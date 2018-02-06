Kristaps Porzingis suffers torn ACL in left knee

Let’s just sim to the end of this season. Another NBA star has suffered a serious injury.
According to the New York Knicks, star big man Kristaps Porzingis has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.
This comes after Porzingis was helped off the floor during Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at MSG. Porzingis went up for a dunk with Giannis Antetokounmpo defending and when he landed, appeared to tweak his knee in the wrong direction.
Porzingis had to be helped off the floor, and immediately left to the locker room and then the hospital to get an MRI.
A few ours later, the team released a statement saying Porzingis had torn his ACL.
This is yet another in a long string of injuries to major stars this season, starting with Gordon Hayward just minutes into the first game of the year, DeMarcus Cousins and his Achilles, and Kevin Love breaking his hand in early February.
We’ll wait on an official timeline for Porzingis, but it seems likely he could miss the start of the 2018-19 NBA season as he rehabs from his ACL tear.
The dunk of the year is here, folks.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo — perhaps unsurprisingly — is the player who brought it to us. What was surprising was that Antetokounmpo jumped over the 6-foot-6 Tim Hardaway Jr. on the season’s best dunk.
The play came early in the third quarter as the Bucks took on the New York Knicks at MSG. Milwaukee was out on the break, with Hardaway Jr. trying to defend both Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo.
Oof. That’s pretty wild even considering Antetokounmpo’s length.
Kristaps Porzingis had to leave the game due to a left knee injury, so at least we got something positive out of this matchup.
Milwaukee beat the Knicks, 103-89.
Chalk this up to yet another oddity within the Cleveland Cavaliers organization.
During Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic, Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue had to leave the game with an apparent illness.
Lue was seen walking to the locker room with a team trainer and it was later announced that he would not return for the second half.
Orlando beat the Cavaliers — who struggled mightily — by a score of 116-98.
DALLAS (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry will have surgery for a stress fracture in his lower left leg, an injury that has sidelined him all season.
This echoes what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had reported earlier in the day.
The season-ending procedure is planned because the injury wasn’t healing fast enough on its own, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the surgery hasn’t been announced.
The surgery will likely be this week, the person said, and the younger brother of Golden State star Stephen Curry is expected to be ready for next season.
Dallas had planned to start Curry alongside rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr., the No. 9 pick in last year’s draft. The 27-year-old was coming off his best season, averaging 12.8 points and shooting 43 percent from 3-point range in his first season with the Mavericks in 2016-17.