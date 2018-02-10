Frustrated Ben Simmons on not being All-Star: “my stats don’t lie”

On the night of the All-Star Game player draft — done behind closed doors for no good reason — we all praised LeBron James for drafting such an impressive team. Turns out being on Team LeBron was like the Sports Illustrated curse as four have gone down with injuries and will miss the game in Los Angeles Feb. 18: DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kevin Love.

Three of those guys are from the Eastern Conference, and three times when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named a replacement it wasn’t Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons. For Wall it was Andre Drummond, for Love it was Goran Dragic, and for Porzingis it was Kemba Walker who got the call.

Ben Simmons is pissed he’s not on that list.

.@BenSimmons25 on getting passed over as an #AllStar replacement 3 times: “I don’t really know what an all-star is anymore. I mean if it was about win-lose, you picked Dragic obviously and you pick Kemba, whose team is 7 wins under us. It is what it is, but my stats don’t lie.” — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 9, 2018

Slow your roll rookie. First, if you want to be pissed at someone, be pissed at the NBA coaches — Silver consistently has filled an injured space with the next highest vote-getter on the coaches’ ballot (the NBA coaches pick the reserves in each league).

Second, in the latest case of picking Kemba Walker over Simmons, the coaches got it right.

Simmons is averaging 16.6 points on a 54.1 true shooting percentage, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season, which are impressive numbers (and might win him Rookie of the Year). Kemba Walker is averaging 22.9 points on 56.1 true shooting percentage, plus 5.8 assists per game. Simmons team has won more games and is in the playoffs (Walker and the Hornets will miss that dance). Simmons started the season hot but had some cool spells, where Walker has stepped up his game as the season went along. Maybe more importantly, Walker has been more efficient — he has a better PER (20.9 to 18.3), better win shares numbers, better value over replacement player numbers, better real plus-minus, and just about any other advanced stat you want.

Here’s the real difference: Simmons is not the best player on his team (Joel Embiid), as opposed to Charlotte where it’s Kemba Walker vs. the world. The Hornets second-best playmaker is probably Nicolas Batum, and he’s not a great playmaker. When Walker sits for Charlotte, they are 17.6 points per 100 possessions worse (when he’s on the court the Hornets have the numbers of a solid playoff team, when he sits they are one of the worst teams in the NBA). When Simmons plays, the Sixers are +4 points per 100.

Simmons has been impressive this year, but Walker has been better. He deserves the spot.

Now, if you want to argue Simmons should have been picked over Goran Dragic, I’m listening. But again, take it up with the coaches.