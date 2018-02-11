Twitter

Paul Pierce’s son Prince sees how many faces he can make during interview

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Sunday was Paul Pierce’s day in Boston as the Celtics retired his number to the rafters at TD Garden, but the interview Pierce gave with Doris Burke during Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers belonged entirely to his son, Prince Pierce.

Prince was sitting on his dad’s lap as Paul talked about what it meant to be back in Boston for the ceremony, and most of the folks were watching the younger member of the family as he proceeded to make an impressive amount of faces on national TV.

The result was a hilarious moment that Twitter took off with.

I honestly don’t know if Prince has read any Calvin and Hobbes, but Bill Watterson really nailed it with how kids just love to make funny faces.

All this almost made us forget about Rajon Rondo‘s shoes.

Bobby Portis ejected after Flagrant 2 on Tomas Satoransky (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis is no stranger to conflict. Portis famously brawled with former teammate Nikola Mirotic, breaking two bones in Mirotic’s face in October.

It didn’t seem that Saturday night’s interaction with Washington Wizards wing was the result of predetermined animus from Portis, but it did look pretty brutal on the court.

As the game was winding down between the Bulls and the Wizards in the fourth quarter, Satoransky — having a career-type game — drove down the left baseline toward the hoop. Portis rotated over to help, but came across Satoransky’s body once the Wizards player was airborne.

The hit sent Satoransky flying through the air, eventually landing flat on the floor giving the second-year player a nasty knock to the head.

Portis was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for his part, and the knock ended Satoransky’s night.

After the game, both Portis and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg seemed to disagree with the call.

“I went for the ball,” Portis said. “Tried to block it, it was a tight game, tried to make a basketball play, for our team, to help our team stay in the game. Things happen.”

“I don’t think it was a dirty play,” Hoiberg said. “I think he was going over to try to make a play, prevent a layup. That’s what I saw.”

Satoransky did not talk to reporters after the game, but was apparently seen with an icepack on his head. At publication time we do not have an update on his condition. He finished the game with 25 points, six assists, and three rebounds, shooting 83 percent both from the floor and from 3-point range.

Along with Tim Frazier getting his nose whacked, this game was rough.

Washington beat the Bulls, 101-90.

Report: Wizards’ Tim Frazier will have surgery after taking knee to the face

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 1:48 PM EST
Tim Frazier has been a rotational player in Washington all season for the Wizards, but it looks like he could be out for a few days after taking a need to face on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Playing early in the second quarter, Frazier lost his footing while trying to threaten from a triple threat position. Frazier started to fall forward, and as defenders rushed to trap him during a Washington pick-and-roll, he went to a knee. That’s when his face (and nose) collided with Bobby Portis‘ knee, and Frazier had to leave the game.

It was an ugly collision, especially on replay, and many were hoping the damage was light for Frazier.

Early on Sunday, reports came in that Frazier would get surgery on his nose and could perhaps be back in the upcoming week.

Are we destined to get yet another NBA player in a mask this season? We’ve already had Kyrie Irving and Ron Baker. Perhaps Frazier is next.

Dwyane Wade says Miami is his last stop, “This is it for me guys”

By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Dwyane Wade played for a season in the city where he grew up, Chicago.

Then he chased a ring — a futile effort — with his friend LeBron James in Cleveland.

Now Wade has returned home to Miami — his real home. And he’s not going anywhere else, he will finish his career in a Heat jersey, he said on NBA TV Friday night after the Heat beat the Bucks (a big win in their efforts to stay in the playoffs). Via the Miami Herald.

“This is it for me guys. I’m (going to) stay here until I decide to hang it up. This is home. I’m so happy to be back.”

Wade, at 36, is a free agent next summer. Wade and Heat dealmaker Pat Riley worked out their differences, and this is a good deal for both sides — Wade can play another couple of seasons (with plenty of nights off as needed) and cement his Heat legacy, and for Miami he still can give something on the court and he puts butts in the seats.

Miami is capped out, so they will need to re-sign Wade using the mid-level or other exception this summer. That will be a pretty easy deal to work out.

This is how Wade’s Hall of Fame career should come to an end.

 

Watch Anthony Davis drop 44 in double OT win against Nets

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the New Orleans Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in two overtimes on Saturday night.

Rondo finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak.

Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 16 boards, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points.

Allen Crabbe made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Nets, who have lost their last four games.

Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24 points and 10 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.

New Orleans led by 28 points in the third quarter when the Nets, who looked flat in the first half, launched their wild comeback, sending the game into overtime on Crabbe’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Crabbe continued his hot shooting, connecting on two more 3s to open up the first overtime session, giving the Nets a 122-118 lead with 2:28 left.

But the Pelicans came back to force the second OT on a jumper by Holiday.

Davis then scored four points during a 7-0 run for the Pelicans, putting them up 130-124 with 2:50 remaining. After a pair of free throws by Joe Harris, Rondo hit three free throws to put it away.

 