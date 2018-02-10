Getty Images

Frustrated Ben Simmons on not being All-Star: “my stats don’t lie”

By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
On the night of the All-Star Game player draft — done behind closed doors for no good reason — we all praised LeBron James for drafting such an impressive team. Turns out being on Team LeBron was like the Sports Illustrated curse as four have gone down with injuries and will miss the game in Los Angeles Feb. 18: DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kevin Love.

Three of those guys are from the Eastern Conference, and three times when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named a replacement it wasn’t Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. For Wall it was Andre Drummond, for Love it was Goran Dragic, and for Porzingis it was Kemba Walker who got the call.

Ben Simmons is pissed he’s not on that list.

Slow your roll rookie. First, if you want to be pissed at someone, be pissed at the NBA coaches — Silver consistently has filled an injured space with the next highest vote-getter on the coaches’ ballot (the NBA coaches pick the reserves in each league).

Second, in the latest case of picking Kemba Walker over Simmons, the coaches got it right.

Simmons is averaging 16.6 points on a 54.1 true shooting percentage, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season, which are impressive numbers (and might win him Rookie of the Year). Kemba Walker is averaging 22.9 points on 56.1 true shooting percentage, plus 5.8 assists per game. Simmons team has won more games and is in the playoffs (Walker and the Hornets will miss that dance). Simmons started the season hot but had some cool spells, where Walker has stepped up his game as the season went along. Maybe more importantly, Walker has been more efficient — he has a better PER (20.9 to 18.3), better win shares numbers, better value over replacement player numbers, better real plus-minus, and just about any other advanced stat you want.

Here’s the real difference: Simmons is not the best player on his team (Joel Embiid), as opposed to Charlotte where it’s Kemba Walker vs. the world. The Hornets second-best playmaker is probably Nicolas Batum, and he’s not a great playmaker. When Walker sits for Charlotte, they are 17.6 points per 100 possessions worse (when he’s on the court the Hornets have the numbers of a solid playoff team, when he sits they are one of the worst teams in the NBA). When Simmons plays, the Sixers are +4 points per 100.

Simmons has been impressive this year, but Walker has been better. He deserves the spot.

Now, if you want to argue Simmons should have been picked over Goran Dragic, I’m listening. But again, take it up with the coaches.

Zach LaVine scored 35, spoils Jimmy Butler’s return to Chicago in 114-113 Minnesota win

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — The warm reception, video tribute and dominant performance made Jimmy Butler‘s homecoming just about perfect.

All that was missing was a win.

Zach LaVine scored a season-high 35 points against his former team, and the Bulls spoiled Butler’s return to Chicago with a 114-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Butler scored 38 to finish one shy of a season high. But the Bulls rallied from 17 down to snap a seven-game losing streak.

“It was cool,” Butler said. “Everybody knows I’ve got a lot of love for this organization, this city, this fan base. Me and Taj (Gibson) talk about it all the time: This is where it started for both of us. It greats to see familiar faces.”

LaVine came up big down the stretch while going at it with Butler, scoring Chicago’s final 11 points. He nailed three free throws after getting fouled by Butler to put Chicago ahead with 18.4 seconds left.

“Jimmy’s really a headstrong dude, an alpha,” LaVine said. “I’m not really gonna back down from anyone myself, either. I think that’s just how the game played out.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Butler missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds, giving Minnesota another tight loss.

Robin Lopez scored 19 for Chicago, which had six players in double figures.

Butler and Gibson got standing ovations prior to their first game against the team that drafted them. There were more loud cheers following a video tribute in the first quarter, with both players standing and waving as the fans rose to their feet. And after the game, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson talked to them in the locker room.

Butler wasn’t happy that the Bulls dealt him. He even acknowledged Friday, “I don’t think time really heals it.”

But he was glad Paxson came to see him after the game, saying, “That’s the guy Pax is.” And he had good things to say about the Bulls.

“I’m happy that they’re doing well,” Butler said. “They deserve it. The city of Chicago definitely deserves it.”

Butler delivered the sort of all-around performance Bulls fans grew accustomed to during his six seasons, before the draft night trade to Minnesota for LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. The four-time All-Star finished with seven rebounds and five assists.

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points, Towns added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Gibson scored 10 for the Timberwolves. But Minnesota blew a 17-point lead in the third quarter and came up short again after losing in overtime to Cleveland on Wednesday.

“We’re not good enough to think that the game is over five minutes into the third quarter,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “When you do that – we messed around, we played with fire and we got burned.”

 

Damian Lillard drops 50 points in three quarters on Kings

By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2018, 2:38 AM EST
Back on Feb. 1, C.J. McCollum dropped 50 points in three quarters, one of the most impressive scoring games of the season.

Friday night it was Damian Lillard‘s turn.

He dropped 50 on the Sacramento Kings in three quarters (then sat the fourth because the Trail Blazers were so far ahead).

Lillard was 16-of-26 shooting on the night including 8-of-13 from three. He was also 6-of-8 at the rim.

Portland cruised to a 118-100 win over Sacramento.

Clippers handle Blake Griffin, Pistons 108-95

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 12:12 AM EST
DETROIT (AP) — Lou Williams scored 26 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers handed former teammate Blake Griffin his first loss with Detroit, beating the Pistons 108-95 on Friday night.

It was a bit of an off night for Griffin, who scored 19 points but shot 7 of 19 from the field. The whole Detroit team faded down the stretch. The Pistons led 80-77 after three quarters but scored only 15 points in the fourth.

Detroit had won five in a row, with Griffin playing in four of those games.

Tobias Harris scored 12 points and Avery Bradley had 10. They were the key players the Clippers acquired in last week’s deal that sent Griffin to Detroit.

Austin Rivers scored 16 points for Los Angeles in his first game back from a right ankle injury.

Bradley and especially Harris received ovations from the Detroit crowd when they were introduced in the starting lineup, but when the teams came out for the opening tip, there wasn’t anything too unusual in terms of pregame greetings. In fact, Griffin and Bradley were hit with simultaneous technical fouls in the first quarter after battling for rebounding position.

After the game, Griffin headed straight toward the locker room and did not stick around to commiserate on the court.

 

Report: Grizzlies to buy out Brandan Wright, he will sign with Rockets

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2018, 10:58 PM EST
Buyout season is about to get fully underway in the NBA now that the trade deadline has passed — a number of players such as Joe Johnson and Marco Belinelli will take a little bit less money to be bought out and jump to new teams, looking to help add depth to playoff squads.

Add Memphis’ Brandan Wright to the list — he is getting bought out and is heading to Houston, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

After he completes a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, center Brandan Wright is planning to sign with the Houston Rockets for the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Wright was finalizing a buyout with the Grizzlies on Friday night, with the Rockets emerging as the leaders once he clears waivers, league sources said. Wright will provide depth at center, joining Clint Capela and Nene on the Rockets, who are contenders in the Western Conference.

Wright has played in just 27 games for Memphis this season, averaging 5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes when he did get in. Finally healthy after a couple of seasons of injuries, Wright hoped for a bigger role behind Marc Gasol, but he doesn’t fit the Grizzlies’ grinding style.

The Athletic Wright will fit with how Mike D’Antoni wants to play — he’s athletic and can get up and down the court, and he knows how to finish lobs above the rim (something he will see more of in Houston). Capela will get the key minutes, Nene is solid, and Wright provides an extra body to soak up some minutes.