Report: Clippers and Lou Williams nearing contract extension

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2018, 2:51 AM EST
After scoring 50 points in a game earlier this season, Lou Williams – on an expiring contract and the trade block – gave a public impassioned plea to stay with the Clippers past the trade deadline.

Looks like he might get his wish.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Extension discussions between guard Lou Williams and the LA Clippers have gathered significant momentum, and a new contract is within reach before the NBA trade deadline Thursday afternoon, league sources told ESPN.

Rival teams were increasingly resigned late Tuesday night that Williams, 31, was exiting the trade market and returning to the Clippers on a multiyear contract, league sources said.

The largest extension Williams could sign is four years, $41,965,056 (the same amount the Heat’s Josh Richardson and Raptors’ Norman Powell got). That salary seems about fair.

Williams is playing like a borderline All-Star, but he’s also 31, and few teams will have significant cap space next summer. The non-taxpayer mid-level exception projects to be worth about $36.8 million over four years. Would Williams really get more than that? This is his chance to get security now. The Clippers might not even have to offer the largest-allowable extension to get him to sign.

Where would a Williams extension leave DeAndre Jordan, another player the Clippers have discussed both extending or trading? There didn’t seem to be much momentum on either front, but a Williams extension could push L.A. toward extending Jordan. If the Clippers are already sacrificing flexibility for Williams, it becomes more logical to keep Jordan rather than make a half-hearted push toward cap space.

The Clippers (27-25, ninth in the West) are an enjoyable group. They play hard and, considering all their injuries, are overachieving. Doc Rivers deserves considerable credit, as does a Williams-led roster.

But is this who they want to be?

Especially after trading Blake Griffin, extending Williams (and maybe Jordan) would signify a commitment to an unspectacularly competitive present. I wasn’t certain owner Steve Ballmer would accept aiming lower than championship contention, but there are far worse places to be.

Extending Williams would almost certainly take him off the trade market. The extension in a sign-and-trade would be limited to two years, $15,067,500 – probably too small for Williams to accept. Not only is that salary low, it’d leave the door open for L.A. to trade him. He wants to stay.

The Clippers keeping Williams should help the Grizzlies, who are shopping Tyreke Evans. It seems the supply of scoring perimeter players on the trade market will soon shrink by one.

Leave a comment

Isaiah Thomas on Cavaliers: “When adversity hits, we go our separate ways”

Getty
By Dane CarbaughFeb 6, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost again on Tuesday night.

Taking on the Orlando Magic in Florida, Cleveland lost, 116-98, despite having as much as a 21-point lead. LeBron James led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue had to step away from the game as he apparently had some kind of illness.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range. Thomas has joined Kevin Love since he arrived in Cleveland as the source of much controversy and chatter around the team since joining them via trade in 2017.

Thomas reportedly lead the way during a team meeting against Love, and there has appeared to be some kind of awkward on-court relationship between them before Love broke his hand earlier in February.

Now, after a striking 18 point loss to the Magic on Tuesday, Thomas has provided us with some comments that we can interpret as we will.

Via Twitter:

It certainly seems possible that Thomas, who was seen as a leader in Boston, could simply be trying to toughen up the Cavaliers as he becomes a star for them in coming seasons. It also seems that Thomas, who has been rumored to have been difficult in places he has played before, could simply be rubbing folks the wrong way in an already difficult situation.

LeBron reportedly does not have a relationship with owner Dan Gilbert at the moment, and the dysfunction inside the Cavaliers front office has been clear since they failed to renew the contract of former GM David Griffin.

What is happening in Cleveland right now? It certainly is one of the most intriguing stories in the NBA and perhaps we are finally on our way to seeing a team that does not have James in the NBA Finals playing as the Eastern Conference representative in 2018.

Kristaps Porzingis suffers torn ACL in left knee

AP
By Dane CarbaughFeb 6, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
Let’s just sim to the end of this season. Another NBA star has suffered a serious injury.

According to the New York Knicks, star big man Kristaps Porzingis has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

This comes after Porzingis was helped off the floor during Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at MSG. Porzingis went up for a dunk with Giannis Antetokounmpo defending and when he landed, appeared to tweak his knee in the wrong direction.

Porzingis had to be helped off the floor, and immediately left to the locker room and then the hospital to get an MRI.

A few hours later, the team released a statement saying Porzingis had torn his ACL.

Via Twitter:

This means the NBA will need to name yet another replacement All-Star, this time to Team LeBron. Porzingis was slated to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Porzingis was also going to participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

This is yet another in a long string of injuries to major stars this season, starting with Gordon Hayward just minutes into the first game of the year, DeMarcus Cousins and his Achilles, and Kevin Love breaking his hand in early February.

We’ll wait on an official timeline for Porzingis, but it seems likely he could miss the start of the 2018-19 NBA season as he rehabs from his ACL tear.

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo jump over Tim Hardaway Jr. during dunk (VIDEO)

NBA on Twitter
By Dane CarbaughFeb 6, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
The dunk of the year is here, folks.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo — perhaps unsurprisingly — is the player who brought it to us. What was surprising was that Antetokounmpo jumped over the 6-foot-6 Tim Hardaway Jr. on the season’s best dunk.

The play came early in the third quarter as the Bucks took on the New York Knicks at MSG. Milwaukee was out on the break, with Hardaway Jr. trying to defend both Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo.

Via Twitter:

Oof. That’s pretty wild even considering Antetokounmpo’s length.

Kristaps Porzingis had to leave the game due to a left knee injury, so at least we got something positive out of this matchup.

Milwaukee beat the Knicks, 103-89.