Pacers-Pelicans game rained out

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

After a nearly two-hour delay due to a leaky roof amid rain in New Orleans, the NBA announced the Pelicans and Pacers wouldn’t play tonight.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers has been postponed due to a leak in the roof at Smoothie King Center. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

Here are dates that both teams aren’t scheduled to play, don’t already have events booked at New Orleans’ home arena and aren’t during the All-Star break:

Feb. 8

Feb. 13

Feb. 15

Feb. 22

Feb. 27

March 1

March 8

March 12

March 14

March 16

March 21

March 26

March 28

March 31

April 2

Is it too short of notice for both teams to remain in New Orleans and just play tomorrow? That might be the simplest solution, but at least there are plenty of plausible options.