Paul Pierce’s son Prince sees how many faces he can make during interview

Sunday was Paul Pierce’s day in Boston as the Celtics retired his number to the rafters at TD Garden, but the interview Pierce gave with Doris Burke during Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers belonged entirely to his son, Prince Pierce.

Prince was sitting on his dad’s lap as Paul talked about what it meant to be back in Boston for the ceremony, and most of the folks were watching the younger member of the family as he proceeded to make an impressive amount of faces on national TV.

The result was a hilarious moment that Twitter took off with.

Via Twitter:

Paul Pierce's son goes full Calvin & Hobbes on his interview (r @ObermillerNate) pic.twitter.com/1ocv0I0lEO — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 11, 2018

I honestly don’t know if Prince has read any Calvin and Hobbes, but Bill Watterson really nailed it with how kids just love to make funny faces.

All this almost made us forget about Rajon Rondo‘s shoes.