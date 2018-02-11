Boston Celtics retire Paul Pierce’s No. 34

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 8:31 PM EST
There was much fanfare for Paul Pierce during his jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, and not just because Isaiah Thomas was no longer a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pierce was flattered by former Celtics players and coaches, with Robert Parrish even saying that he was the best offensive player for Boston ever.

Guys like Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Doc Rivers all showed up to the game against the Cavaliers to watch and then be there for Pierce’s retirement ceremony after the game.

Pierce spoke for 20 minutes to the crowd at TD Garden, thanking everyone from Doc, to KG, to Danny Ainge. Pierce, who played in Boston from 1998-2013, also spoke to reporters after the game at a press conference.

Cleveland beat the Celtics, 121-99, but it was definitely still Pierce’s night in Boston.

Watch the full video above of Pierce’s part of his jersey retirement ceremony.

Watch these Blazers fans in the worst game of tic-tac-toe you’ve ever seen

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Look, these inter-quarter games at NBA arenas can come with a lot of unanticipated stress. Not many people step in front of 20,000 fans on a daily basis and grab their full attention.

So you can see why things went so wrong during this game of tic-tac-toe between two Portland Trail Blazers fans.

The following video is pretty great in that it starts off slow, then seems pretty normal, then it all falls apart in a matter of seconds. There’s too much to explain here, but let’s just say it involves an inordinate amount of missed layups, tic-tac-toe pieces laid over the top of each other illegally, and a complete disregard for strategy.



Oof. At least one of them figured it out eventually, but it was pretty hilarious that Portland’s Todd Bosma — announcing this whole thing — had to explain what would happen if nobody actually won.

Speaking to KGW in Portland, Morgan Maleta told the station that she sort of lost her concentration halfway through when she noticed some of the Blazers players were watching the game unfold.

“I’m focused on blocking [Grace] and I didn’t realize that spot was open,” she said.

She also got a little distracted.

“I catch Meyers and Ed Davis, or Caleb Swanigan, out of the corner of my eye watching and that’s just where my mind went out the window,” Morgan said.

Maleta got some sweet swag for eventually winning, and we got this video forever emblazoned on the Internet.

Now, here’s the whole thing set to Yakety Sax.

Gregg Popovich has Spurs vote whether Patty Mills would get another foul (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Gregg Popovich was trying to keep guys loose during Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, so he took a new strategy.

During one huddle, Popovich had Patty Mills and some other assistants raise their hand to vote whether they thought that Mills would pick up his third foul after they came out of the break.

Mills seemed to appreciate the confidence in him from the coaching staff as everyone voted that he would not get another foul.



Naturally, Mills did in fact pick up his third foul after the break, but you have to respect Popovich’s plan to get guys out of their own heads in a game against a major rival.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, they lost to the Warriors, 122-105.

Paul Pierce’s son Prince sees how many faces he can make during interview

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Sunday was Paul Pierce’s day in Boston as the Celtics retired his number to the rafters at TD Garden, but the interview Pierce gave with Doris Burke during Boston’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers belonged entirely to his son, Prince Pierce.

Prince was sitting on his dad’s lap as Paul talked about what it meant to be back in Boston for the ceremony, and most of the folks were watching the younger member of the family as he proceeded to make an impressive amount of faces on national TV.

The result was a hilarious moment that Twitter took off with.



I honestly don’t know if Prince has read any Calvin and Hobbes, but Bill Watterson really nailed it with how kids just love to make funny faces.

All this almost made us forget about Rajon Rondo‘s shoes.

Bobby Portis ejected after Flagrant 2 on Tomas Satoransky (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis is no stranger to conflict. Portis famously brawled with former teammate Nikola Mirotic, breaking two bones in Mirotic’s face in October.

It didn’t seem that Saturday night’s interaction with Washington Wizards wing was the result of predetermined animus from Portis, but it did look pretty brutal on the court.

As the game was winding down between the Bulls and the Wizards in the fourth quarter, Satoransky — having a career-type game — drove down the left baseline toward the hoop. Portis rotated over to help, but came across Satoransky’s body once the Wizards player was airborne.

The hit sent Satoransky flying through the air, eventually landing flat on the floor giving the second-year player a nasty knock to the head.

Portis was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for his part, and the knock ended Satoransky’s night.

After the game, both Portis and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg seemed to disagree with the call.



“I went for the ball,” Portis said. “Tried to block it, it was a tight game, tried to make a basketball play, for our team, to help our team stay in the game. Things happen.”

“I don’t think it was a dirty play,” Hoiberg said. “I think he was going over to try to make a play, prevent a layup. That’s what I saw.”

Satoransky did not talk to reporters after the game, but was apparently seen with an icepack on his head. At publication time we do not have an update on his condition. He finished the game with 25 points, six assists, and three rebounds, shooting 83 percent both from the floor and from 3-point range.

Along with Tim Frazier getting his nose whacked, this game was rough.

Washington beat the Bulls, 101-90.