Clippers handle Blake Griffin, Pistons 108-95

DETROIT (AP) —Lou Williams scored 26 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers handed former teammate Blake Griffin his first loss with Detroit, beating the Pistons 108-95 on Friday night.
It was a bit of an off night for Griffin, who scored 19 points but shot 7 of 19 from the field. The whole Detroit team faded down the stretch. The Pistons led 80-77 after three quarters but scored only 15 points in the fourth.
Detroit had won five in a row, with Griffin playing in four of those games.
Tobias Harris scored 12 points and Avery Bradley had 10. They were the key players the Clippers acquired in last week’s deal that sent Griffin to Detroit.
Austin Rivers scored 16 points for Los Angeles in his first game back from a right ankle injury.
Bradley and especially Harris received ovations from the Detroit crowd when they were introduced in the starting lineup, but when the teams came out for the opening tip, there wasn’t anything too unusual in terms of pregame greetings. In fact, Griffin and Bradley were hit with simultaneous technical fouls in the first quarter after battling for rebounding position.
After the game, Griffin headed straight toward the locker room and did not stick around to commiserate on the court.
Report: Grizzlies to buy out Brandan Wright, he will sign with Rockets
Buyout season is about to get fully underway in the NBA now that the trade deadline has passed — a number of players such as Joe Johnson and Marco Belinelli will take a little bit less money to be bought out and jump to new teams, looking to help add depth to playoff squads.
After he completes a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, center Brandan Wright is planning to sign with the Houston Rockets for the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Wright was finalizing a buyout with the Grizzlies on Friday night, with the Rockets emerging as the leaders once he clears waivers, league sources said. Wright will provide depth at center, joining Clint Capela and Nene on the Rockets, who are contenders in the Western Conference.
Wright has played in just 27 games for Memphis this season, averaging 5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes when he did get in. Finally healthy after a couple of seasons of injuries, Wright hoped for a bigger role behind Marc Gasol, but he doesn’t fit the Grizzlies’ grinding style.
The Athletic Wright will fit with how Mike D’Antoni wants to play — he’s athletic and can get up and down the court, and he knows how to finish lobs above the rim (something he will see more of in Houston). Capela will get the key minutes, Nene is solid, and Wright provides an extra body to soak up some minutes.
Grizzlies’ J.B. Bickerstaff fined $25,000 for “inappropriate comments” to referee
Wednesday night, Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected for some choice words to the referees.
After the ejection, he wanted to make sure the referees got his message and continued to bark at them while assistant coaches tried to get him to leave the court.
That cost Bickerstaff $25,000 in a fine from the NBA, for “directing inappropriate comments toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.”
Bickerstaff has been around long enough to know what he was doing — he knew what the fine was as he did it, he was just willing to make the point. That sum, however, stings more for an interim coach than a player getting the same number.
Dwyane Wade gets standing ovation in return to Miami
Dwyane Wade is the greatest Heat player ever. (LeBron James was a better player, but he was not as important to the franchise as Wade.)
Friday night, Wade was welcomed back as a champion should be in his return to the Heat after the deadline trade that sent him from Cleveland to Miami. When Wade checked in during the first half (he came off the bench) the roof was blown off the American Airlines Arena.
J.J. Redick knows what it’s like to be called a bust long before a player had the chance to develop and find himself. At Duke, Redick was Mr. Everything, a two-time All-American beloved by all (or at least all Dukies). However, in the NBA he struggled and it took him seven seasons — and a lot of hard work to transform his body and his game — to become one of the more reliable shooters and two guards in the NBA.
Redick is on the Sixers now, paid very well for a season to knock down shots and help the team make the playoffs, and to show a young roster what it takes to be a professional.
(Fultz was) not the only one at the practice facility getting mad about the situation. JJ Redick was out on the court getting shots up during shootaround this morning, and he let some choice words fly as the media assembled to watch Fultz shoot. “The kid’s f**king 19,” he made sure to say pretty loudly…
“It is annoying, the guy’s 19, he’s working his ass off. I understand fans want to see his progress, but this is maybe going to be a longer process than we all hoped for,” said Redick. “I don’t get the coming in here every day to like, watch him shoot pull-up jumpers. It’s a little obsessive … we all want to see him back on the court, doing what he loves to do.”
Fultz is a No. 1 pick who had a smooth shooting stroke in college, but by last summer had a shoulder injury and a much funkier release. (Whether the injury caused the change in form or the change in form caused the injury is up for debate.) There is naturally going to be a lot of interest in him — Sixers fans are tasting success this season with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and they want their other star in the mix.
Redick isn’t wrong. Fultz is a rookie dealing with an injury and re-learning his shooting motion. He should get some time to work it out.
Shouldn’t the Sixers have Fultz doing his workouts outside the public eye?