LeBron James hits game-winner on Christian Laettner play (video)

Inbounding from the backcourt with one second left, Jeff Green hit LeBron near the free throw line, and LeBron nailed the game-winner.
What a finish by LeBron, who finished with 37 points 15 assists and 10 rebounds and delivered Cleveland a much-needed 140-138 victory. Even against poor Minnesota defense – why were Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson guarding players in the backcourt while Butler single-covered LeBron far closer to the basket? – LeBron had little time to get off a shot. So clutch.
Did that play look familiar? Check out Grant Hill and Christian Laettner connecting for Duke in the 1992 NCAA tournament:
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans has been delayed nearly an hour because of a roof leak allowing rain water to puddle near one of the foul lines.
Smoothie King Center general manager Alan Freeman says the source of the leak is difficult to determine without inspecting the roof at another time. He says a catch basin hung from the rafters will be used to stop the water from falling to the court during the game.
Freeman says water is dripping down to a ring of hanging speakers and then down to the court.
Rain has fallen on and off throughout the day in New Orleans, but water on the court did not appear to be an issue during warmups.
The Hawks sat Marco Belinelli for their win over the Grizzlies yesterday, as the trade deadline approaches tomorrow.
Wishful thinking by Atlanta, or will Belinelli actually get dealt?
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
The Hawks have informed veteran sharpshooter Marco Belinelli that he is on course to be traded by Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline, league sources say. Atlanta said to still be weighing its options in terms of exactly where it will send him with multiple teams interested
But the 31-year-old adds little value to the rebuilding Hawks. They’re unlikely to re-sign him next summer.
Better to trade him now to a team that could use the shooting guard the rest of the season. It probably comes down to which team offers the best second-round pick(s) or, if the deal gets more complex, an even higher pick in exchange for Atlanta also taking bad long-term salary.
Isaiah Thomas says Cavaliers don’t make in-game adjustments, Tyronn Lue says that’s untrue
“We got to do better,” Thomas said. “We got to adjust throughout the game. They made adjustments, and it worked, and we just kept getting hit with the same thing, and we made no adjustments. And that’s been one of our biggest problems all year, is adjusting. Teams are not just going to allow us to continue to score and continue to do things at a high level. They’re going to make adjustments, and we have to do the same thing, too, and we’re not that good at that right now.”
McMenamin:
Ty Lue when informed of Isaiah Thomas’ critique of the Cavs coaching staff’s inability to make in-game adjustments: “That’s not true”
Cleveland’s biggest immediate problem: Thomas. He’s playing terribly as he returns from his hip injury while still shouldering a huge load. It’s destructive.
The Cavs’ best option might be letting Thomas play through these struggles. As long as they won’t trade the Nets pick, Thomas righting himself is their best bet to adding a star to complement LeBron James. If that requires mid-winter losing, so be it. The spring/summer upside is worth the reward.
But that path gets harder to traverse as Thomas keeps pointing the finger elsewhere. Which happens first, the Cavaliers tiring of Thomas’ blame game (if it hasn’t happened already) or Thomas playing well enough to justify the complications he brings?