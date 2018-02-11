Bobby Portis ejected after Flagrant 2 on Tomas Satoransky (VIDEO)

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis is no stranger to conflict. Portis famously brawled with former teammate Nikola Mirotic, breaking two bones in Mirotic’s face in October.

It didn’t seem that Saturday night’s interaction with Washington Wizards wing was the result of predetermined animus from Portis, but it did look pretty brutal on the court.

As the game was winding down between the Bulls and the Wizards in the fourth quarter, Satoransky — having a career-type game — drove down the left baseline toward the hoop. Portis rotated over to help, but came across Satoransky’s body once the Wizards player was airborne.

The hit sent Satoransky flying through the air, eventually landing flat on the floor giving the second-year player a nasty knock to the head.

Portis was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected for his part, and the knock ended Satoransky’s night.

After the game, both Portis and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg seemed to disagree with the call.

Via ESPN:

“I went for the ball,” Portis said. “Tried to block it, it was a tight game, tried to make a basketball play, for our team, to help our team stay in the game. Things happen.” … “I don’t think it was a dirty play,” Hoiberg said. “I think he was going over to try to make a play, prevent a layup. That’s what I saw.”

Satoransky did not talk to reporters after the game, but was apparently seen with an icepack on his head. At publication time we do not have an update on his condition. He finished the game with 25 points, six assists, and three rebounds, shooting 83 percent both from the floor and from 3-point range.

Along with Tim Frazier getting his nose whacked, this game was rough.

Washington beat the Bulls, 101-90.