks wanted to move on from veteran Marco Belinelli.

The Philadelphia 76ers want to make the playoffs and could use more shooting.

The Hawks have reached a buyout with Belinelli and waived him, and once he clears waivers he is headed to Philly, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Belinelli brings some shooting — he’s hitting 37.2 percent from three this season — to the Sixers but little else (the Hawks were -10.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor). That said, the Sixers are thin on the bench and Belinelli provides an inexpensive guy to bring in, hit some shots and provide some floor spacing. It’s not a bad flier for the end of the season.

From Knicks to Pelicans, Forbes values every NBA team at at least $1 billion

By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
In 2015, the Hawks sold for $850 million. That was the last time an NBA franchise went for less than $1 billion.

It might never happen again.

Forbes valued every NBA franchise – led by the Knicks ($3.6 billion), Lakers ($3.3 billion) and Warriors ($3.1) – at at least $1 billion in its annual valuations. Though these are just estimates, they’re the best publicly available data on the worth of each NBA team.

The full rankings:

image

Isaiah Thomas on trade to Lakers: 'It was a surprise'

By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2018, 8:57 PM EST
One year ago this week, Isaiah Thomas was on his way to the All-Star game in a season where he went on to be fifth in MVP voting and being an All-NBA player.

This year he’s coming off a hip injury that sidelined him for the first half of the season, and Thomas has been a shell of the player he was last season. Add to that the waves he was creating in the Cleveland and the Cavaliers front office felt it couldn’t wait any longer and had to move on — they traded him to the Lakers.

Thomas said he did not see that coming before his first game in a Los Angeles uniform, as reported by Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Thomas, who averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists in his first 15 games back from a hip injury with Cleveland, said he was “shocked” at being traded Thursday.

“It was a surprise, but at the same time, I am happy to have a new start,” Thomas said. “I am happy to be here with the Lakers, happy to be with a young team that is exciting, that likes to get up and down. That’s my style of play. I am here to help in any way possible. It’s a fresh start for me. I am excited.”

“It kind of reminds me of the same situation when I got traded to Boston: It was a young team that was thinking rebuild, but we had some different thoughts than that and we made a push to the playoffs. That is my job, to come to this team and bring that spirit, that fire, that killer’s mentality and just understand that we can take advantage of this opportunity that we have [the rest of] the season. It’s about winning and it is about winning right now.”

It’s about right now for Thomas, who is a free agent this summer and is playing for his next contract. This summer is his big kick at the can. He needs to show he’s healthy and closer to his old self to earn anything near the kind of payday he envisioned.

Part of that also means fitting in with the Lakers. While his agent said IT wanted to start or get bought out, Thomas himself said all the right things before his debut (yes, he wants to start, but he wants to do what’s best for the team more). He needs to. In addition to playing terribly in Cleveland, he was divisive in the locker room, and that can hurt his value even more. Play well in Los Angeles, be a good teammate, and it can help change the perception.

Thomas could be a gunner sixth man for the Lakers the rest of this season, put up numbers and get back to the fan-favorite status he has had in every stop from Sacramento to Boston (just not in Cleveland). That guy gets a healthy paycheck, nothing near what he would have gotten a year ago, but still bigger than he has ever seen.

 

As expected, Jazz waive Derrick Rose

By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Derrick Rose was part of the older, injured, can’t-play-defense Cleveland Cavaliers that were broken up at the trade deadline in an effort to give LeBron James a chance (and Cleveland a chance to keep him).

Rose was traded to Utah, but that was always going to be a quick buyout. The Jazz are set at the point — Ricky Rubio starts, but Donovan Mitchell does a lot of the ball handling — and Rose does not fit with their style.

Saturday the Jazz made it official, announcing a buyout of Rose. Once he clears waivers, Rose will be a free agent.

Rose played in just 16 games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.8 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting, 25 percent from three. Rose is not explosive like he was back in his MVP days — multiple knee surgeries will do that to you — but the craft of his game never evolved, leaving him as a limited volume scorer at this point in his career.

There will be interest in him, however. His old coach Tom Thibodeau loves his former players and is interested in bringing Rose to Minnesota — which is fine as long as he’s a third guard behind Tyus Jones. Take away Jones’ minutes (he’s played well) and Timberwolves Twitter will openly revolt.

Another team interested? Washington.

Not sure how much Rose helps them as a stop-gap measure, but it’s something to watch.

Report: Clippers thought they were close to trading DeAndre Jordan to Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Like with Lou Williams, the Clippers were working multiple fronts on DeAndre Jordan in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline – a trade or extension.

Unlike with Williams, who signed an extension, there was no deal with Jordan.

But did anything come close?

Clippers executives Lawrence Frank and Jerry West said the team offered Jordan an extension. And he certainly came up in trade talks.

ESPN:

The pieces were in place Thursday, and the Los Angeles Clippers thought they were close to a deal that would have sent starting center DeAndre Jordan to the Cavaliers, when news surfaced of the blockbuster trade that Cleveland instead had with the Lakers, sources have told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Jordan, via Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

“I tell the truth,” Jordan said Friday. “No offer.”

This is all so cloudy.

Just because the Clippers thought they were close to trading Jordan to Cleveland doesn’t mean they were right. It’s can be very hard to ascertain another team’s thinking. The Cavs, of course, made a couple blockbuster trades elsewhere.

If Jordan set parameters for an acceptable extension and the Clippers proposed less, was that an “offer”? They might say yes. He might say no.

What’s clear: Jordan is still with L.A. and will be for the rest of the season. He holds a $24,119,025 player option for next season, and he’s still extension-eligible until he opts out (or Jun 30, 2019 if he opts in).

It’s too late to unilaterally trade him. Now, it’s predicated on him opting in. And there’s at least miscommunication – and maybe even, especially now, mistrust – interfering with a possible extension.