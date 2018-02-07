LeBron James hits game-winner on Christian Laettner play (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

With the game tied late in overtime, the Timberwolves could have held the ball for the final shot. Instead, Jimmy Butler shot and missed too soon.

Then, J.R. Smith made his own error, dribbling after grabbing the defensive rebound. That prevented the Cavaliers from advancing the ball with a timeout.

But it also set the stage for LeBron James.

Inbounding from the backcourt with one second left, Jeff Green hit LeBron near the free throw line, and LeBron nailed the game-winner.

What a finish by LeBron, who finished with 37 points 15 assists and 10 rebounds and delivered Cleveland a much-needed 140-138 victory. Even against poor Minnesota defense – why were Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson guarding players in the backcourt while Butler single-covered LeBron far closer to the basket? – LeBron had little time to get off a shot. So clutch.

Did that play look familiar? Check out Grant Hill and Christian Laettner connecting for Duke in the 1992 NCAA tournament: