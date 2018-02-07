Pacers-Pelicans game rained out

After a nearly two-hour delay due to a leaky roof amid rain in New Orleans, the NBA announced the Pelicans and Pacers wouldn’t play tonight.
NBA release:
The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers has been postponed due to a leak in the roof at Smoothie King Center.
The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.
Here are dates that both teams aren’t scheduled to play, don’t already have events booked at New Orleans’ home arena and aren’t during the All-Star break:
- Feb. 8
- Feb. 13
- Feb. 15
- Feb. 22
- Feb. 27
- March 1
- March 8
- March 12
- March 14
- March 16
- March 21
- March 26
- March 28
- March 31
- April 2
Is it too short of notice for both teams to remain in New Orleans and just play tomorrow? That might be the simplest solution, but at least there are plenty of plausible options.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed nearly an hour because of a roof leak allowing rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.
Smoothie King Center general manager Alan Freeman says the source of the leak is difficult to determine without inspecting the roof at another time. He says a catch basin hung from the rafters will be used to stop the water from falling to the court during the game.
Freeman says water is dripping down to a ring of hanging speakers and then down to the court.
Rain has fallen on and off throughout the day in New Orleans, but water on the court did not appear to be an issue during warmups.
The Hawks sat Marco Belinelli for their win over the Grizzlies yesterday, as the trade deadline approaches tomorrow.
Wishful thinking by Atlanta, or will Belinelli actually get dealt?
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
This doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be traded. Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert were told they’d be dealt to the Kings for George Hill, and that hasn’t happened.
But there should be enough interest by both sides to complete a deal.
Belinelli is a good 3-point shooter in a league where that skill is at a premium. His $6,606,060 expiring salary is manageable.
But the 31-year-old adds little value to the rebuilding Hawks. They’re unlikely to re-sign him next summer.
Better to trade him now to a team that could use the shooting guard the rest of the season. It probably comes down to which team offers the best second-round pick(s) or, if the deal gets more complex, an even higher pick in exchange for Atlanta also taking bad long-term salary.
The Cavaliers are in a tailspin, and Isaiah Thomas isn’t biting his tongue when he identifies a problem.
That included an apparent shot at Tyronn Lue and his coaching staff after Cleveland turned a 21-point lead into an 18-point loss against the Magic yesterday (a game Lue left early due to illness).
Thomas, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
“We got to do better,” Thomas said. “We got to adjust throughout the game. They made adjustments, and it worked, and we just kept getting hit with the same thing, and we made no adjustments. And that’s been one of our biggest problems all year, is adjusting. Teams are not just going to allow us to continue to score and continue to do things at a high level. They’re going to make adjustments, and we have to do the same thing, too, and we’re not that good at that right now.”
McMenamin:
Cleveland’s biggest immediate problem: Thomas. He’s playing terribly as he returns from his hip injury while still shouldering a huge load. It’s destructive.
The Cavs’ best option might be letting Thomas play through these struggles. As long as they won’t trade the Nets pick, Thomas righting himself is their best bet to adding a star to complement LeBron James. If that requires mid-winter losing, so be it. The spring/summer upside is worth the reward.
But that path gets harder to traverse as Thomas keeps pointing the finger elsewhere. Which happens first, the Cavaliers tiring of Thomas’ blame game (if it hasn’t happened already) or Thomas playing well enough to justify the complications he brings?
Try to win now or build for the future?
The Nuggets face that tricky question on numerous fronts – including with Wilson Chandler.
Chandler is starting small forward for Denver, and there isn’t much depth behind him. The Nugget (29-25) are tied for sixth in the West – on pace to break a four-year playoff drought, though also holding only a one-game cushion for playoff position.
But Chandler is 30 years old, playing his worst basketball in years and holds a $12,800,562 player option for next season. The Nuggets face a luxury-tax crunch next season, whether or not they exercise Nikola Jokic‘s team option.
Where does that leave Chandler?
Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports:
Denver would love to get out of the final year of Wilson Chandler’s contract.
It looks increasingly likely Chandler will opt in. For the same reasons the Nuggets want to dump him, other teams will be leery. Still, Chandler could fit into a larger deal, perhaps one involving Emmanuel Mudiay.
A solace for Denver in the likely event Chandler remains past tomorrow’s deadline: At least he’s contributing. Other options at small forward – Will Barton (needed at point guard), Juan Hernangomez (more of a power forward) and Richard Jefferson (glued to the bench most of the season – bring significant flaws.
And the Nuggets are already under the luxury-tax line this season. Dropping Chandler would be getting ahead of a problem for next season. Talks now could set up a trade this summer.