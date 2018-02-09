Getty Images

Report: Grizzlies to buy out Brandan Wright, he will sign with Rockets

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2018, 10:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Buyout season is about to get fully underway in the NBA now that the trade deadline has passed — a number of players such as Joe Johnson and Marco Belinelli will take a little bit less money to be bought out and jump to new teams, looking to help add depth to playoff squads.

Add Memphis’ Brandan Wright to the list — he is getting bought out and is heading to Houston, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

After he completes a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies, center Brandan Wright is planning to sign with the Houston Rockets for the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Wright was finalizing a buyout with the Grizzlies on Friday night, with the Rockets emerging as the leaders once he clears waivers, league sources said. Wright will provide depth at center, joining Clint Capela and Nene on the Rockets, who are contenders in the Western Conference.

Wright has played in just 27 games for Memphis this season, averaging 5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.6 minutes when he did get in. Finally healthy after a couple of seasons of injuries, Wright hoped for a bigger role behind Marc Gasol, but he doesn’t fit the Grizzlies’ grinding style.

The Athletic Wright will fit with how Mike D’Antoni wants to play — he’s athletic and can get up and down the court, and he knows how to finish lobs above the rim (something he will see more of in Houston). Capela will get the key minutes, Nene is solid, and Wright provides an extra body to soak up some minutes.

Grizzlies’ J.B. Bickerstaff fined $25,000 for “inappropriate comments” to referee

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2018, 10:02 PM EST
1 Comment

Wednesday night, Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected for some choice words to the referees.

After the ejection, he wanted to make sure the referees got his message and continued to bark at them while assistant coaches tried to get him to leave the court.

That cost Bickerstaff $25,000 in a fine from the NBA, for “directing inappropriate comments toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.”

Bickerstaff has been around long enough to know what he was doing — he knew what the fine was as he did it, he was just willing to make the point. That sum, however, stings more for an interim coach than a player getting the same number.

Dwyane Wade gets standing ovation in return to Miami

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
1 Comment

Dwyane Wade is the greatest Heat player ever. (LeBron James was a better player, but he was not as important to the franchise as Wade.)

Friday night, Wade was welcomed back as a champion should be in his return to the Heat after the deadline trade that sent him from Cleveland to Miami. When Wade checked in during the first half (he came off the bench) the roof was blown off the American Airlines Arena.

It got louder when Wade hit his first bucket.

@dwyanewade buries the triple for his first bucket back with the @miamiheat!

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

J.J. Redick defends Markelle Fultz, “The kid’s f****** 19”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2018, 8:29 PM EST
3 Comments

J.J. Redick knows what it’s like to be called a bust long before a player had the chance to develop and find himself. At Duke, Redick was Mr. Everything, a two-time All-American beloved by all (or at least all Dukies). However, in the NBA he struggled and it took him seven seasons — and a lot of hard work to transform his body and his game — to become one of the more reliable shooters and two guards in the NBA.

Redick is on the Sixers now, paid very well for a season to knock down shots and help the team make the playoffs, and to show a young roster what it takes to be a professional.

It shouldn’t be a shock that Redick came to the defense of Markelle Fultz Friday, as once again media came into the Sixers practice facility to watch the rookie — who has not played a game this season and may not — take jumpers. Via Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice.

(Fultz was) not the only one at the practice facility getting mad about the situation. JJ Redick was out on the court getting shots up during shootaround this morning, and he let some choice words fly as the media assembled to watch Fultz shoot. “The kid’s f**king 19,” he made sure to say pretty loudly…

“It is annoying, the guy’s 19, he’s working his ass off. I understand fans want to see his progress, but this is maybe going to be a longer process than we all hoped for,” said Redick. “I don’t get the coming in here every day to like, watch him shoot pull-up jumpers. It’s a little obsessive … we all want to see him back on the court, doing what he loves to do.”

Fultz is a No. 1 pick who had a smooth shooting stroke in college, but by last summer had a shoulder injury and a much funkier release. (Whether the injury caused the change in form or the change in form caused the injury is up for debate.) There is naturally going to be a lot of interest in him — Sixers fans are tasting success this season with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and they want their other star in the mix.

Redick isn’t wrong. Fultz is a rookie dealing with an injury and re-learning his shooting motion. He should get some time to work it out.

Shouldn’t the Sixers have Fultz doing his workouts outside the public eye?

Grizzlies GM Wallace on not trading Tyreke Evans: “offers weren’t sufficient”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2018, 7:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you asked anyone around the NBA 24 hours before the trade deadline what one player was the most likely guy to get traded, the answer from executives to media members was always the same — Tyreke Evans. Memphis had pulled him away from the team in Indiana, sent him home to Memphis and told him he was out until they traded him.

Except they didn’t. Evans is still a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

What happened? Everyone knows Memphis wanted a first-round pick for Evans, but first-round picks were not available at this deadline. The Clippers couldn’t get one for Lou Williams (and he’s playing at an All-Star level this season). The only first-rounders moved all deadline were for Blake Griffin (a legit star) and to the Lakers in the Isaiah Thomas/Jordan Clarkson trade — and Cleveland has taken heat for throwing in a first for that deal (even their own first, in the mid-20s).

Friday, Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace spoke to the media and explained the decision to keep Evans past the deadline, via the Associated Press.

“Basically, we felt that the offers weren’t sufficient for a player of Tyreke’s caliber and potential,” Wallace said. “And particularly they weren’t sufficient when weighed against the potential benefits of having him here for the rest of the season. So, we decided not to do anything.”

Potential benefits of keeping him around? For what? The Grizzlies are not making the playoffs this season, so his play is not that big a benefit. Maybe Evans is excellent in the locker room, maybe he makes a killer Lasagne and brings it in for team potlucks, but is that reason to keep him around? Wouldn’t two second-round picks have benefitted the team more as they try to upgrade the roster talent and save money? Or, how about getting Emmanuel Mudiay and a second-rounder out of Denver for him (that was on the table, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN)? Both those seem like better potential benefits.

More than likely, the Grizzlies are hoping that with a depressed market — Williams just re-signed for the Clippers for less than the full mid-level exception, and a team option on the third year — they can get Evans back for the mid-level (whether they can offer the full mid-level or tax-payer mid-level depends on other moves). In theory getting Mike Conley back from injury, with Evans and Marc Gasolwho was not available via trade — can make Memphis a playoff team again. If everything goes right.

However, if Evans makes more than $4 million next season — and he certainly will — all the Grizzlies can offer is the exception, and other teams can offer that or more. Whatever is offered the Grizzlies have no financial advantage to keep him. Evans is free to choose whichever team he wants.

Evans very well could be gone from Memphis this summer, and Memphis will have blown the chance to get anything for him. That said, he didn’t want to go anywhere, and he’s back with the team now, providing his benefits.

“I always wanted to stay here. It wasn’t like I asked for a trade,” Evans said. “I have a bond with my teammates. I was put in a situation where I thought I was going to be traded, but it didn’t happen.

“Everybody knows this is a business.”

 