Boston Celtics retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

There was much fanfare for Paul Pierce during his jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, and not just because Isaiah Thomas was no longer a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pierce was flattered by former Celtics players and coaches, with Robert Parrish even saying that he was the best offensive player for Boston ever.

Guys like Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Doc Rivers all showed up to the game against the Cavaliers to watch and then be there for Pierce’s retirement ceremony after the game.

Asked Paul Pierce what it meant for both Danny Ainge and Doc Rivers to cite his iconic jump ball dive to clinch Game 7 of the 2008 East Semis against Cleveland as the play they remembered most: pic.twitter.com/oYSdxJC37w — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 12, 2018

Inglewood made him.

Kansas shaped him.

But he was always a Celtic and that is The Truth.#ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/anzr8a6QDl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 11, 2018

Back to where it all began: Inglewood, CA#ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/M5o25d7tXv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 11, 2018

Pierce spoke for 20 minutes to the crowd at TD Garden, thanking everyone from Doc, to KG, to Danny Ainge. Pierce, who played in Boston from 1998-2013, also spoke to reporters after the game at a press conference.

Cleveland beat the Celtics, 121-99, but it was definitely still Pierce’s night in Boston.

Watch the full video above of Pierce’s part of his jersey retirement ceremony.