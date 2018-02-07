curry lebron
Team LeBron, Team Stephen name All-Star Game charities

By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
In an effort to enliven a stale event, the NBA made a series of changes to the All-Star Game coming to Los Angeles this Feb. 18. One was to have captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry pick the teams playground style (well, if on the playground the two walked away and picked the teams in secret then came back and told everyone the results — the draft should have been televised, or at least been done live through social media). They also bumped up the pay for the winning team ($100,000 per player).

Another change was to have the teams play for local charities — $350,000 to the charity of the winning team and $150,000 for the losing team — and Wednesday morning those charities were announced.

Team LeBron will play for the After-School All-Stars Los Angeles, which was founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger and provides year-round, school-based, comprehensive after-school programs to about 8,000 youth in 52 low-income schools in the city.

Team Stephen will play for the Brotherhood Crusade, a 50-year-old grassroots organization that works to improve the quality of life and fill the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented and disenfranchised individuals through health and wellness programs, facilitating academic success, providing access to artistic excellence and cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy, and more.

However all the changes work out in sparking a better All-Star Game, the addition of charities as a cause to play for is a good one — and one that needs to continue. This needs to be about more than basketball.

Dirk Nowitzki cherishes 20 seasons, content to help Mavs rebuild

Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki made peace years ago with the reality that spending his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks would likely mean little or no chance to win a second championship.

The most accomplished European player in NBA history never seriously considered leaving the franchise that courted him as a teenager in Germany and drafted him five days after his 20th birthday in 1998.

Now in his 20th season, Nowitzki is comfortable with the idea that he led the Mavericks to their first title and can try to help a younger core build toward making Dallas a title contender again.

“I just think I pride myself with this city, with this organization, whatever this city or this franchise goes through, I want to push it through,” Nowitzki said. “I want to be there for it. If it’s rebuilding, I want to push it through and help as much as I can. If we’re playing for a championship, then I’ll do that.”

The Mavericks haven’t won a playoff series since beating Miami in the Finals in 2011, LeBron James‘ first season with the Heat. They had a woeful start for the second straight year, all but assuring that they will miss the playoffs with consecutive losing seasons for the first time since Nowitzki’s first two.

The slide out of contention means little to the context of Nowitzki’s career: a 7-footer who changed the game with his 3-point shooting, the first foreign-born player to reach 30,000 points and the distinction with Kobe Bryant (Lakers) as the only players to spend 20 seasons with the same franchise.

“I think the reality is that when you see this kind of consistency of greatness, there’s a tendency to take it for granted,” said Rick Carlisle, in his 10th season as Nowitzki’s coach. “And we must be careful about taking this for granted. We’re seeing a generational player that’s changed the game.”

Nowitzki still starts – Carlisle pretty much declared earlier this season that he will start as long as he’s playing – but often sits at the end of close games. He’s probably the fourth scoring option, behind Harrison Barnes, Wesley Matthews and even rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr.

But the 39-year-old played the first 54 games, an important measure for him to feel he’s contributing. Nowitzki, the only 7-footer to win the 3-point contest that’s part of All-Star weekend, is in position for the best shooting percentage of his career from beyond the arc. The number of attempts isn’t far off from his prime either.

“I wish he can play forever,” said Washington coach Scott Brooks, who was at Oklahoma City when the Thunder lost to the Mavericks in the 2011 Western Conference finals and beat them in the first round the next year.

“You know the time is winding down, you don’t know how many more years he has. He probably has maybe six or seven more left in him,” Brooks said, trying to keep a straight face.

Nowitzki has already said he is considering a 21st season. Barring a dramatic improvement through a trade, the draft or free agency, that likely means another year of helping turn Smith into a point guard that can guide a champion the way Nowitzki credits Jason Kidd for doing in Dallas.

Assuming the Mavericks stay near the bottom of the West standings, they’ll have another high draft pick after getting Smith at No. 9. That will be another young player who sees the work Nowitzki does away from the court to stay in shape, and a 13-time All-Star who is frequently the last player to quit shooting after practice.

J.J. Barea spent his first five seasons with the Mavericks and was still a relatively young guard at 26 when the Mavericks won the title.

“I used him a lot,” said Barea, who returned to Dallas three years ago. “If I work half of what he does, I’m going to be all right. These guys, they really didn’t get him at his best like I got him. But they still see how hard you’ve got to work to be able to play out there with us.”

Nowitzki doesn’t mind admitting that practice isn’t quite as fun as it used to be.

“But once the ball goes up, it’s still great,” said the 2007 MVP, who has career averages of 21.4 points and 7.7 rebounds. “I still love to compete. I still love to be out there for the guys and trying to help them with my experience and spread the floor for them and maybe getting some timely scoring here and there.”

Always big on self-deprecation, Nowitzki quips that he can’t help the younger players by showing them any moves. He doesn’t have to be joking to acknowledge that his patented one-legged fadeaway jumper isn’t nearly as dangerous as it was when he was Finals MVP.

What Nowitzki can offer is work ethic and experience, not to mention longevity. He became the sixth NBA player to reach 50,000 minutes Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It’s been two decades of fun and competing,” Nowitzki said. “Getting to 20 years is special. There’s not a lot of guys that have done it. Not a lot of guys have done it with one franchise. I’m proud of that, but want to finish the season strong.”

Nowitzki always finds a way to steer the conversation back to the present – and future.

 

Russell Westbrook, Paul George lead Thunder rout of stumbling Warriors

Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Paul George and Russell Westbrook ran Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors right off the floor from the opening tip.

Westbrook had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to get the better of old buddy and teammate Durant, George scored 38 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder embarrassed the defending champions 125-105 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Durant scored 33 points but didn’t get as much help from the cold-shooting Splash Brothers of Curry and Klay Thompson, who added 21 and 12 points, respectively. They combined to go 11 of 27 from the floor and 4 for 15 on 3-pointers as the Warriors lost for the third time in four games. They lost their tempers, too – as in five technicals total.

Draymond Green was ejected with 8:13 remaining after a second technical when he argued with the officials.

The sellout crowd went crazy when Durant was called for a foul with 1:35 remaining in the third and replays show that Westbrook had clearly slipped and no contact was made. Warriors owner Joe Lacob tossed his jacket in disgust.

“We were way worse than the officials were,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We got completely outplayed.”

By the 6:32 mark of the fourth quarter and the blowout still in force, fans began leaving the building.

Westbrook shot 13 for 26 and George went 11 of 23 with six 3-pointers.

Carmelo Anthony sprained his right ankle early in the game, but Oklahoma City never slowed down in ending a seven-game skid at Oracle Arena with its first win on the Warriors’ home floor since a 116-97 victory on April 11, 2013.

Westbrook scored 21 points in the first quarter, making nine of his first 10 shots as the Thunder led 42-30. They never trailed.

Golden State had been 11-0 following a loss this season. The Warriors also lost for the first time in seven games when taking on an opponent that had previously beaten them this season, with the Thunder having won 108-91 at OKC on Nov. 22.

This could be a win that turns momentum for Billy Donovan’s Thunder, who had dropped four of five since losing defensive star Andre Roberson to a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee.

Durant scored eight straight against his old team during one first-quarter stretch.

Oklahoma City, which allowed 13 3-pointers in losing at home to the Lakers on Sunday, limited the Warriors to 8 for 28 from deep.

“It didn’t feel like us, that’s for sure,” Kerr said. “We’re out of whack right now. We’re just not playing the way we normally do in terms of the ball movement, the pace and the spacing. And our defense has not been good either. It’s been a struggle.”

Green was hit with the Warriors’ third technical of the night at the end of the first half and had to be held back from officials. Meanwhile, Westbrook went down beneath the Thunder basket after crashing into the stanchion.

 

Five Things to Know: Porzingis is out, changing Knicks plans for summer, next season

By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2018, 8:04 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA — except last night was so insane here are the five things you need to know.

1) Kirstaps Porzingis tears his ACL, surgery upcoming and he is done for the season. “It sucks, man, it sucks.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. speaks for all of us as the news came down that The Franchise, The Unicorn, the Knicks best player and All-Star Kristaps Porzingis tore the ACL in his left knee on a dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo — and it looked bad the second he landed.

It was later determined to be an ACL tear, and Porzingis will have surgery. While no timetable was given, the recovery on those is generally 8-12 months, which means this likely stretches into the start of next season. As an example, Chicago’s Zach LaVine injured tore his ACL on Feb. 3 last season and only returned to action a couple of weeks ago in mid-January. Even when Porzingis gets back on the court, it will take him a little time to fully trust the knee again and be his old self.

The injury doesn’t change the calculus for this season, the Knicks had only a 2 percent chance of making the playoffs before Porzingis went down (according to fivethirtyeight.com). It will change plans for next season if KP misses the first couple of months of games, at the very least putting the Knicks in a hole to dig out of to make the postseason, and possibly keeping them out of the playoffs all together again. The injury could have the Knicks thinking more about the 2019-20 season than the next one. It also raises the question of if the Knicks still will give Porzingis the expected max contract extension they can this summer, something that was a given 24 hours ago. Because of Porsingis’ track record and the fact he’s a franchise cornerstone player they a most certainly do, but this gives them a little pause to think about it.

Now the Knicks move their focus to the summer, when they will try to add to the Porzingis/Hardaway core through the draft and trades (they are already capped out so free agency is not going to be a big market). Enes Kanter can opt out of his contract and the Knicks will want to bring him back (at what price will be interesting), and they have to figure out what to do with Joakim Noah, who is away from the team and will still be owed two years and $37.8 million (a trade is not on the table unless the Knicks want to throw a couple of first-round picks and other sweeteners in that deal).

2) Here’s a list of the All-Stars injured before the game this year — it’s depressing. On the night of the All-Star draft, we all praised LeBron James for putting together the better team, but it turns out maybe it was a curse. With the addition of Porzingis now, four players selected by fans or coaches for the All-Star game are going to miss it due to injury, and every one of them is on Team LeBron:

DeMarcus Cousins: Torn Achilles
Kevin Love: Broken hand
John Wall: Knee surgery
Kristaps Porzingis: Torn ACL

That sucks some of the fun out of the Feb. 18 game.

The NBA league office will announce Wednesday the replacement for Porzingis. It will be the highest rated player remaining from the Eastern Conference in the coaches voting. My guess is it’s Kemba Walker, but Ben Simmons is a possibility.

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo had the dunk of the year. We can stop the voting now. It’s over. We know who won the dunk of the year — Antetokounmpo leaped over Tim Hardaway Jr. to finish an alley-oop. He Frederic Weised him. Remember Hardaway is 6’6″.

4) Cavaliers collapse vs. Magic, Isaiah Thomas calls team out, LeBron sticking around. Another game, another ugly Cavaliers loss. Early on in this one, LeBron James was engaged and active — something we haven’t seen a lot of the past month. He can still put this team on his back and carry it, as he has done for a couple of months this season already, and in the first quarter Tuesday the Cavaliers dropped 43 on one of the worst teams in the NBA in Orlando. Cleveland led by as many as 21.

But the third quarter was flat-out ugly, and the fourth was worse. Orlando scored 41 in the third the Cavaliers scored nine points in the fourth (and just 31 for the half). Orlando got the win, 116-98.

After the game, LeBron reiterated he is not waiving his no-trade clause, he is not going anywhere. This season.

“I’m here for this season right now to try and figure out a way we can still compete. I owe it to my teammates to finish this season out no matter how it ends up. I would never waive my no-trade clause.”

Also, Isaiah Thomas (after another rough game) called out the team saying they come apart when faced with adversity.

The Cavaliers keep finding new lows. But Dan Gilbert is back in charge of basketball operations, so no need to worry now *cough*.

5) Toronto beats Boston in what well could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview. Cleveland is vulnerable. Not just “they may not get out of the East” vulnerable, but “they may not make the Eastern Conference Finals” vulnerable the way they are playing right now. (There are a couple of months until the playoffs start, and the trade deadline is coming up, but the Cavaliers problems are systemic. And again, Dan Gilbert is back in charge of basketball operations. That is not a sign of hope.)

Is Boston vs. Toronto our Eastern Conference Finals? Maybe. Tuesday night was a little taste of that.

The Raptors handled Boston easily, 111-91, on a night Kyrie Irving returned to action but was off, and with him the Celtics offense was not right. Especially in the face of an underrated Raptors defense. On the other end DeMar DeRozan was playmaking, Kyle Lowry was engaged and attacking (23 points), Serge Ibaka was sharp, and the Toronto bench was superior. It led to an easy Toronto win.

No game in February is a true playoff preview, you can’t take much from that game into a potential Eastern Conference Finals, save for this — Toronto is legit. The Raptors have been good for years, but their isolation ball got them in trouble in the postseason. This is the best Raptors team of this run, and if you think they’ll just fold in the playoffs you’re going to be disappointed.

Report: Clippers and Lou Williams nearing contract extension

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 2:51 AM EST
After scoring 50 points in a game earlier this season, Lou Williams – on an expiring contract and the trade block – gave a public impassioned plea to stay with the Clippers past the trade deadline.

Looks like he might get his wish.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Extension discussions between guard Lou Williams and the LA Clippers have gathered significant momentum, and a new contract is within reach before the NBA trade deadline Thursday afternoon, league sources told ESPN.

Rival teams were increasingly resigned late Tuesday night that Williams, 31, was exiting the trade market and returning to the Clippers on a multiyear contract, league sources said.

The largest extension Williams could sign is four years, $41,965,056 (the same amount the Heat’s Josh Richardson and Raptors’ Norman Powell got). That salary seems about fair.

Williams is playing like a borderline All-Star, but he’s also 31, and few teams will have significant cap space next summer. The non-taxpayer mid-level exception projects to be worth about $36.8 million over four years. Would Williams really get more than that? This is his chance to get security now. The Clippers might not even have to offer the largest-allowable extension to get him to sign.

Where would a Williams extension leave DeAndre Jordan, another player the Clippers have discussed both extending or trading? There didn’t seem to be much momentum on either front, but a Williams extension could push L.A. toward extending Jordan. If the Clippers are already sacrificing flexibility for Williams, it becomes more logical to keep Jordan rather than make a half-hearted push toward cap space.

The Clippers (27-25, ninth in the West) are an enjoyable group. They play hard and, considering all their injuries, are overachieving. Doc Rivers deserves considerable credit, as does a Williams-led roster.

But is this who they want to be?

Especially after trading Blake Griffin, extending Williams (and maybe Jordan) would signify a commitment to an unspectacularly competitive present. I wasn’t certain owner Steve Ballmer would accept aiming lower than championship contention, but there are far worse places to be.

Extending Williams would almost certainly take him off the trade market. The extension in a sign-and-trade would be limited to two years, $15,067,500 – probably too small for Williams to accept. Not only is that salary low, it’d leave the door open for L.A. to trade him. He wants to stay.

The Clippers keeping Williams should help the Grizzlies, who are shopping Tyreke Evans. It seems the supply of scoring perimeter players on the trade market will soon shrink by one.