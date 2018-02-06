Isaiah Thomas on Cavaliers: “When adversity hits, we go our separate ways”

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost again on Tuesday night.
Taking on the Orlando Magic in Florida, Cleveland lost, 116-98, despite having as much as a 21-point lead. LeBron James led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue had to step away from the game as he apparently had some kind of illness.
Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range. Thomas has joined Kevin Love since he arrived in Cleveland as the source of much controversy and chatter around the team since joining them via trade in 2017.
Thomas reportedly lead the way during a team meeting against Love, and there has appeared to be some kind of awkward on-court relationship between them before Love broke his hand earlier in February.
Now, after a striking 18 point loss to the Magic on Tuesday, Thomas has provided us with some comments that we can interpret as we will.
Via Twitter:
It certainly seems possible that Thomas, who was seen as a leader in Boston, could simply be trying to toughen up the Cavaliers as he becomes a star for them in coming seasons. It also seems that Thomas, who has been rumored to have been difficult in places he has played before, could simply be rubbing folks the wrong way in an already difficult situation.
LeBron reportedly does not have a relationship with owner Dan Gilbert at the moment, and the dysfunction inside the Cavaliers front office has been clear since they failed to renew the contract of former GM David Griffin.
What is happening in Cleveland right now? It certainly is one of the most intriguing stories in the NBA and perhaps we are finally on our way to seeing a team that does not have James in the NBA Finals playing as the Eastern Conference representative in 2018.
Let’s just sim to the end of this season. Another NBA star has suffered a serious injury.
According to the New York Knicks, star big man Kristaps Porzingis has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.
This comes after Porzingis was helped off the floor during Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at MSG. Porzingis went up for a dunk with Giannis Antetokounmpo defending and when he landed, appeared to tweak his knee in the wrong direction.
Porzingis had to be helped off the floor, and immediately left to the locker room and then the hospital to get an MRI.
A few hours later, the team released a statement saying Porzingis had torn his ACL.
Via Twitter:
This means the NBA will need to name yet another replacement All-Star, this time to Team LeBron. Porzingis was slated to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Porzingis was also going to participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.
This is yet another in a long string of injuries to major stars this season, starting with Gordon Hayward just minutes into the first game of the year, DeMarcus Cousins and his Achilles, and Kevin Love breaking his hand in early February.
We’ll wait on an official timeline for Porzingis, but it seems likely he could miss the start of the 2018-19 NBA season as he rehabs from his ACL tear.
The dunk of the year is here, folks.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo — perhaps unsurprisingly — is the player who brought it to us. What was surprising was that Antetokounmpo jumped over the 6-foot-6 Tim Hardaway Jr. on the season’s best dunk.
The play came early in the third quarter as the Bucks took on the New York Knicks at MSG. Milwaukee was out on the break, with Hardaway Jr. trying to defend both Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo.
Via Twitter:
Oof. That’s pretty wild even considering Antetokounmpo’s length.
Kristaps Porzingis had to leave the game due to a left knee injury, so at least we got something positive out of this matchup.
Milwaukee beat the Knicks, 103-89.
Chalk this up to yet another oddity within the Cleveland Cavaliers organization.
During Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic, Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue had to leave the game with an apparent illness.
Lue was seen walking to the locker room with a team trainer and it was later announced that he would not return for the second half.
Via Twitter
Orlando beat the Cavaliers — who struggled mightily — by a score of 116-98.
UPDATE: The Knicks announced late on Tuesday night that Porzingis had suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.
The original story is below.
This is the last thing New York Knicks fans want to see.
During the second quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis had to leave the game with an apparent left knee injury. We still do not know the severity of the injury, but it didn’t look good.
Porzingis was going up for a dunk early in the quarter while being defended by Giannis Antetokounmpo when he landed awkwardly.
New York’s young star was seen clutching at his left knee and had to be helped off the court, putting very little weight if any on his left leg. After he went to the locker room, Porzingis was seen putting some weight on his knee.
Via Twitter:
This is yet another in a long string of injuries to major stars this season, starting with Gordon Hayward just minutes into the first game of the year and rounding out with Kevin Love breaking his hand in early February.
What did we ever do to anger the Basketball Gods?