Gregg Popovich has Spurs vote whether Patty Mills would get another foul (VIDEO)

Gregg Popovich was trying to keep guys loose during Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, so he took a new strategy.

During one huddle, Popovich had Patty Mills and some other assistants raise their hand to vote whether they thought that Mills would pick up his third foul after they came out of the break.

Mills seemed to appreciate the confidence in him from the coaching staff as everyone voted that he would not get another foul.

Naturally, Mills did in fact pick up his third foul after the break, but you have to respect Popovich’s plan to get guys out of their own heads in a game against a major rival.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, they lost to the Warriors, 122-105.