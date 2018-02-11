Dwyane Wade says Miami is his last stop: ‘This is it for me guys’

Dwyane Wade played for a season in the city where he grew up, Chicago.
Then he chased a ring — a futile effort — with his friend LeBron James in Cleveland.
Now Wade has returned home to Miami — his real home. And he’s not going anywhere else, he will finish his career in a Heat jersey, he said on NBA TV Friday night after the Heat beat the Bucks (a big win in their efforts to stay in the playoffs). Via the Miami Herald.
“This is it for me guys. I’m (going to) stay here until I decide to hang it up. This is home. I’m so happy to be back.”
Wade, at 36, is a free agent next summer. Wade and Heat dealmaker Pat Riley worked out their differences, and this is a good deal for both sides — Wade can play another couple of seasons (with plenty of nights off as needed) and cement his Heat legacy, and for Miami he still can give something on the court and he puts butts in the seats.
Miami is capped out, so they will need to re-sign Wade using the mid-level or other exception this summer. That will be a pretty easy deal to work out.
This is how Wade’s Hall of Fame career should come to an end.
Watch these Blazers fans in the worst game of tic-tac-toe you’ve ever seen
Look, these inter-quarter games at NBA arenas can come with a lot of unanticipated stress. Not many people step in front of 20,000 fans on a daily basis and grab their full attention.
So you can see why things went so wrong during this game of tic-tac-toe between two Portland Trail Blazers fans.
The following video is pretty great in that it starts off slow, then seems pretty normal, then it all falls apart in a matter of seconds. There’s too much to explain here, but let’s just say it involves an inordinate amount of missed layups, tic-tac-toe pieces laid over the top of each other illegally, and a complete disregard for strategy.
Pierce was flattered by former Celtics players and coaches, with Robert Parrish even saying that he was the best offensive player for Boston ever.
Guys like Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Doc Rivers all showed up to the game against the Cavaliers to watch and then be there for Pierce’s retirement ceremony after the game.
Asked Paul Pierce what it meant for both Danny Ainge and Doc Rivers to cite his iconic jump ball dive to clinch Game 7 of the 2008 East Semis against Cleveland as the play they remembered most: pic.twitter.com/oYSdxJC37w
Pierce spoke for 20 minutes to the crowd at TD Garden, thanking everyone from Doc, to KG, to Danny Ainge. Pierce, who played in Boston from 1998-2013, also spoke to reporters after the game at a press conference.
Cleveland beat the Celtics, 121-99, but it was definitely still Pierce’s night in Boston.
Watch the full video above of Pierce’s part of his jersey retirement ceremony.
Sunday was Paul Pierce’s day in Boston as the Celtics retired his number to the rafters at TD Garden, but the interview Pierce gave with Doris Burke during Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers belonged entirely to his son, Prince Pierce.
Prince was sitting on his dad’s lap as Paul talked about what it meant to be back in Boston for the ceremony, and most of the folks were watching the younger member of the family as he proceeded to make an impressive amount of faces on national TV.
The result was a hilarious moment that Twitter took off with.