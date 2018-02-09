Doug Benc/Getty Images

Heat president Pat Riley and Dwyane Wade mended fences at agent’s funeral

By Dan FeldmanFeb 9, 2018, 3:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

There was a real disconnect between Heat president and Dwyane Wade stemming the guard leaving Miami for the Bulls in 2016.

That has obviously been fixed, with the Heat trading for Wade yesterday.

How did Riley and Wade get over their issues?

The funeral for Wade’s agent Henry Thomas – who also represented Chris Bosh and Udonis Haslem – provided an opportunity (and probably perspective).

Wade, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

“The hug that we embraced was real and it was all we needed,” Wade said of the brief encounter with Riley at the funeral. “That’s it. That’s all we both needed. I walked away and I felt better about everything, without even getting into anything.”

This worked out well for everyone involved.

Wade got his big payday – $38,750,000 – from the Bulls and got to play home games in his native Chicago. He also can proceed without wondering what it would have been like to chase a title with LeBron James on the Cavaliers. (Wade now knows, and it apparently wasn’t for him.)

Riley can still implicitly praise Wade by saying he should’ve given Wade a max deal in 2014 without actually being burdened by what would have been a bad contract. And he still gets to bring back Wade in a happy homecoming.

As Haslem put so poetically, via Reynolds:

“Hank’s still doing his job from above,” Haslem said.

Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry arrested for driving 128 MPH in apparent race

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 9, 2018, 4:22 PM EST
2 Comments

Hawks wing DeAndre’ Bembry got hurt in the preseason, got hurt again in the regular-season opener and has missed Atlanta’s last 23 games with yet another injury.

A frustrating year has taken another turn for the worse.

Lauren Foreman of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About 12:20 a.m., Atlanta police saw a purple Dodge Charger driven by small forward DeAndre’ Bembry “traveling at a high rate of speed south of Buford Highway” along with another car, Officer Donald Hannah said.

“Both vehicles were changing lanes and appeared to be racing each other as they traveled on I-85 approaching the Buford Highway exit at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph in a 55-mph speed limit zone,” he said.

The Charger was clocked going 128 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-85 near Buford Highway, according to Hannah. The officer was not able to obtain an exact speed on the first vehicle.

Bembry was stopped in the 1900 block of Piedmont Circle without incident and arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding, Hannah said.

The NBA world is especially sensitive to high-speed racing after Hornets guard Bobby Phills died in a 2000 car crash while allegedly racing teammate David Wesley. Wesley denied racing and was acquitted of that charge, though he was convicted of reckless driving.

http://grantland.com/features/bobby-phills-nba-charlotte-hornets-guard-death-car-crash-david-wesley-paul-silas/

Are the Portland Trail Blazers destined for mediocrity?

By Dane CarbaughFeb 9, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
3 Comments

The Portland Trail Blazers stood pat during Thursday’s trade deadline. Well, mostly. The team decided to send project big man Noah Vonleh to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for … hold on, let me look it up. Milocan Rakovich. Or that is to say the team traded for the rights to the Serbian pro, although Blazers GM Neil Olshey says Rakovich won’t ever suit up for the team.

The move allowed the Trail Blazers to move under the luxury tax for this season and avoid their first strike toward the luxury repeater tax which looms large over NBA front offices. Important, but not exciting or the stuff that inspires passion from NBA fanbases.

Despite the hopes of many Blazers fans, Olshey’s role at the deadline was less deal-maker and more comptroller. Portland didn’t add any kind of talent to their roster, even after franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard spoke with team owner Paul Allen to get an assurance the team was looking to contend soon.

So the question is whether the Blazers have a plan to hoist themselves above their competition, or if they’ll simply remain in the middle of the pack out West before their wick burns to the tab?

Olshey himself tried to explain his strategy to NBC Sports Northwest as the team headed into the trade deadline this year. The Blazers GM outlined three main paths they wanted to follow: grab a temporary rental, add a big-time contributor, or cut below the luxury tax line. They weren’t able to do the first two, so they did the next best thing and saved Allen a significant chunk of change by offloading Vonleh.

Olshey lobbied hard for Portland’s decision to tread water, rightfully downplaying the idea that the team needed to make a change to the Lillard – CJ McCollum backcourt. That’s fine, but where Olshey sold the hardest was in the need for patience, telling NBCSNW, “This is Year 3 of what’s supposed to be a three to five year rebuild”.

That last part is a little harder to swallow, mostly because it rewrites the post-LaMarcus Aldridge history of the Blazers. In truth, Portland made the playoffs in spite of a slow start to the 2015-16 season, beat a decimated LA Clippers team in the first round, and greatly exceeded expectations. That shortened Olshey’s teardown around Lillard and McCollum.

The team then signed Evan Turner and inked Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard to new deals. The addition of Jusuf Nurkic at the deadline last year was supposed to be the last major piece to fall into place as the Blazers took around a season-and-a-half on a short rebuild. Even if they planned on spending all of 2018 shoring up their chemistry, Olshey’s supposed five-year plan was tossed out the window after they beat LA in 2016 and was further accelerated by nabbing Nurkic.

But things soured as 2017-18 began. Harkless wasn’t playing much, although he’s improved recently. Leonard is a bench fixture. Nurkic has been wildly uneven, and Turner’s fit with the team is tenuous at best. All that and a heavy cap burden hasn’t left room for improvements as Blazers fans wring their hands and Olshey plays the role of zen master publicly.

Olshey told NBCSNW that you can’t force trades that aren’t there, and that’s true. It’s also harder to get anyone to pick up the phone when the pieces you have aren’t of any interest to your contemporaries, a position Olshey finds himself in now.

So where does Portland go from here, at the bottom of the playoff seedings and with a palpable-if-deniable urgency surrounding the team? Lillard and those around the Blazers downplayed his talk with Allen, but it was a reminder that the clock is ticking for him (Lillard is 27 and turns 28 in July) and this rebuild. Portland needs to get better under a salary crunch and that’s without even considering Nurkic’s contract situation this summer, or the fact that they’re also slated to lose one of their most productive big men in Ed Davis because they just can’t afford him.

Turner’s contract is an albatross and escalates to a whopping $18.6 million during the 2019-20 season. It’s near impossible for Olshey to move him as Turner doesn’t shoot the 3-pointer well, he drives but doesn’t draw that many fouls, and when he does drive it’s often in a weaving, horizontal fashion that allows help defenders to dig down and then recover on Portland’s shooters, hurting the Blazers’ chances to fire away from deep.

The answer is for Olshey to find the kind of trade he’s yet to pull off in Portland: a big one. The Trail Blazers GM has been efficient, his transaction roster filled with guys like Robin Lopez, Aminu, and Davis. But Portland could very well be headed for long-term mediocrity if Olshey isn’t able to find his way out of Turner’s contract, or come up with a big trade that moves multiple pieces. That could mean biting the bullet and offering up useful players — Aminu or Nurkic come to mind — or parting with more draft picks than they like.

Lillard has remained steadfast in his dedication to the team, but the summer of 2021 is a long way off and when his contract expires who is to say he won’t want to head somewhere else if the Blazers are unable to slip out of their current salary troubles? Remember, you could pose the same question about McCollum, and both guards have mega deals that will only continue to squeeze Portland’s salary space as the years go on.

Right now the Blazers are winning, and their record in 2018 is a far sight better than their 2017 showing. No matter how the season ends, or how much they talk up four straight years of playoff appearances, if the Blazers want to move to the next level it will be up to Olshey to finally pull the trigger and find a deal come June that clarifies the future in Portland.

76ers president Bryan Colangelo: Markelle Fultz might miss rest of season

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 9, 2018, 1:11 PM EST
4 Comments

The 76ers played No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz through his shoulder problems. Then, they sat him for three games. Then, they said he’d miss at least three more weeks. Then, they said he’d miss at least another two to three weeks. Then, they said they anticipated him returning soon. Two days after that, they said he’d miss at least three more weeks.

Now?

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Fultz has already played four games, so it’s too late for him to follow Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel and Dario Saric, who didn’t play for the 76ers the season after getting drafted in the lottery. But Fultz’s first-year impact could wind up practically as small.

It’s hard to believe Fultz will return soon. Philadelphia is waiting for him to be able to shoot, and well….

Derek Bodner of The Athletic:

In some ways, the 76ers are hanging Fultz out to dry. They keep having him shoot in front of the media, and leaving his timeline so uncertain only intensifies questions. They’ve already caused strife with their portrayal of the root of the injury.

But this is such a strange situation. I don’t know whether Philadelphia can predict when Fultz will shoot capably again.

Koby Altman: Cavaliers worried they were ‘marching to a slow death’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 9, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
2 Comments

The Cavaliers were 7-13 in their last 20 games heading into the trade deadline. Their defense ranked near last in the NBA. There appeared to be discord at every level of the organization – terrible timing, considering LeBron James‘ impending player option.

It felt like a dark cloud hung over Cleveland.

So, the Cavs conducted a radical overhaul yesterday. They traded six players (Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose) for four (George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson) while adding payroll and surrendering picks.

Cavaliers’ general manager Koby Altman, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

“We were really worried that what was going on on the floor and sort of our culture in the building, we were marching to a slow death,” Altman said Thursday night. “We didn’t want to be a part of that.”

Teams usually deny such grave problems, nobody wanting to admit they let such a toxic environment develop on their watch. Altman is being atypically blunt despite holding some culpability.

He traded Kyrie Irving for Thomas and Crowder (and, of course, the Nets pick), still approving the trade after seeing Thomas’ physical (getting just an extra second-rounder). Thomas spent most of the season sidelined, struggled upon his return while still assuming a huge role and pointed fingers. Crowder underwhelmed all season, though for reasons more difficult to pinpoint, and that only contributed to the feeling of despair in Cleveland.

Maybe Altman just got unlucky with Thomas and Crowder, whose Cavs tenures went about as poorly as could have been imagined when the Irving trade was consummated. But Wade and Rose – whom Altman crowed about – flopped for more predictable reasons. Under Altman, communication between LeBron and the front office reportedly broke down.

That was a stark contrast to Altman’s predecessor and old boss, David Griffin. But Altman’s statement yesterday brought to mind Griffin’s words when firing David Blatt: “Pretty good is not what we’re here for.”

Of course, Griffin and Altman spoke so freely only because they’d already made the bold moves to change course. Griffin’s resulted in Tyronn Lue guiding the Cavs to a championship. We’ll see whether Altman’s prompts a march toward such a fruitful outcome.