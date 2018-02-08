AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Report: Trail Blazers trade Noah Vonleh and cash to Bulls, dodge luxury tax

By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 2:54 PM EST
The Trail Blazers are just 29-25 and owner Paul Allen is investigating where to assign blame.

There was no way he was going to pay the luxury tax for this team.

So, Portland is dumping Noah Vonleh and his $3,505,233 salary on the Bulls.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This moves Portland below the luxury-tax line – the culmination of a process that started last summer. It’s logical economically, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Trail Blazers disassembling his supporting cast sits with star Damian Lillard.

At least shedding Vonleh is unlikely to be a flashpoint.

Vonleh has mostly struggled in his four NBA seasons, and he was out of the rotation. There’s a reason Portland dumped him as opposed to, say, Shabazz Napier and a minimum player.

But Vonleh is just 22 and still has the talent that made him the No. 9 pick in 2014. This is a good flier by Chicago – especially if the Trail Blazers cover all or a portion of his $1,227,822 remaining salary. If all goes well, the Bulls can make him a restricted free agent this summer. If not, they’re not on the hook for anything beyond this season.

Heat acquire Luke Babbitt from Atlanta for Okaro White

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
Luke Babbitt, who was in Miami before, is back to try to knock down some threes, stop the skid the Heat have been on, and keep them in the postseason.

The Atlanta Hawks have traded Babbitt to Miami, and in exchange get injured forward Okaro White. The deal has been finalized and announced by the teams.

Atlanta wasted no time and has already waived White, who showed promise last season, but six games into this season fractured his left foot, has been out since and there is no timetable for his return.

For the Heat, they get a little shooting at the forward spot, Babbitt is hitting 44.1 percent from three this season (in a limited role for the Hawks). Babbitt started 55 games for the Heat last season, knows the system, and can help fill a role and give the team some minutes, getting playing time around Justise Winslow, James Johnson, and Josh Richardson. He adds some additional depth to the roster at a minimum-contract price.

R.J. Adelman, former NBA assistant coach, son of Rick Adelman, killed crossing street

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2018, 3:32 PM EST
On a day of crazy trades, this news casts a shadow over the NBA. It is a tragedy.

Former Rockets’ assistant coach R.J. Adelman, 44, the son of legendary coach Rick Adelman, was killed last week after being struck by a car while crossing the street in downtown Houston. TMZ broke the news of the Feb. 2 incident.

Officials confirm 44-year-old R.J. Adelman was walking around downtown Houston around noon on Feb. 2 when he was hit by an 80-year-old woman driving a Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

According to the police report, Adelman was not using a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Adelman was transported to the hospital in serious condition and was pronounced dead 4 hours later. According to the Harris County medical examiner, Adelman died as a result of blunt force injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, but the woman driving the car was released.

Adelman spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Rockets under his father, then when Rick went to Minnesota R.J. went as the director of player personnel. Before that R.J. had been a scout with the Sonics and Kings.

In college, he won a Div. II national championship as a player at Willamette University.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Adelman family.

 

 

Grizzlies reportedly (and inexplicably) keep Tyreke Evans through trade deadline

By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 3:32 PM EST
I considered Grizzlies guard/forward Tyreke Evans the player most likely to be traded by today’s deadline, which just passed.

He is having a good year for a bad team and will be a free agent next summer. It’ll take cap space or the mid-level exception to give him a starting salary more than $3,948,000. The way he has played, he might draw even more than the mid-level exception, which is all capped-out Memphis is likely to have available. The Grizzlies sent him home in anticipation of a trade. Plenty of teams were interested.

But Memphis stood pat.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

The Grizzlies wanting a first-round pick is reasonable, but if they could get only a second-rounder, they should have taken the best one. They gain nearly nothing by keeping Evans.

He’s not helping them win meaningfully this season. Memphis is far out of the playoff race and would have gained draft position by dealing him.

And the Grizzlies will still need to use their mid-level exception to re-sign him in the likely event he commands a starting salary above $3,948,000. If they traded him, they could have still signed him with the very same mid-level exception. It wouldn’t be shocking if Evans, who played collegiately at Memphis, returned even after being dealt. Now, though, I wouldn’t be surprised if spending more time with a losing team soured him on the Grizzlies.

There’s potential value in setting a hardline for future trade talks: Meet the asking price, or we’ll keep a player – even if it spites ourselves. But I’m not convinced other front offices will be more likely to acquiesce next time.

Evans wasn’t the only heavily discussed player to stay put. Though trades can still get announced after the deadline – only the call with the league must be initiated by 3 p.m. – DeAndre Jordan (Clippers) and Marcus Smart (Celtics) aren’t going anywhere.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

These make more sense.

Jordan and Smart are both helping their teams win meaningfully this season. Boston will have Smart’s restricted and Bird rights next summer. If Jordan opts out, the Clippers will have his Bird rights. Or, if he doesn’t opt out, they’ll have Jordan.

Report: Magic trade Elfrid Payton to Suns for second-rounder

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 3:07 PM EST
Former Magic coach Scott Skiles gave up on Elfrid Payton. Former Orlando general manager Rob Hennigan, who believed in Payton, got fired. And now Hennigan’s successor, Jeff Weltman, has given up on Payton.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is a tremendous buy-low move by the Suns at a position of need. Brandon Knight‘s ghost wasn’t getting the job done at point guard. Payton might.

The 23-year-old has shown promise, but his clunky outside shot is a severe limitation. Still, his defense and penetrating ability could complement franchise player Devin Booker in the backcourt.

Orlando clearly didn’t want to pay Payton in restricted free agency next summer. Better to get a second-rounder for him now rather than just let him walk for nothing.