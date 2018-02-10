Georgios Papagiannis’ agent on center getting waived: ‘More proof that something is wrong with the Kings’

The Kings drafting Georgios Papagiannis, who was commonly seen as a second-round pick, No. 13 in the 2016 NBA draft – absurd!

The Kings waiving Papagiannis less than two years later – absurd!

And the absurdity only continues with Papagiannis’ agent, Marios Olympios, chiming in.

Olympios on Greek radio station Spor FM, as transcribed by Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net:

“He never got a chance by the Kings. He had a double-double every time he played in the G-League. He had to travel for two and a half hour everytime he was assigned to Reno and still he performed. There are many details that prove that he never got a real chance”.

“He is a free agent. We have options and we are good with that. He is 20 years old and he already has a great resume. I don’t know if the Kings are also good with that. Unfortunately, in the draft, you can’t pick a team. You are picked. Giorgos ended up in a very disorganized franchise and I think that everyone in the NBA is shocked by the decision made by the Kings. It’s one more proof that something is wrong with the Kings”.

Papagiannis didn’t even average a triple-double in the minor league, let alone get one every game. Heck, he barely got a double-double in a third of his minor-league games.

But it’s odd to see a team go from having so much faith in a player to having so little faith in him so quickly. As Olympios noted, Papagiannis is just 20. (Olympios is wrong about Papagiannis’ resume. It is not great.)

In Sacramento’s defense, Papagiannis was a sunk cost. It no longer matters where he was drafted. If he was less likely to pan out than whomever the Kings have instead, they were smart to cut Papagiannis.

There was definitely something wrong in Sacramento’s process with Papagiannis. It wasn’t necessarily waiving him, though.