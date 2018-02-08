Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Report: Thunder telling inquiring teams Paul George is untouchable

By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 12:01 AM EST

Unlike telling the Pacers he planned to leave next summer – prompting them to trade him to the Thunder – Paul George said he wouldn’t tip Oklahoma City on his plans for unrestricted free agency.

Operating blind, the Thunder aren’t blinking.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Ask any rival executive who has come calling for George, who thought the Thunder’s inconsistent season might prompt Presti to trade George for fear he might lose another transcendent talent for nothing, and you hear the same word: untouchable.

Thunder, who have deemed George, Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams untouchable in trade talks.

None of this is surprising.

Russell Westbrook can’t legally be traded, because he’s within a year of signing a designated-veteran-player extension. Steven Adams’ dirty work is too important to the Thunder. Carmelo Anthony’s no-trade clause would make it extremely difficult to get worthwhile return, if he’d even waive it at all.

All three are under contract for next season, making it less urgent to move one. Perhaps, Oklahoma City would have looked to get ahead of impending luxury-tax concerns or balance the roster, especially after Andre Roberson‘s injury. Alas not.

But George is a special case, because he can leave with no return this summer.

The Clippers reportedly called about Blake Griffin for George, and the Thunder could probably draw even better George offers if they earnestly explored the market. But Oklahoma City is also trying to win this season and showing promise specifically because of George’s two-way excellence. The Thunder must weigh the odds of re-signing with what they could get for him before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

What’s abundantly clear: George enjoys playing for the Thunder right now. I believe he would have played out the season with the Pacers if they kept him, but I’m also convinced he was trying to hasten his exit from Indiana when he informed the team of his 2018 plan. It seems he wants to spend the rest of this season in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder will oblige, but the looming question remains: Will he justify that faith by helping them advance in the playoffs and/or re-signing next summer?

    LeBron James hits game-winner on Christian Laettner play (video)

    By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 11:01 PM EST
    2 Comments

    With the game tied late in overtime, the Timberwolves could have held the ball for the final shot. Instead, Jimmy Butler shot and missed too soon.

    Then, J.R. Smith made his own error, dribbling after grabbing the defensive rebound. That prevented the Cavaliers from advancing the ball with a timeout.

    But it also set the stage for LeBron James.

    Inbounding from the backcourt with one second left, Jeff Green hit LeBron near the free throw line, and LeBron nailed the game-winner.

    What a finish by LeBron, who finished with 37 points 15 assists and 10 rebounds and delivered Cleveland a much-needed 140-138 victory. Even against poor Minnesota defense – why were Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson guarding players in the backcourt while Butler single-covered LeBron far closer to the basket? – LeBron had little time to get off a shot. So clutch.

    Did that play look familiar? Check out Grant Hill and Christian Laettner connecting for Duke in the 1992 NCAA tournament:

    Pacers-Pelicans game rained out

    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
    By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
    Leave a comment

    After a nearly two-hour delay due to a leaky roof amid rain in New Orleans, the NBA announced the Pelicans and Pacers wouldn’t play tonight.

    NBA release:

    The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers has been postponed due to a leak in the roof at Smoothie King Center.

    The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

    Here are dates that both teams aren’t scheduled to play, don’t already have events booked at New Orleans’ home arena and aren’t during the All-Star break:

    • Feb. 8
    • Feb. 13
    • Feb. 15
    • Feb. 22
    • Feb. 27
    • March 1
    • March 8
    • March 12
    • March 14
    • March 16
    • March 21
    • March 26
    • March 28
    • March 31
    • April 2

    Is it too short of notice for both teams to remain in New Orleans and just play tomorrow? That might be the simplest solution, but at least there are plenty of plausible options.

    Pacers-Pelicans game under rain delay

    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
    Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
    Leave a comment

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed nearly an hour because of a roof leak allowing rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.

    Smoothie King Center general manager Alan Freeman says the source of the leak is difficult to determine without inspecting the roof at another time. He says a catch basin hung from the rafters will be used to stop the water from falling to the court during the game.

    Freeman says water is dripping down to a ring of hanging speakers and then down to the court.

    Rain has fallen on and off throughout the day in New Orleans, but water on the court did not appear to be an issue during warmups.

     

    Report: Hawks told Marco Belinelli they’re on track to trade him

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
    Leave a comment

    The Hawks sat Marco Belinelli for their win over the Grizzlies yesterday, as the trade deadline approaches tomorrow.

    Wishful thinking by Atlanta, or will Belinelli actually get dealt?

    Marc Stein of The New York Times:

    This doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be traded. Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert were told they’d be dealt to the Kings for George Hill, and that hasn’t happened.

    But there should be enough interest by both sides to complete a deal.

    Belinelli is a good 3-point shooter in a league where that skill is at a premium. His $6,606,060 expiring salary is manageable.

    But the 31-year-old adds little value to the rebuilding Hawks. They’re unlikely to re-sign him next summer.

    Better to trade him now to a team that could use the shooting guard the rest of the season. It probably comes down to which team offers the best second-round pick(s) or, if the deal gets more complex, an even higher pick in exchange for Atlanta also taking bad long-term salary.