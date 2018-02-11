Report: Wizards’ Tim Frazier will have surgery after taking knee to the face

Tim Frazier has been a rotational player in Washington all season for the Wizards, but it looks like he could be out for a few days after taking a need to face on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Playing early in the second quarter, Frazier lost his footing while trying to threaten from a triple threat position. Frazier started to fall forward, and as defenders rushed to trap him during a Washington pick-and-roll, he went to a knee. That’s when his face (and nose) collided with Bobby Portis‘ knee, and Frazier had to leave the game.

It was an ugly collision, especially on replay, and many were hoping the damage was light for Frazier.

Early on Sunday, reports came in that Frazier would get surgery on his nose and could perhaps be back in the upcoming week.

Via Twitter:

Washington guard Tim Frazier, who suffered a nose fracture last night against Chicago, will undergo surgery today, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 11, 2018

Sources: Could possibly play Wednesday versus Knicks, but won’t know for certain until post operation. https://t.co/XIzfE906oq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 11, 2018

Are we destined to get yet another NBA player in a mask this season? We’ve already had Kyrie Irving and Ron Baker. Perhaps Frazier is next.