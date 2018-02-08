Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Cavaliers win the only way they can, LeBron dominates

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2018, 7:48 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Cleveland gets entertaining, pressure-relieving win over Minnesota. They can thank LeBron James. This is the only way Cleveland can seem to win games now: Their offense is on fire and covers up the terrible defense, LeBron James plays at an MVP level and makes all the big plays, and he gets just enough help from some role players to get the team over the top.

That recipe came together Wednesday night in the Cavaliers thrilling 140-138 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Neither team played much defense in this one. Cleveland’s defense has been terrible all season, and after a stretch where the Timberwolves were coming together on that end they have reverted to bad habits, allowing 113.4 points per 100 possessions in their last 10 games, 28th in the NBA (and worse than Cleveland). On Wednesday the Timberwolves had an offensive rating of 129.7, the Cavaliers 130.4.

From the opening tip, LeBron James was engaged — unline many recent games — and the Cavaliers needed all of it. He got some good support and energy from Cedi Osman and Jeff Green off the bench, and J.R. Smith pitched in 20 points on 14 shots, but it took LeBron’s triple-double to get the win —37 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds.

It also took LeBron making all the plays down the stretch. Like a game-saving block on Jimmy Butler with seconds left in overtime.

Then there was LeBron hitting the game-winner over Butler.

This win doesn’t solve Cleveland’s problems — the team still can’t defend, it has some serious structural issues, and LeBron and Dan Gilbert are not now best friends. But the Cavs desperately needed a win, and they got it. It relieves a little pressure on the situation. For now.

2) Don’t look now, but the Pistons have won five in a row since Blake Griffin arrived. When Stan Van Gundy traded for Blake Griffin he was largely ripped by NBA pundits (I panned the move myself). From the start taking on four-and-a-half seasons of Griffin at max salary, especially with his injury history, was something I saw as tying the team’s hands long-term (especially combined with the Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson contracts) and putting a ceiling on how good they were going to be long-term.

But short-term it’s been a boost.

The Pistons are now 5-0 with Griffin after a 115-106 win against Brooklyn, a win that has them in a virtual tie for the final playoff slot in the East. Detroit has a top-8 offense and defense since the trade, and Griffin is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 rebounds a game, plus Griffin is assisting on 31.3 percent of teammates buckets when he’s on the court. He’s making plays, developing a real chemistry with Andre Drummond, and the Pistons look like a playoff team.

It’s going to be close the rest of the way between Detroit, Philadelphia, Miami, and maybe Indiana (if they stumble a little) for the final playoff spots in the East. When the music stops and the season ends one of those teams is going to be without a chair and will be in Cabo rather than on the court. A few weeks ago that looked like it would be Detroit, but with Griffin they look like they could be in (fivethirtyeight.com says they have a 53 percent chance of making it).

3) Paul George says he is happy in Oklahoma City, but don’t confuse that with him staying or sure. Recent comments from Paul George made it sound like he was going to re-sign with the Thunder this summer, and the Lakers have taken this to mean they are out of the running to land him this summer.

Not so fast, my friend.

George opened the door a little with comments to Sam Amick of the USA Today, saying he’s certainly happy in OKC — but that doesn’t mean he’s staying for sure.

The Thunder are all in on George, they are shooting down trade requests for him (sorry Cavaliers fans). In its mind, Oklahoma City plans to re-sign George this summer. However, George may feel differently. He is going to get through the playoffs with this team, step back and size-up the situation, and make the call. Oklahoma City had an impressive win against the Warriors the other night, but they also seem headed for a tough first-round playoff matchup with Minnesota, followed by meeting those Warriors (who will be a lot more focused in the playoffs). An early exit could change minds. Or not. We can’t say from the outside and months before free agency is a reality, nobody knows what George will decide. Not even George.

But that trip to Los Angeles is not off the table. Never was.

Report: Thunder telling inquiring teams Paul George is untouchable

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 12:01 AM EST

Unlike telling the Pacers he planned to leave next summer – prompting them to trade him to the Thunder – Paul George said he wouldn’t tip Oklahoma City on his plans for unrestricted free agency.

Operating blind, the Thunder aren’t blinking.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Ask any rival executive who has come calling for George, who thought the Thunder’s inconsistent season might prompt Presti to trade George for fear he might lose another transcendent talent for nothing, and you hear the same word: untouchable.

Thunder, who have deemed George, Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams untouchable in trade talks.

None of this is surprising.

Russell Westbrook can’t legally be traded, because he’s within a year of signing a designated-veteran-player extension. Steven Adams’ dirty work is too important to the Thunder. Carmelo Anthony’s no-trade clause would make it extremely difficult to get worthwhile return, if he’d even waive it at all.

All three are under contract for next season, making it less urgent to move one. Perhaps, Oklahoma City would have looked to get ahead of impending luxury-tax concerns or balance the roster, especially after Andre Roberson‘s injury. Alas not.

But George is a special case, because he can leave with no return this summer.

The Clippers reportedly called about Blake Griffin for George, and the Thunder could probably draw even better George offers if they earnestly explored the market. But Oklahoma City is also trying to win this season and showing promise specifically because of George’s two-way excellence. The Thunder must weigh the odds of re-signing with what they could get for him before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

What’s abundantly clear: George enjoys playing for the Thunder right now. I believe he would have played out the season with the Pacers if they kept him, but I’m also convinced he was trying to hasten his exit from Indiana when he informed the team of his 2018 plan. It seems he wants to spend the rest of this season in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder will oblige, but the looming question remains: Will he justify that faith by helping them advance in the playoffs and/or re-signing next summer?

LeBron James hits game-winner on Christian Laettner play (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 11:01 PM EST
With the game tied late in overtime, the Timberwolves could have held the ball for the final shot. Instead, Jimmy Butler shot and missed too soon.

Then, J.R. Smith made his own error, dribbling after grabbing the defensive rebound. That prevented the Cavaliers from advancing the ball with a timeout.

But it also set the stage for LeBron James.

Inbounding from the backcourt with one second left, Jeff Green hit LeBron near the free throw line, and LeBron nailed the game-winner.

What a finish by LeBron, who finished with 37 points 15 assists and 10 rebounds and delivered Cleveland a much-needed 140-138 victory. Even against poor Minnesota defense – why were Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson guarding players in the backcourt while Butler single-covered LeBron far closer to the basket? – LeBron had little time to get off a shot. So clutch.

Did that play look familiar? Check out Grant Hill and Christian Laettner connecting for Duke in the 1992 NCAA tournament:

Pacers-Pelicans game rained out

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
After a nearly two-hour delay due to a leaky roof amid rain in New Orleans, the NBA announced the Pelicans and Pacers wouldn’t play tonight.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers has been postponed due to a leak in the roof at Smoothie King Center.

The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

Here are dates that both teams aren’t scheduled to play, don’t already have events booked at New Orleans’ home arena and aren’t during the All-Star break:

  • Feb. 8
  • Feb. 13
  • Feb. 15
  • Feb. 22
  • Feb. 27
  • March 1
  • March 8
  • March 12
  • March 14
  • March 16
  • March 21
  • March 26
  • March 28
  • March 31
  • April 2

Is it too short of notice for both teams to remain in New Orleans and just play tomorrow? That might be the simplest solution, but at least there are plenty of plausible options.

Pacers-Pelicans game under rain delay

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed nearly an hour because of a roof leak allowing rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.

Smoothie King Center general manager Alan Freeman says the source of the leak is difficult to determine without inspecting the roof at another time. He says a catch basin hung from the rafters will be used to stop the water from falling to the court during the game.

Freeman says water is dripping down to a ring of hanging speakers and then down to the court.

