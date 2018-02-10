Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Report: Clippers thought they were close to trading DeAndre Jordan to Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Like with Lou Williams, the Clippers were working multiple fronts on DeAndre Jordan in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline – a trade or extension.

Unlike with Williams, who signed an extension, there was no deal with Jordan.

But did anything come close?

Clippers executives Lawrence Frank and Jerry West said the team offered Jordan an extension. And he certainly came up in trade talks.

ESPN:

The pieces were in place Thursday, and the Los Angeles Clippers thought they were close to a deal that would have sent starting center DeAndre Jordan to the Cavaliers, when news surfaced of the blockbuster trade that Cleveland instead had with the Lakers, sources have told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Jordan, via Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

“I tell the truth,” Jordan said Friday. “No offer.”

This is all so cloudy.

Just because the Clippers thought they were close to trading Jordan to Cleveland doesn’t mean they were right. It’s can be very hard to ascertain another team’s thinking. The Cavs, of course, made a couple blockbuster trades elsewhere.

If Jordan set parameters for an acceptable extension and the Clippers proposed less, was that an “offer”? They might say yes. He might say no.

What’s clear: Jordan is still with L.A. and will be for the rest of the season. He holds a $24,119,025 player option for next season, and he’s still extension-eligible until he opts out (or Jun 30, 2019 if he opts in).

It’s too late to unilaterally trade him. Now, it’s predicated on him opting in. And there’s at least miscommunication – and maybe even, especially now, mistrust – interfering with a possible extension.

Georgios Papagiannis’ agent on center getting waived: ‘More proof that something is wrong with the Kings’

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The Kings drafting Georgios Papagiannis, who was commonly seen as a second-round pick, No. 13 in the 2016 NBA draft – absurd!

The Kings waiving Papagiannis less than two years later – absurd!

And the absurdity only continues with Papagiannis’ agent, Marios Olympios, chiming in.

Olympios on Greek radio station Spor FM, as transcribed by Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net:

“He never got a chance by the Kings. He had a double-double every time he played in the G-League. He had to travel for two and a half hour everytime he was assigned to Reno and still he performed. There are many details that prove that he never got a real chance”.

“He is a free agent. We have options and we are good with that. He is 20 years old and he already has a great resume. I don’t know if the Kings are also good with that. Unfortunately, in the draft, you can’t pick a team. You are picked. Giorgos ended up in a very disorganized franchise and I think that everyone in the NBA is shocked by the decision made by the Kings. It’s one more proof that something is wrong with the Kings”.

Papagiannis didn’t even average a triple-double in the minor league, let alone get one every game. Heck, he barely got a double-double in a third of his minor-league games.

But it’s odd to see a team go from having so much faith in a player to having so little faith in him so quickly. As Olympios noted, Papagiannis is just 20. (Olympios is wrong about Papagiannis’ resume. It is not great.)

In Sacramento’s defense, Papagiannis was a sunk cost. It no longer matters where he was drafted. If he was less likely to pan out than whomever the Kings have instead, they were smart to cut Papagiannis.

 

There was definitely something wrong in Sacramento’s process with Papagiannis. It wasn’t necessarily waiving him, though.

Report: Rockets to sign Joe Johnson, whom Kings bought out

AP Photo/Bob Levey
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Joe Johnson wanted a trade or buyout from the Jazz. He sure wasn’t sticking around Sacramento after the Kings acquired him in a three-team trade with the Cavaliers.

Next stop: Houston.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Rockets have done well with in-season signings – Gerald Green, Brandan Wright and now Johnson.

Johnson was mostly a bystander in Utah’s offense. When involved, he was ineffective.

Maybe he’ll be energized by playing for a winner. Or maybe the 36-year-old will is just washed up. It’s tough to say without getting him into this environment, and it’s a reasonable, low-cost gamble for Houston.

Given his defensive limitations, Johnson could get run off the floor by the Warriors in the playoffs – the matchup the Rockets are gearing up for. But Houston has to get there first, and Johnson’s isolation scoring could make the difference in a game against a team like the Spurs (who eliminated the Rockets last season). If Johnson makes the difference in one playoff game, this signing will have paid off. And keeping Johnson off Golden State, which could use another bench scorer and was reportedly interested in him, carries value.

Any substantive Luol Deng trade talks? Laughing Magic Johnson: ‘We wish’ (video)

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
By Dan FeldmanFeb 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
6 Comments

Luol Deng has one of – shoutout Joakim Noah for the last two words – the NBA’s worst contracts. He’s due $36.81 million over the next two seasons, and the Lakers badly want to clear that money to chase star free agents.

They obviously didn’t dump Deng before Thursday’s trade deadline, but did they come close? Lakers president Magic Johnson’s response says everything.

Shahan Ahmed‏ of NBC LA:

In a way, Johnson’s laugh seems somewhat cruel to Deng, a real person behind that contract. But Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka eventually gave more earnest answers.

Besides, Deng already won. Look at those paychecks!

The Lakers’ efforts to unload him will continue. The stretch provision or a trade (with a sweetener) are possible this summer. A trade now would have required MASSIVE sweeteners – far more than the Lakers or any reasonable team would pay, which is why Johnson laughed.

Frustrated Ben Simmons on not being All-Star: “my stats don’t lie”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
6 Comments

On the night of the All-Star Game player draft — done behind closed doors for no good reason — we all praised LeBron James for drafting such an impressive team. Turns out being on Team LeBron was like the Sports Illustrated curse as four have gone down with injuries and will miss the game in Los Angeles Feb. 18: DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kevin Love.

Three of those guys are from the Eastern Conference, and three times when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named a replacement it wasn’t Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. For Wall it was Andre Drummond, for Love it was Goran Dragic, and for Porzingis it was Kemba Walker who got the call.

Ben Simmons is pissed he’s not on that list.

Slow your roll rookie. First, if you want to be pissed at someone, be pissed at the NBA coaches — Silver consistently has filled an injured space with the next highest vote-getter on the coaches’ ballot (the NBA coaches pick the reserves in each league).

Second, in the latest case of picking Kemba Walker over Simmons, the coaches got it right.

Simmons is averaging 16.6 points on a 54.1 true shooting percentage, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season, which are impressive numbers (and might win him Rookie of the Year). Kemba Walker is averaging 22.9 points on 56.1 true shooting percentage, plus 5.8 assists per game. Simmons team has won more games and is in the playoffs (Walker and the Hornets will miss that dance). Simmons started the season hot but had some cool spells, where Walker has stepped up his game as the season went along. Maybe more importantly, Walker has been more efficient — he has a better PER (20.9 to 18.3), better win shares numbers, better value over replacement player numbers, better real plus-minus, and just about any other advanced stat you want.

Here’s the real difference: Simmons is not the best player on his team (Joel Embiid), as opposed to Charlotte where it’s Kemba Walker vs. the world. The Hornets second-best playmaker is probably Nicolas Batum, and he’s not a great playmaker. When Walker sits for Charlotte, they are 17.6 points per 100 possessions worse (when he’s on the court the Hornets have the numbers of a solid playoff team, when he sits they are one of the worst teams in the NBA). When Simmons plays, the Sixers are +4 points per 100.

Simmons has been impressive this year, but Walker has been better. He deserves the spot.

Now, if you want to argue Simmons should have been picked over Goran Dragic, I’m listening. But again, take it up with the coaches.