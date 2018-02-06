Isaiah Thomas on Cavaliers: “When adversity hits, we go our separate ways”

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost again on Tuesday night.

Taking on the Orlando Magic in Florida, Cleveland lost, 116-98, despite having as much as a 21-point lead. LeBron James led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue had to step away from the game as he apparently had some kind of illness.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range. Thomas has joined Kevin Love since he arrived in Cleveland as the source of much controversy and chatter around the team since joining them via trade in 2017.

Thomas reportedly lead the way during a team meeting against Love, and there has appeared to be some kind of awkward on-court relationship between them before Love broke his hand earlier in February.

Now, after a striking 18 point loss to the Magic on Tuesday, Thomas has provided us with some comments that we can interpret as we will.

Via Twitter:

“When adversity hits, we go our separate ways” – Isaiah Thomas — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2018

The Cavs have lost their last eight games on ABC, ESPN or TNT … and play 13 of their remaining 30 regular-season games on one of those national channels — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2018

It certainly seems possible that Thomas, who was seen as a leader in Boston, could simply be trying to toughen up the Cavaliers as he becomes a star for them in coming seasons. It also seems that Thomas, who has been rumored to have been difficult in places he has played before, could simply be rubbing folks the wrong way in an already difficult situation.

LeBron reportedly does not have a relationship with owner Dan Gilbert at the moment, and the dysfunction inside the Cavaliers front office has been clear since they failed to renew the contract of former GM David Griffin.

What is happening in Cleveland right now? It certainly is one of the most intriguing stories in the NBA and perhaps we are finally on our way to seeing a team that does not have James in the NBA Finals playing as the Eastern Conference representative in 2018.