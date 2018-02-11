Getty Images

Dwyane Wade says Miami is his last stop: ‘This is it for me guys’

By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Dwyane Wade played for a season in the city where he grew up, Chicago.

Then he chased a ring — a futile effort — with his friend LeBron James in Cleveland.

Now Wade has returned home to Miami — his real home. And he’s not going anywhere else, he will finish his career in a Heat jersey, he said on NBA TV Friday night after the Heat beat the Bucks (a big win in their efforts to stay in the playoffs). Via the Miami Herald.

“This is it for me guys. I’m (going to) stay here until I decide to hang it up. This is home. I’m so happy to be back.”

Wade, at 36, is a free agent next summer. Wade and Heat dealmaker Pat Riley worked out their differences, and this is a good deal for both sides — Wade can play another couple of seasons (with plenty of nights off as needed) and cement his Heat legacy, and for Miami he still can give something on the court and he puts butts in the seats.

Miami is capped out, so they will need to re-sign Wade using the mid-level or other exception this summer. That will be a pretty easy deal to work out.

This is how Wade’s Hall of Fame career should come to an end.

 

Watch these Blazers fans in the worst game of tic-tac-toe you’ve ever seen

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Look, these inter-quarter games at NBA arenas can come with a lot of unanticipated stress. Not many people step in front of 20,000 fans on a daily basis and grab their full attention.

So you can see why things went so wrong during this game of tic-tac-toe between two Portland Trail Blazers fans.

The following video is pretty great in that it starts off slow, then seems pretty normal, then it all falls apart in a matter of seconds. There’s too much to explain here, but let’s just say it involves an inordinate amount of missed layups, tic-tac-toe pieces laid over the top of each other illegally, and a complete disregard for strategy.

Via Reddit:

Oof. At least one of them figured it out eventually, but it was pretty hilarious that Portland’s Todd Bosma — announcing this whole thing — had to explain what would happen if nobody actually won.

Speaking to KGW in Portland, Morgan Maleta told the station that she sort of lost her concentration halfway through when she noticed some of the Blazers players were watching the game unfold.

“I’m focused on blocking [Grace] and I didn’t realize that spot was open,” she said.

She also got a little distracted.

“I catch Meyers and Ed Davis, or Caleb Swanigan, out of the corner of my eye watching and that’s just where my mind went out the window,” Morgan said.

Maleta got some sweet swag for eventually winning, and we got this video forever emblazoned on the Internet.

Now, here’s the whole thing set to Yakety Sax.

Boston Celtics retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 8:31 PM EST
There was much fanfare for Paul Pierce during his jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, and not just because Isaiah Thomas was no longer a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pierce was flattered by former Celtics players and coaches, with Robert Parrish even saying that he was the best offensive player for Boston ever.

Guys like Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Doc Rivers all showed up to the game against the Cavaliers to watch and then be there for Pierce’s retirement ceremony after the game.

Pierce spoke for 20 minutes to the crowd at TD Garden, thanking everyone from Doc, to KG, to Danny Ainge. Pierce, who played in Boston from 1998-2013, also spoke to reporters after the game at a press conference.

Cleveland beat the Celtics, 121-99, but it was definitely still Pierce’s night in Boston.

Watch the full video above of Pierce’s part of his jersey retirement ceremony.

Gregg Popovich has Spurs vote whether Patty Mills would get another foul (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Gregg Popovich was trying to keep guys loose during Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, so he took a new strategy.

During one huddle, Popovich had Patty Mills and some other assistants raise their hand to vote whether they thought that Mills would pick up his third foul after they came out of the break.

Mills seemed to appreciate the confidence in him from the coaching staff as everyone voted that he would not get another foul.

Via Twitter:

Naturally, Mills did in fact pick up his third foul after the break, but you have to respect Popovich’s plan to get guys out of their own heads in a game against a major rival.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, they lost to the Warriors, 122-105.

Paul Pierce’s son Prince sees how many faces he can make during interview

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Sunday was Paul Pierce’s day in Boston as the Celtics retired his number to the rafters at TD Garden, but the interview Pierce gave with Doris Burke during Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers belonged entirely to his son, Prince Pierce.

Prince was sitting on his dad’s lap as Paul talked about what it meant to be back in Boston for the ceremony, and most of the folks were watching the younger member of the family as he proceeded to make an impressive amount of faces on national TV.

The result was a hilarious moment that Twitter took off with.

Via Twitter:

I honestly don’t know if Prince has read any Calvin and Hobbes, but Bill Watterson really nailed it with how kids just love to make funny faces.

All this almost made us forget about Rajon Rondo‘s shoes.