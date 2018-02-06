Kristaps Porzingis suffers torn ACL in left knee

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Let’s just sim to the end of this season. Another NBA star has suffered a serious injury.

According to the New York Knicks, star big man Kristaps Porzingis has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

This comes after Porzingis was helped off the floor during Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at MSG. Porzingis went up for a dunk with Giannis Antetokounmpo defending and when he landed, appeared to tweak his knee in the wrong direction.

Porzingis had to be helped off the floor, and immediately left to the locker room and then the hospital to get an MRI.

A few ours later, the team released a statement saying Porzingis had torn his ACL.

Via Twitter:

Medical Update: An MRI confirmed that Kristaps Porzingis tore the ACL in his left knee. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 7, 2018

This was fun and then no fun https://t.co/WZN1vd68o1—

Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 07, 2018

This is yet another in a long string of injuries to major stars this season, starting with Gordon Hayward just minutes into the first game of the year, DeMarcus Cousins and his Achilles, and Kevin Love breaking his hand in early February.

We’ll wait on an official timeline for Porzingis, but it seems likely he could miss the start of the 2018-19 NBA season as he rehabs from his ACL tear.