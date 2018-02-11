Bobby Portis ejected after Flagrant 2 on Tomas Satoransky (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
2 Comments

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis is no stranger to conflict. Portis famously brawled with former teammate Nikola Mirotic, breaking two bones in Mirotic’s face in October.

It didn’t seem that Saturday night’s interaction with Washington Wizards wing was the result of predetermined animus from Portis, but it did look pretty brutal on the court.

As the game was winding down between the Bulls and the Wizards in the fourth quarter, Satoransky — having a career-type game — drove down the left baseline toward the hoop. Portis rotated over to help, but came across Satoransky’s body once the Wizards player was airborne.

The hit sent Satoransky flying through the air, eventually landing flat on the floor giving the second-year player a nasty knock to the head.

Portis was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for his part, and the knock ended Satoransky’s night.

After the game, both Portis and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg seemed to disagree with the call.

Via ESPN:

“I went for the ball,” Portis said. “Tried to block it, it was a tight game, tried to make a basketball play, for our team, to help our team stay in the game. Things happen.”

“I don’t think it was a dirty play,” Hoiberg said. “I think he was going over to try to make a play, prevent a layup. That’s what I saw.”

Satoransky did not talk to reporters after the game, but was apparently seen with an icepack on his head. At publication time we do not have an update on his condition. He finished the game with 25 points, six assists, and three rebounds, shooting 83 percent both from the floor and from 3-point range.

Along with Tim Frazier getting his nose whacked, this game was rough.

Washington beat the Bulls, 101-90.

Report: Wizards’ Tim Frazier will have surgery after taking knee to the face

By Dane CarbaughFeb 11, 2018, 1:48 PM EST
1 Comment

Tim Frazier has been a rotational player in Washington all season for the Wizards, but it looks like he could be out for a few days after taking a need to face on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Playing early in the second quarter, Frazier lost his footing while trying to threaten from a triple threat position. Frazier started to fall forward, and as defenders rushed to trap him during a Washington pick-and-roll, he went to a knee. That’s when his face (and nose) collided with Bobby Portis‘ knee, and Frazier had to leave the game.

It was an ugly collision, especially on replay, and many were hoping the damage was light for Frazier.

Early on Sunday, reports came in that Frazier would get surgery on his nose and could perhaps be back in the upcoming week.

Via Twitter:

Are we destined to get yet another NBA player in a mask this season? We’ve already had Kyrie Irving and Ron Baker. Perhaps Frazier is next.

Dwyane Wade says Miami is his last stop, “This is it for me guys”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 11, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
8 Comments

Dwyane Wade played for a season in the city where he grew up, Chicago.

Then he chased a ring — a futile effort — with his friend LeBron James in Cleveland.

Now Wade has returned home to Miami — his real home. And he’s not going anywhere else, he will finish his career in a Heat jersey, he said on NBA TV Friday night after the Heat beat the Bucks (a big win in their efforts to stay in the playoffs). Via the Miami Herald.

“This is it for me guys. I’m (going to) stay here until I decide to hang it up. This is home. I’m so happy to be back.”

Wade, at 36, is a free agent next summer. Wade and Heat dealmaker Pat Riley worked out their differences, and this is a good deal for both sides — Wade can play another couple of seasons (with plenty of nights off as needed) and cement his Heat legacy, and for Miami he still can give something on the court and he puts butts in the seats.

Miami is capped out, so they will need to re-sign Wade using the mid-level or other exception this summer. That will be a pretty easy deal to work out.

This is how Wade’s Hall of Fame career should come to an end.

 

Watch Anthony Davis drop 44 in double OT win against Nets

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the New Orleans Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in two overtimes on Saturday night.

Rondo finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak.

Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 16 boards, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points.

Allen Crabbe made eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Nets, who have lost their last four games.

Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24 points and 10 rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.

New Orleans led by 28 points in the third quarter when the Nets, who looked flat in the first half, launched their wild comeback, sending the game into overtime on Crabbe’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Crabbe continued his hot shooting, connecting on two more 3s to open up the first overtime session, giving the Nets a 122-118 lead with 2:28 left.

But the Pelicans came back to force the second OT on a jumper by Holiday.

Davis then scored four points during a 7-0 run for the Pelicans, putting them up 130-124 with 2:50 remaining. After a pair of free throws by Joe Harris, Rondo hit three free throws to put it away.

 

Watch Isaiah Thomas score 22 in Lakers debut, Mavericks still win

Associated PressFeb 11, 2018, 7:48 AM EST
5 Comments

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 22 points, Harrison Barnes had 21 and the last-place Dallas Mavericks spoiled Isaiah Thomas‘ strong debut with the Lakers, beating Los Angeles 130-123 on Saturday night.

Thomas finished with 22 points and already looks like a better fit in coach Luke Walton’s offense than he did in an ill-fated 15-game stint with Cleveland after the offseason trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

The diminutive guard’s first half with the Lakers was his highest-scoring half of the season, a team-high 16 points.

Thomas, who was part of a four-player deal at the trading deadline that also brought Channing Frye, missed the first 36 games recovering from a hip injury.

Doug McDermott had eight points in his Dallas debut following a deadline deal that brought him from New York and was part of a youthful closing lineup that outscored the Lakers 13-5 in the final 3:09.

The Lakers had a season-best, four-game winning streak stopped for the third time in a month.

Nowitzki, Barnes and starting guard Wesley Matthews all sat in the last three minutes, and rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. put Dallas ahead for good at 119-118 on a layup. Smith finished with 14 points, and the Mavericks had a season high in points.

Julius Randle had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers, and Brandon Ingram scored 22 points. Kyle Kuzma had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Dwight Powell scored 19, two shy of his career high, for Dallas. J.J. Barea had 10 points and nine assists.

Thomas entered the game to a noticeable ovation from the usually solid number of Lakers fans in the Dallas crowd, and hit a 3 from the left wing on his first LA possession in what proved to be just a start. He was 4 of 7 from long range before halftime.