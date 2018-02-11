Dwyane Wade says Miami is his last stop, “This is it for me guys”

Dwyane Wade played for a season in the city where he grew up, Chicago.

Then he chased a ring — a futile effort — with his friend LeBron James in Cleveland.

Now Wade has returned home to Miami — his real home. And he’s not going anywhere else, he will finish his career in a Heat jersey, he said on NBA TV Friday night after the Heat beat the Bucks (a big win in their efforts to stay in the playoffs). Via the Miami Herald.

“This is it for me guys. Imma stay here until I decide to hang it up.”@dwyanewade says he’s back with Miami for good. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/UT7SjYs27g — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 10, 2018

Wade, at 36, is a free agent next summer. Wade and Heat dealmaker Pat Riley worked out their differences, and this is a good deal for both sides — Wade can play another couple of seasons (with plenty of nights off as needed) and cement his Heat legacy, and for Miami he still can give something on the court and he puts butts in the seats.

Miami is capped out, so they will need to re-sign Wade using the mid-level or other exception this summer. That will be a pretty easy deal to work out.

This is how Wade’s Hall of Fame career should come to an end.