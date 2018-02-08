Kemba Walker replaces Kristaps Porzingis in All-Star game

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured New York Knicks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis on Team LeBron in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
In addition, 2018 NBA All-Star Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons will replace Porzingis in the … Skills Challenge
Silver chooses All-Star injury replacements, and the commissioner has previously just deferred to the next player up in the coaches’ reserve vote. But unlike with Paul George, Drummond and Goran Dragic, the NBA’s release did not say Walker “received the most voting points from NBA head coaches” among players from his conference who weren’t already selected. Cue the Ben Simmons conspiracy theories.
Draymond Green feels the referees have it in for him, that they don’t respect him like they do other stars of the game.
But does he respect them?
Green was frustrated with the calls, blew up at the officials again Tuesday night during the Warriors loss to the Thunder, and was once again ejected for tossing a ball at the official who had just thrown him out (not hard, but the point was clear).
Now Green will pay $50,000 for “directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official.”
Tensions between players and referees are at the highest they have been in decades, and Green is one of the most visible and vocal with his frustrations. He’s got some valid points. But he also complains about virtually every call, shows up officials all the time, and this whole debate remains a two-way street. The two sides are going to talk All-Star weekend, and hopefully, that can be a jump start toward some changes.
Pelicans trade Dante Cunningham to Nets for Rashad Vaughn
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade veteran forward Dante Cunningham to Brooklyn for third-year guard Rashad Vaughn, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal – reached shortly before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline – has not been announced.
The 6-foot-6 Vaughn hadn’t even spent a week with the Nets, who acquired him and a second-round pick Monday in a trade sending center Tyler Zeller to Milwaukee.
Vaughn played four minutes of one game for Brooklyn – a home loss to Houston on Tuesday. He was held out of the Nets’ loss in Detroit on Wednesday night. He has averaged 3.1 points in 134 NBA games since the Bucks selected him 17th overall in the 2015 draft.
The 6-8 Cunningham, a nine-year veteran, has played in 51 games for New Orleans this season, starting 24, and has averaged 5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
He added the 3-point shot to his repertoire in New Orleans, making 71 of 181 (39 percent) last season. This season, however, his 3-point accuracy has dipped to 32 percent (35 of 108).
Cunningham sat out New Orleans’ loss to Utah in the Pelicans’ last game Monday night.
The trade was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.
New Orleans plays next at Philadelphia on Friday night. The Nets resume action on Saturday when they host the Pelicans.
If the Timberwolves really want Rose, they could just claim him on waivers. But it’d be cheaper to sign him at a prorated salary for the rest of the season.
I doubt anyone claims him. I doubt Minnesota faces significant competition for him in free agency.
Rose has fallen hard after all his injuries. He doesn’t defend. He doesn’t make 3-pointers. He doesn’t set up teammates. His only plus skill is attacking the rim, and that’s only so useful without complementary distributing.
There’s little difference between Rose and the Timberwolves’ third-string point guard, Aaron Brooks. It’d be bad enough for Minnesota to use its open roster spot on Rose rather than address a position of greater need. If Rose plays ahead of second-string point guard Tyus Jones – quite underrated – that’d be far worse.
Rose’s fit with Jimmy Butler is another potential thorn. Though I think they’re mostly past their tension in Chicago, improved relations are also due to them getting space from each other. Sticking them back into the same locker room could cause trouble. So much of their discord was due to battling for their place in the Bulls’ hierarchy, and Butler clearly reigns supreme in Minnesota – but that doesn’t mean Rose shares a realistic view.
If the Timberwolves sign Rose, they might not be realistic about his current ability, either.
Report: Grizzlies refused to even discuss Marc Gasol trade
It was ridiculous not to even consider trading him.
His trade value might never be greater. Multiple winning teams could have used him the rest of this season. In Memphis, he’s undermining the Grizzlies’ draft position.
He’s also providing intangible value as the face of a franchise, his only team in 10 seasons. There are things that matter beyond the bottom line. And maybe he and a healthy Mike Conley can compete next season.
But both players will be a year older and probably a year worse. Health is far from guaranteed for those two, and Memphis lacks the cap/tax flexibility to upgrade their supporting cast significantly.
The Grizzlies shouldn’t have felt as if they had to trade Gasol by today’s deadline — like they should have with Tyreke Evans. But there’s a decent chance they’ll regret keeping Gasol, and they’ve already erred by not even exploring deals.