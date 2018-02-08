Report: Grizzlies refused to even discuss Marc Gasol trade

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said in November he wouldn’t trade Marc Gasol. But that was back when Memphis had just fired coach David Fizdale in an effort to turn around its season.

That gambit predictably failed. The Grizzlies are 18-36, nowhere near the playoff race.

Was Gasol available before today’s trade deadline?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Teams reaching out to Memphis on Marc Gasol have been consistently shut down, league sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies refuse to discuss trades on the franchise center. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Gasol is 33, already showing significant signs of decline and due $49,714,725 over the next two seasons. He said he’s too old to throw away a season – which the Grizzlies are doing – and questioned the management that got them here.

It was ridiculous not to even consider trading him.

His trade value might never be greater. Multiple winning teams could have used him the rest of this season. In Memphis, he’s undermining the Grizzlies’ draft position.

He’s also providing intangible value as the face of a franchise, his only team in 10 seasons. There are things that matter beyond the bottom line. And maybe he and a healthy Mike Conley can compete next season.

But both players will be a year older and probably a year worse. Health is far from guaranteed for those two, and Memphis lacks the cap/tax flexibility to upgrade their supporting cast significantly.

The Grizzlies shouldn’t have felt as if they had to trade Gasol by today’s deadline — like they should have with Tyreke Evans. But there’s a decent chance they’ll regret keeping Gasol, and they’ve already erred by not even exploring deals.