Report: Nuggets would ‘love’ to trade Wilson Chandler

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Try to win now or build for the future?

The Nuggets face that tricky question on numerous fronts – including with Wilson Chandler.

Chandler is starting small forward for Denver, and there isn’t much depth behind him. The Nugget (29-25) are tied for sixth in the West – on pace to break a four-year playoff drought, though also holding only a one-game cushion for playoff position.

But Chandler is 30 years old, playing his worst basketball in years and holds a $12,800,562 player option for next season. The Nuggets face a luxury-tax crunch next season, whether or not they exercise Nikola Jokic‘s team option.

Where does that leave Chandler?

Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports:

Denver would love to get out of the final year of Wilson Chandler’s contract.

It looks increasingly likely Chandler will opt in. For the same reasons the Nuggets want to dump him, other teams will be leery. Still, Chandler could fit into a larger deal, perhaps one involving Emmanuel Mudiay.

A solace for Denver in the likely event Chandler remains past tomorrow’s deadline: At least he’s contributing. Other options at small forward – Will Barton (needed at point guard), Juan Hernangomez (more of a power forward) and Richard Jefferson (glued to the bench most of the season – bring significant flaws.

And the Nuggets are already under the luxury-tax line this season. Dropping Chandler would be getting ahead of a problem for next season. Talks now could set up a trade this summer.

Report: Thunder telling inquiring teams Paul George is untouchable

By Dan FeldmanFeb 8, 2018, 12:01 AM EST

Unlike telling the Pacers he planned to leave next summer – prompting them to trade him to the Thunder – Paul George said he wouldn’t tip Oklahoma City on his plans for unrestricted free agency.

Operating blind, the Thunder aren’t blinking.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Ask any rival executive who has come calling for George, who thought the Thunder’s inconsistent season might prompt Presti to trade George for fear he might lose another transcendent talent for nothing, and you hear the same word: untouchable.

Thunder, who have deemed George, Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams untouchable in trade talks.

None of this is surprising.

Russell Westbrook can’t legally be traded, because he’s within a year of signing a designated-veteran-player extension. Steven Adams’ dirty work is too important to the Thunder. Carmelo Anthony’s no-trade clause would make it extremely difficult to get worthwhile return, if he’d even waive it at all.

All three are under contract for next season, making it less urgent to move one. Perhaps, Oklahoma City would have looked to get ahead of impending luxury-tax concerns or balance the roster, especially after Andre Roberson‘s injury. Alas not.

But George is a special case, because he can leave with no return this summer.

The Clippers reportedly called about Blake Griffin for George, and the Thunder could probably draw even better George offers if they earnestly explored the market. But Oklahoma City is also trying to win this season and showing promise specifically because of George’s two-way excellence. The Thunder must weigh the odds of re-signing with what they could get for him before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

What’s abundantly clear: George enjoys playing for the Thunder right now. I believe he would have played out the season with the Pacers if they kept him, but I’m also convinced he was trying to hasten his exit from Indiana when he informed the team of his 2018 plan. It seems he wants to spend the rest of this season in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder will oblige, but the looming question remains: Will he justify that faith by helping them advance in the playoffs and/or re-signing next summer?

LeBron James hits game-winner on Christian Laettner play (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 11:01 PM EST
With the game tied late in overtime, the Timberwolves could have held the ball for the final shot. Instead, Jimmy Butler shot and missed too soon.

Then, J.R. Smith made his own error, dribbling after grabbing the defensive rebound. That prevented the Cavaliers from advancing the ball with a timeout.

But it also set the stage for LeBron James.

Inbounding from the backcourt with one second left, Jeff Green hit LeBron near the free throw line, and LeBron nailed the game-winner.

What a finish by LeBron, who finished with 37 points 15 assists and 10 rebounds and delivered Cleveland a much-needed 140-138 victory. Even against poor Minnesota defense – why were Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson guarding players in the backcourt while Butler single-covered LeBron far closer to the basket? – LeBron had little time to get off a shot. So clutch.

Did that play look familiar? Check out Grant Hill and Christian Laettner connecting for Duke in the 1992 NCAA tournament:

Pacers-Pelicans game rained out

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 10:09 PM EST
After a nearly two-hour delay due to a leaky roof amid rain in New Orleans, the NBA announced the Pelicans and Pacers wouldn’t play tonight.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers has been postponed due to a leak in the roof at Smoothie King Center.

The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

Here are dates that both teams aren’t scheduled to play, don’t already have events booked at New Orleans’ home arena and aren’t during the All-Star break:

  • Feb. 8
  • Feb. 13
  • Feb. 15
  • Feb. 22
  • Feb. 27
  • March 1
  • March 8
  • March 12
  • March 14
  • March 16
  • March 21
  • March 26
  • March 28
  • March 31
  • April 2

Is it too short of notice for both teams to remain in New Orleans and just play tomorrow? That might be the simplest solution, but at least there are plenty of plausible options.

Pacers-Pelicans game under rain delay

Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed nearly an hour because of a roof leak allowing rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.

Smoothie King Center general manager Alan Freeman says the source of the leak is difficult to determine without inspecting the roof at another time. He says a catch basin hung from the rafters will be used to stop the water from falling to the court during the game.

Freeman says water is dripping down to a ring of hanging speakers and then down to the court.

