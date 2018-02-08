Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Report: Cavaliers trade Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to Lakers for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson

By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 12:33 PM EST
4 Comments

The Cavaliers barely seem to care anymore whether they keep LeBron James next summer.

But helping the Lakers clear cap space? This is how you turn a longshot into something frighteningly more likely.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

What a terrible trade for the Cavs, one that looked necessary to them due the disastrous results of the Kyrie Irving trade. This spiraling quickly.

Isaiah Thomas has been destructive in Cleveland, as he assumed a big role and pointed fingers despite still struggling after his hip injury. Maybe he’ll never be good again, but the Cavaliers riding out his absence and acclimation then cutting bait is a disappointment.

Like Thomas, Channing Frye is on an expiring contract. This trade allows the Lakers to clear $14,772,391 from their books next summer plus Clarkson’s $13,437,500 salary in 2019-20. Luol Deng remains an impediment to cap space for two max contracts, but this moves the Lakers one step closer to their dream of signing LeBron and Paul George.

Thomas must play far better to be recognized as more than just an expiring contract. I don’t know how much of a chance he’ll get to prove himself in Los Angeles, where Lonzo Ball is the priority.

The prize of this trade for Cleveland is Larry Nance Jr. The 25-year-old still on his rookie-scale contract through next season is an athletic hustle player who finds ways to score near the basket. The Cavaliers surely hope he’ll bring some of what Jae Crowder — also acquired in the Irving trade, also disappointing in Cleveland — what supposed to provide at forward, though Nance’s non-existent outside shooting is an issue.

Clarkson plays far better on the ball than off, but when will the ball go through him in Cleveland? Not if he starts with LeBron (and Kevin Love once Love gets healthy for the playoffs). Probably not even on reserve-heavy units helmed by Dwyane Wade. Clarkson certainly won’t help the Cavs’ awful defense, either.

This trade doesn’t really solve the Cavaliers’ pressing issues (other than getting Thomas out of the locker room) and helps a team competing for LeBron next summer. And Cleveland surrendered a first-rounder! No matter the protections on that pick, this trade still leaves the Cavs even more vulnerable.

Trade Deadline day tracker: All the latest rumors, deals in one place

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2018, 12:20 PM EST
1 Comment

The NBA Trade Deadline is a frenzy of activity — with all the civility and patience of a piranha feeding. Rumors fly, misinformation is leaked, and through it all a few trades are made.

How many trades are made today remain to be seen, but you can bet there will be no shortage of rumors and buzz as we race toward the deadline. It’s almost impossible to keep up, but we’re going to do our best in this one place to encapsulate all of it for you. In the hours running up to the deadline — 3 p.m. Eastern of Thursday, noon Pacific — we’re going to do our best to encapsulate all of it right here. Consider it a little bit news scrawl, a little bit running diary, but we will have everything you need to know right here. Just refresh this page and keep up (all times Eastern). 

12:25 PM: Detroit is shipping Brice Johnson to Memphis, but not for Dante Cunningham, rather for Long Beach State’s own James Ennis.

Ennis gives the streaking Pistons another solid rotation wing, he can shoot the three (35.7%), finish in transition and at the rim, and is a good defender. He will fit into the rotation where some of those Tobias Harris minutes were (he’s not as good as Harris, but Ennis is solid).

12:20 PM: We have the Luke Babbitt trade everyone has been waiting for. Miami adds a little shooting in this move.

12:06 PM: The Cavaliers needed to add youth and athleticism, and they are doing that by being close to a deal that lands them Jordan Clarkson (the Lakers wanted to move to get off his salary) and Larry Nance Jr., a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For whom? Isaiah Thomas — who did not want to be traded and is not going to be re-signed by the Lakers — Channing Frye and a pick. This deal is reportedly done.

The Cavs get another playmaking guard — one fully healthy and playing better on both ends than Thomas — and some help on the wing with an athlete like Nance. This is an upgrade for Cleveland. Not a “watch out Golden State” upgrade, but one that helps them in the East. Is that enough to sway LeBron James this summer… I doubt it, but they probably think so.

The Lakers get off Clarkson’s salary helping open up free agency room in 2018 to go after both LeBron and Paul George — the Lakers will have the cap space with another couple moves like renoucing Julius Randle, now whether those two big fish are interested is a completely different question — and get a first (Cleveland’s late first, protected). They will not keep Thomas or Frye around after this season but are expected to keep them through the remainder of this season and not buy them out. Both are free agents come July 1.

12:01 PM: Clippers are remaining active trying to find a new home for DeAndre Jordan. The Raptors have long seen him as an upgrade to Jonas Valanciunas but the Clippers don’t want to just take on an inferior big man, so they want a lot more in the deal. The Raptors are trying, though.

11:45 AM: Not much buzz around the Knicks, who aren’t going to make a win-now playoff move at the deadline after the Kristaps Porzingis injury. The Knicks would love to trade Joakim Noah, but I would love to date Margot Robbie. About the same odds. Other teams are circling like vultures.

I have no idea why the Knicks would do this. Noah has zero reason to give the Knicks a discount on the more than $37 million he is owed, and if the Knicks stretch and waive him he’s on the books for five more seasons. Why do that? Just tell him to stay home and eat the cost for a year, maybe find a deal next season.

11:43 AM: The Pelicans and Pistons are talking about switching guys on their bench, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:08 AM: We have a trade! A minor trade, but a trade. Chicago is sending Jameer Nelson to Detroit — a team in need of help at the point — for center Willie Reed.

The teams are also swapping second rounders. Detroit had just gotten Reed from the Clippers in the Blake Griffin trade. Expect the Pistons to be one of the teams very active on the buyout market.

10: 55 AM: Not to start this tracker on a down note, but Adrian Wojnarowski just tweeted something along the lines everyone has been hearing — this may be a dull deadline. Teams overspent in 2016 and don’t have cap space to take on money, and with that nobody wants to give up the cheap labor of a first-round pick. So the market has stalled.

10:52 AM: Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Clippers and Cavaliers are still talking DeAndre Jordan trade, maybe even trying to find a third team. I had heard the Clippers were not in without the Brooklyn pick from Cleveland, which is not on the table, so it’s going to take a third team or one side to cave to get a deal done. (The Cavs will give up their own first in the 20s, but the Clippers want more than that and some big salaries.)

10:49 AM: Teams have called the Lakers, who would prefer to move Jordan Clarkson (and his contract), but most teams are interested in Julius Randle. With good reason, he’s a quality rotation big man (he makes a quality small-ball five). But in the theme of this deadline, nobody yet is willing to part with a first-round pick to get him (in part because he’s a restricted free agent this summer) so the Lakers will wait. They don’t mind keeping through the rest of the season.

10:47 AM: The Grizzlies are still not trading Marc Gasol, and they are still holding out for a first-round pick for Tyreke Evans. Memphis is not budging on Gasol. Eventually, they will have to on Evans unless a team panics and caves.

10:45 AM: The Clippers have no intention of moving Tobias Harris, they already re-signed Lou Williams, and it’s hard to see a deal getting done for DeAndre Jordan. But Avery Bradley, he could be on the move. The Clippers reportedly want a first-round pick, but nobody is willing to give one up yet (that may be the theme of the day).

10:40 AM: No, Cleveland is not putting the Brooklyn pick in play. Nor should they.

Report: Bulls trading Jameer Nelson to Pistons for Willie Reed, pick swap

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Update: Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

Looks like Reed won’t even make it to Chicago. This was always primarily about the pick swap for the Bulls.

 

Energized by Blake Griffin, the Pistons are back in the thick of the playoff race.

But with Reggie Jackson still sidelined, Detroit is relying on a hodgepodge at point guard: Ish Smith, Dwight Buycks and Langston Galloway. Though that group has performed decently, Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy is getting a familiar reinforcement – Jameer Nelson.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Nelson had his best years with the Van Gundy-coached Magic, but that was also nearly a decade ago. Nelson, who turns 36 tomorrow, has declined significantly. He probably won’t be in the rotation once Jackson returns. Heck, he might not be in the rotation even now. But he’s another option on a team that hasn’t found stability at point guard.

Is that worth a chance of dropping a bit in the second round in four years? Maybe. I doubt the present-focused Van Gundy blinked at the cost, especially considering he had no attachment to Willie Reed (who came to Detroit in the Griffin trade).

For the Bulls, this is a chance to get a little more value out of the Nikola Mirotic trade. Nelson – who, like Reed, is on an expiring minimum contract – provided nothing to tanking Chicago. Reed, who’s one-game into a six-game suspension for domestic violence, probably won’t either. But at least he’s just 27 if the Bulls want to take a flier on evaluating him for next season, and moving up in the second round only helps.

It might even allow Chicago to sell the pick for more money in June.

Rodney Hood says he expects, and reportedly welcomes, Jazz to trade him

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Donovan Mitchell has quickly ascended as a foundational player for the Jazz.

Where does that leave Rodney Hood, who many figured would become Gordon Hayward‘s heir apparent as Utah’s best perimeter offensive player before Mitchell seized that role?

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Hood has become a player teams are inquiring about, with the 25-year-old very open to a change of scenery, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

“My gut feeling is that I won’t be here by the deadline. I’ve enjoyed my time here, but I’ve felt isolated the past month and I would not be surprised if I was moved.

Hood is still playing 27.8 minutes per game (up from last season) and posting career highs in usage (27.5%) and true shooting (55.1%). It’s not as if Mitchell has rendered him useless.

But do the Jazz want to pay Hood in restricted free agency next summer? Maybe not anymore.

So, it makes some sense to deal him now. Plenty of teams are interested. The 25-year-old shooting guard is a strong 3-point shooter, and his 6-foot-8 frame helps defensively. He’s also a good ball-handler, which suggests an ability to grow into an even bigger role.

That’s just unlikely to happen in Utah, where Mitchell is taking over.

So, maybe this is wishful thinking by Hood, who sounds ready to move on. Or perhaps he and his agent have truly gathered that a trade by today’s deadline is more likely than not.

Paul George loves OKC, but leaves door to Los Angeles open

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
4 Comments

Paul George is going to finish this season in a Thunder uniform — teams calling about him at the trade deadline are being shot down. Unequivocally.

That doesn’t mean George will be in a Thunder uniform to start next season.

George told Sam Amick of the USA Today he’s happy in Oklahoma City, he loves playing with Russell Westbrook, but don’t confuse that with him staying this summer no matter what.

“Well, I mean I’m happy here,” George said. “I’m happy here. I’m happy with this group. At the end of the season, it’s still on my decision on what I need to do for my family. That has nothing to do with my happiness here though. I’ve been really happy. It’s a great organization to be a part of, but again, you know, I don’t want people looking at this and (saying) like, ‘Hey, because he said it’s his happiness at the end of the day (that he’s definitely re-signing).

“I don’t know if whether I’m going to LA, or what I’m going to do this offseason. But I can say I am happy about being here. I’m happy with playing with Russ, happy with playing with Melo, and this organization. This front office has shown what they can do to go get pieces and how active they are about winning.”

The slow start and the up-and-down nature of the Thunder season put them in a hole heading into this postseason. They seem destined for a tough 4/5 first-round matchup with Minnesota, win that and the reward is Golden State (which will be a lot more focused than it was the other night).

Whenever the Thunder’s season ends, George will take a step back, assess the situation, then make the call. Money matters, on-the-court comfort matters, lifestyle matters, it all comes into play. The Lakers are still looming out there, that’s no secret. It’s impossible to say what George will decide in July because right now George doesn’t know what he will decide in July. That’s might as well be a lifetime away, the playoffs will color his perspectives that much.

Right now, he’s happy with the Thunder and he likes his team’s chances. That’s a great start if you’re a Thunder fan.

 