Report: Hawks buying out Marco Belinelli

By Dan FeldmanFeb 9, 2018, 5:22 PM EST


The Hawks sat Marco Belinelli for their last game before the trade deadline and reportedly even told him he was on track to get traded. But yesterday’s deadline passed without a deal.

Belinelli will still get a chance to join a winner, though.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The 31-year-old Belinelli provided little to the rebuilding Hawks – except the team performing horribly with him on the court (-10.1 per 100 possessions) and improving draft position. He’s a good 3-point shooter, but there are reasons nobody traded for him.

Belinelli is due $2,313,987 the rest of the season. We’ll see how much he gave up, and he’ll probably be happier on a better team. Plenty could use more shooting.

But it’s unlikely he’s a major difference-maker in the playoffs.

LeBron James: “I like the pieces that we have coming in”

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2018, 6:15 PM EST


We don’t know how good these new-look Cavaliers will be. There are a couple of camps when you talk to people around the league. Either people are in the “they didn’t really get that much better camp” (often from more analytics-based people who are not high at all on Jordan Clarkson and not in love with Rodney Hood), or they are in the “they got younger and more athletic, that matters, especially on defense” camp.

The bottom line is the Cavaliers had to do something. Cleveland GM Koby Altman put it well, “we were marching to a slow death.” The team had been bad on the court and toxic off it. Thursday’s radical shake-up was needed to give the Cavaliers a chance — a chance to make it back to the NBA Finals. Maybe. And maybe a chance to keep LeBron James as a free agent.

What did LeBron think of the moves? He spoke at shootaround Friday before the Cavs faced the Hawks, as reported by Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

“I think we became a younger team, more athletic. We added some more shooting as well. So, we’ll have to see how it meshes,” James said. “I like the pieces that we have coming in…

“It’s always tough when you lose teammates,” James said. “The trade deadline is always a difficult time for everybody. … I wish it could’ve been a lot better than it was. I definitely wish all six guys … the best.”

LeBron knows how to play the game and stick to the script, of course he said he likes the players coming in. I’m sure he means it — George Hill and Larry Nance in particular should play well off him — but what else was he going to say?

There is no precedent for what Cleveland has done — taking a team seen as a contender before the season, the three seed in a conference, and radically blowing it up mid-season. The Cavaliers do not exactly run complex sets under Tyronn Lue — LeBron has a lot of leeway to create and do as he pleases — but they have just 29 games before the playoffs to figure out rotations, develop chemistry, and figure out how to play with each other.

“It’s my job to get these guys integrated as fast as possible,” James said Friday. “I know the coaching staff and [coach] T Lue is going to do it as well, but it’s my job to get these guys on the same page with us where we want to accomplish what we want to do. I look forward to getting them here. … All four of them are pretty smart guys, and it should be fun.”

“Fun” is one word for it.

This is a fascinating experiment in Cleveland. The Cavs are likely going to be the three seed in the playoffs — LeBron is too good, he’s energized again, and the players around him fit better now, for them to fall further. Right now that would mean a matchup with Indiana in the first round, but both Milwaukee or Washington could fall into that slot. That’s when the real test of Altman’s mad scientist moves start. (Things get boiling in the second round when the Cavs would have to face Toronto or Boston on the road.)

Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry arrested for driving 128 MPH in apparent race

By Dan FeldmanFeb 9, 2018, 4:22 PM EST


Hawks wing DeAndre’ Bembry got hurt in the preseason, got hurt again in the regular-season opener and has missed Atlanta’s last 23 games with yet another injury.

A frustrating year has taken another turn for the worse.

Lauren Foreman of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About 12:20 a.m., Atlanta police saw a purple Dodge Charger driven by small forward DeAndre’ Bembry “traveling at a high rate of speed south of Buford Highway” along with another car, Officer Donald Hannah said.

“Both vehicles were changing lanes and appeared to be racing each other as they traveled on I-85 approaching the Buford Highway exit at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph in a 55-mph speed limit zone,” he said.

The Charger was clocked going 128 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-85 near Buford Highway, according to Hannah. The officer was not able to obtain an exact speed on the first vehicle.

Bembry was stopped in the 1900 block of Piedmont Circle without incident and arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding, Hannah said.

The NBA world is especially sensitive to high-speed racing after Hornets guard Bobby Phills died in a 2000 car crash while allegedly racing teammate David Wesley. Wesley denied racing and was acquitted of that charge, though he was convicted of reckless driving.

http://grantland.com/features/bobby-phills-nba-charlotte-hornets-guard-death-car-crash-david-wesley-paul-silas/

Heat president Pat Riley and Dwyane Wade mended fences at agent’s funeral

By Dan FeldmanFeb 9, 2018, 3:29 PM EST


There was a real disconnect between Heat president and Dwyane Wade stemming the guard leaving Miami for the Bulls in 2016.

That has obviously been fixed, with the Heat trading for Wade yesterday.

How did Riley and Wade get over their issues?

The funeral for Wade’s agent Henry Thomas – who also represented Chris Bosh and Udonis Haslem – provided an opportunity (and probably perspective).

Wade, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

“The hug that we embraced was real and it was all we needed,” Wade said of the brief encounter with Riley at the funeral. “That’s it. That’s all we both needed. I walked away and I felt better about everything, without even getting into anything.”

This worked out well for everyone involved.

Wade got his big payday – $38,750,000 – from the Bulls and got to play home games in his native Chicago. He also can proceed without wondering what it would have been like to chase a title with LeBron James on the Cavaliers. (Wade now knows, and it apparently wasn’t for him.)

Riley can still implicitly praise Wade by saying he should’ve given Wade a max deal in 2014 without actually being burdened by what would have been a bad contract. And he still gets to bring back Wade in a happy homecoming.

As Haslem put so poetically, via Reynolds:

“Hank’s still doing his job from above,” Haslem said.

Are the Portland Trail Blazers destined for mediocrity?

By Dane CarbaughFeb 9, 2018, 2:10 PM EST


The Portland Trail Blazers stood pat during Thursday’s trade deadline. Well, mostly. The team decided to send project big man Noah Vonleh to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for … hold on, let me look it up. Milocan Rakovich. Or that is to say the team traded for the rights to the Serbian pro, although Blazers GM Neil Olshey says Rakovich won’t ever suit up for the team.

The move allowed the Trail Blazers to move under the luxury tax for this season and avoid their first strike toward the luxury repeater tax which looms large over NBA front offices. Important, but not exciting or the stuff that inspires passion from NBA fanbases.

Despite the hopes of many Blazers fans, Olshey’s role at the deadline was less deal-maker and more comptroller. Portland didn’t add any kind of talent to their roster, even after franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard spoke with team owner Paul Allen to get an assurance the team was looking to contend soon.

So the question is whether the Blazers have a plan to hoist themselves above their competition, or if they’ll simply remain in the middle of the pack out West before their wick burns to the tab?

Olshey himself tried to explain his strategy to NBC Sports Northwest as the team headed into the trade deadline this year. The Blazers GM outlined three main paths they wanted to follow: grab a temporary rental, add a big-time contributor, or cut below the luxury tax line. They weren’t able to do the first two, so they did the next best thing and saved Allen a significant chunk of change by offloading Vonleh.

Olshey lobbied hard for Portland’s decision to tread water, rightfully downplaying the idea that the team needed to make a change to the Lillard – CJ McCollum backcourt. That’s fine, but where Olshey sold the hardest was in the need for patience, telling NBCSNW, “This is Year 3 of what’s supposed to be a three to five year rebuild”.

That last part is a little harder to swallow, mostly because it rewrites the post-LaMarcus Aldridge history of the Blazers. In truth, Portland made the playoffs in spite of a slow start to the 2015-16 season, beat a decimated LA Clippers team in the first round, and greatly exceeded expectations. That shortened Olshey’s teardown around Lillard and McCollum.

The team then signed Evan Turner and inked Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard to new deals. The addition of Jusuf Nurkic at the deadline last year was supposed to be the last major piece to fall into place as the Blazers took around a season-and-a-half on a short rebuild. Even if they planned on spending all of 2018 shoring up their chemistry, Olshey’s supposed five-year plan was tossed out the window after they beat LA in 2016 and was further accelerated by nabbing Nurkic.

But things soured as 2017-18 began. Harkless wasn’t playing much, although he’s improved recently. Leonard is a bench fixture. Nurkic has been wildly uneven, and Turner’s fit with the team is tenuous at best. All that and a heavy cap burden hasn’t left room for improvements as Blazers fans wring their hands and Olshey plays the role of zen master publicly.

Olshey told NBCSNW that you can’t force trades that aren’t there, and that’s true. It’s also harder to get anyone to pick up the phone when the pieces you have aren’t of any interest to your contemporaries, a position Olshey finds himself in now.

So where does Portland go from here, at the bottom of the playoff seedings and with a palpable-if-deniable urgency surrounding the team? Lillard and those around the Blazers downplayed his talk with Allen, but it was a reminder that the clock is ticking for him (Lillard is 27 and turns 28 in July) and this rebuild. Portland needs to get better under a salary crunch and that’s without even considering Nurkic’s contract situation this summer, or the fact that they’re also slated to lose one of their most productive big men in Ed Davis because they just can’t afford him.

Turner’s contract is an albatross and escalates to a whopping $18.6 million during the 2019-20 season. It’s near impossible for Olshey to move him as Turner doesn’t shoot the 3-pointer well, he drives but doesn’t draw that many fouls, and when he does drive it’s often in a weaving, horizontal fashion that allows help defenders to dig down and then recover on Portland’s shooters, hurting the Blazers’ chances to fire away from deep.

The answer is for Olshey to find the kind of trade he’s yet to pull off in Portland: a big one. The Trail Blazers GM has been efficient, his transaction roster filled with guys like Robin Lopez, Aminu, and Davis. But Portland could very well be headed for long-term mediocrity if Olshey isn’t able to find his way out of Turner’s contract, or come up with a big trade that moves multiple pieces. That could mean biting the bullet and offering up useful players — Aminu or Nurkic come to mind — or parting with more draft picks than they like.

Lillard has remained steadfast in his dedication to the team, but the summer of 2021 is a long way off and when his contract expires who is to say he won’t want to head somewhere else if the Blazers are unable to slip out of their current salary troubles? Remember, you could pose the same question about McCollum, and both guards have mega deals that will only continue to squeeze Portland’s salary space as the years go on.

Right now the Blazers are winning, and their record in 2018 is a far sight better than their 2017 showing. No matter how the season ends, or how much they talk up four straight years of playoff appearances, if the Blazers want to move to the next level it will be up to Olshey to finally pull the trigger and find a deal come June that clarifies the future in Portland.