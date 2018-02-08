Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Report: Timberwolves want to sign Derrick Rose

By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 5:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Derrick Rose is a 29-year-old former MVP.

But when he went from the Cavaliers to the Jazz, it was barely an afterthought in Cleveland’s monster day of trades.

He won’t even report to Utah. The Cavs just wanted to clear his minimum salary and roster spot, and the Jazz will waive him.

What’s next for Rose?

Maybe reuniting with Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached Rose with the Bulls, in Minnesota.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

If the Timberwolves really want Rose, they could just claim him on waivers. But it’d be cheaper to sign him at a prorated salary for the rest of the season.

I doubt anyone claims him. I doubt Minnesota faces significant competition for him in free agency.

Rose has fallen hard after all his injuries. He doesn’t defend. He doesn’t make 3-pointers. He doesn’t set up teammates. His only plus skill is attacking the rim, and that’s only so useful without complementary distributing.

There’s little difference between Rose and the Timberwolves’ third-string point guard, Aaron Brooks. It’d be bad enough for Minnesota to use its open roster spot on Rose rather than address a position of greater need. If Rose plays ahead of second-string point guard Tyus Jones – quite underrated – that’d be far worse.

Rose’s fit with Jimmy Butler is another potential thorn. Though I think they’re mostly past their tension in Chicago, improved relations are also due to them getting space from each other. Sticking them back into the same locker room could cause trouble. So much of their discord was due to battling for their place in the Bulls’ hierarchy, and Butler clearly reigns supreme in Minnesota – but that doesn’t mean Rose shares a realistic view.

If the Timberwolves sign Rose, they might not be realistic about his current ability, either.

Report: Grizzlies refused to even discuss Marc Gasol trade

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
2 Comments

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said in November he wouldn’t trade Marc Gasol. But that was back when Memphis had just fired coach David Fizdale in an effort to turn around its season.

That gambit predictably failed. The Grizzlies are 18-36, nowhere near the playoff race.

Was Gasol available before today’s trade deadline?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Gasol is 33, already showing significant signs of decline and due $49,714,725 over the next two seasons. He said he’s too old to throw away a season – which the Grizzlies are doing – and questioned the management that got them here.

It was ridiculous not to even consider trading him.

His trade value might never be greater. Multiple winning teams could have used him the rest of this season. In Memphis, he’s undermining the Grizzlies’ draft position.

He’s also providing intangible value as the face of a franchise, his only team in 10 seasons. There are things that matter beyond the bottom line. And maybe he and a healthy Mike Conley can compete next season.

But both players will be a year older and probably a year worse. Health is far from guaranteed for those two, and Memphis lacks the cap/tax flexibility to upgrade their supporting cast significantly.

The Grizzlies shouldn’t have felt as if they had to trade Gasol by today’s deadline — like they should have with Tyreke Evans. But there’s a decent chance they’ll regret keeping Gasol, and they’ve already erred by not even exploring deals.

Heat acquire Luke Babbitt from Atlanta for Okaro White

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

Luke Babbitt, who was in Miami before, is back to try to knock down some threes, stop the skid the Heat have been on, and keep them in the postseason.

The Atlanta Hawks have traded Babbitt to Miami, and in exchange get injured forward Okaro White. The deal has been finalized and announced by the teams.

Atlanta wasted no time and has already waived White, who showed promise last season, but six games into this season fractured his left foot, has been out since and there is no timetable for his return.

For the Heat, they get a little shooting at the forward spot, Babbitt is hitting 44.1 percent from three this season (in a limited role for the Hawks). Babbitt started 55 games for the Heat last season, knows the system, and can help fill a role and give the team some minutes, getting playing time around Justise Winslow, James Johnson, and Josh Richardson. He adds some additional depth to the roster at a minimum-contract price.

R.J. Adelman, former NBA assistant coach, son of Rick Adelman, killed crossing street

Via NBA
By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2018, 3:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

On a day of crazy trades, this news casts a shadow over the NBA. It is a tragedy.

Former Rockets’ assistant coach R.J. Adelman, 44, the son of legendary coach Rick Adelman, was killed last week after being struck by a car while crossing the street in downtown Houston. TMZ broke the news of the Feb. 2 incident.

Officials confirm 44-year-old R.J. Adelman was walking around downtown Houston around noon on Feb. 2 when he was hit by an 80-year-old woman driving a Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

According to the police report, Adelman was not using a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Adelman was transported to the hospital in serious condition and was pronounced dead 4 hours later. According to the Harris County medical examiner, Adelman died as a result of blunt force injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, but the woman driving the car was released.

Adelman spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Rockets under his father, then when Rick went to Minnesota R.J. went as the director of player personnel. Before that R.J. had been a scout with the Sonics and Kings. Houston released this statement:

“The Rockets organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former assistant coach R.J. Adelman.  Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick, Mary Kay, and the entire Adelman family during this very difficult time.”

Like his father, R.J. was a basketball lifer. In college, he won a Div. II national championship as a player at Willamette University.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Adelman family.

 

 

Grizzlies reportedly (and inexplicably) keep Tyreke Evans through trade deadline

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 3:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

I considered Grizzlies guard/forward Tyreke Evans the player most likely to be traded by today’s deadline, which just passed.

He is having a good year for a bad team and will be a free agent next summer. It’ll take cap space or the mid-level exception to give him a starting salary more than $3,948,000. The way he has played, he might draw even more than the mid-level exception, which is all capped-out Memphis is likely to have available. The Grizzlies sent him home in anticipation of a trade. Plenty of teams were interested.

But Memphis stood pat.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

David Aldridge of NBA.com:

The Grizzlies wanting a first-round pick is reasonable, but if they could get only a second-rounder, they should have taken the best one. They gain nearly nothing by keeping Evans.

He’s not helping them win meaningfully this season. Memphis is far out of the playoff race and would have gained draft position by dealing him.

And the Grizzlies will still need to use their mid-level exception to re-sign him in the likely event he commands a starting salary above $3,948,000. If they traded him, they could have still signed him with the very same mid-level exception. It wouldn’t be shocking if Evans, who played collegiately at Memphis, returned even after being dealt. Now, though, I wouldn’t be surprised if spending more time with a losing team soured him on the Grizzlies.

There’s potential value in setting a hardline for future trade talks: Meet the asking price, or we’ll keep a player – even if it spites ourselves. But I’m not convinced other front offices will be more likely to acquiesce next time.

Evans wasn’t the only heavily discussed player to stay put. Though trades can still get announced after the deadline – only the call with the league must be initiated by 3 p.m. – DeAndre Jordan (Clippers) and Marcus Smart (Celtics) aren’t going anywhere.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

These make more sense.

Jordan and Smart are both helping their teams win meaningfully this season. Boston will have Smart’s restricted and Bird rights next summer. If Jordan opts out, the Clippers will have his Bird rights. Or, if he doesn’t opt out, they’ll have Jordan.