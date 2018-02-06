AP Photo/Charles Odum

Hawks GM: LeBron James probably leaked Warriors rumor

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
LeBron James would reportedly meet with the Warriors if they clear max space next summer. But LeBron also called that rumor “nonsense.”

Hawks general manager and former Golden State assistant general manager Travis Schlenk, via CBS Atlanta:

I would be really, really surprised if LeBron went to Golden State.

The one thing I will say about Mr. James: He is the master at using the media to get whatever story he wants out there. He’s perfected the art of the social-media game. I think that those things were probably leaked by them, by Mr. James and his camp.

I don’t see a universe where that happens.

It would be interesting to see. It would be interesting to see what he’d be like with the rest of those guys, with his playmaking ability and obviously with the shooting that Golden State has.

I have no problem with Schlenk openly sharing his assessment of the situation. In fact, I agree with it. I believe these leaks serve LeBron’s greater purpose of trying to win in Cleveland by reminding the Cavaliers not to take him for granted and spend what’s necessary to improve his supporting cast.

But I wonder whether the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will be as forgiving of Schlenk’s openness.

While Knicks president, Phil Jackson was widely panned for criticizing LeBron. Using the word “posse” was a flashpoint, but even Jackson admitted he wasn’t supposed to talk about another team’s player. Though the union spoke out only once Jackson said Carmelo Anthony would be better off elsewhere, the response seemed like a culmination.

This isn’t tampering. It’s closer to anti-tampering, Schlenk implicitly dissuading LeBron from coming to Atlanta (not that LeBron needed any more reasons). But the line for acceptable remarks by an executive about an opposing player is a moving target.

If he really wanted to convey the opinion that LeBron was behind the Warriors report,* Schlenk could have hidden as an anonymous source. Plenty of reporters would have granted him anonymity to discuss LeBron’s media manipulation.

*I doubt Schlenk did. He was asked about it and answered.

Instead, Schlenk put his name behind his comments. Which is why I’m not bothered by this at all.

PBT Podcast: Author Jonathan Abrams talks “The Wire,” LeBron James, more

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2018, 4:14 PM EST
It’s more than just basketball on today’s podcast.

Author Jonathan Abrams, who has been one of the best NBA writers for years, has a new book out, an oral history of the legendary HBO series “The Wire” called “All The Pieces Matter.” You can read an excerpt right now at The Ringer, and the book drops Feb. 13.

Abrams joins Kurt Helin to discuss how the book came about, what he learned about the show writing it, and the show’s cultural impact now, many years after it shut down production.

There is NBA talk, also. The two also get into what is going on in Cleveland with LeBron James and the Cavaliers — Abrams previous book was about the “preps to pros” generation of the NBA — as well as whether the NBA should bring back high school players in the draft. There’s even a little discussion of the tension between referees and players.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Lakers fined $50,000 for Magic Johnson tampering with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2018, 3:14 PM EST
4 Comments

The NBA fined the Lakers a record $500,000 last summer for tampering with Paul George (then of the Pacers, now with the Thunder).

The Lakers apparently haven’t learned their lesson.

Lakers president Magic Johnson has since tampered with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league ruled.

Nick Friedell of ESPN:

As Johnson watches from afar, he can’t help but see and enjoy the parallels between his game and that of the Bucks big man.

“Oh yeah,” Johnson told ESPN recently. “With his ball-handling skills and his passing ability. He plays above the rim I never could do that. But in his understanding of the game, his basketball IQ, his creativity of shots for his teammates. That’s where we [have the] same thing. Can bring it down, make a pass, make a play. I’m just happy he’s starting in the All-Star game because he deserves that. And he’s going to be like an MVP, a champion, this dude he’s going to put Milwaukee on the map. And I think he’s going to bring them a championship one day.”

NBA:

The NBA announced today that it has fined the Los Angeles Lakers $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.  The fine is in response to statements regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo made by Earvin Johnson in a recent media interview.

The NBA’s tampering rules remain arbitrarily applied. Maybe team executives aren’t permitted to talk at all publicly about opposing players, but that’d be a major shift in enforcement

Johnson specifically said Antetokounmpo would win a championship in Milwaukee. The NBA is promoting the interview on its own website!

If this is tampering, any time Kings minority owner Shaquille O’Neal praises a non-Sacramento player during a TV appearance is tampering. So is president-coaches – Spurs’ Gregg Popovich, Pistons’ Stan Van Gundy and Timberwolves’ Tom Thibodeau – praising an opposing player before or after a game.

Does the league really want to open that can of worms? More likely, the NBA is just trying to make an example of Johnson.

This is the Lakers’ third tampering fine involving Johnson. The George fine was due directly to general manager Rob Pelinka’s communication with George’s agent, but the league noted that followed a warning to Johnson for literally winking at George during a TV interview. The Lakers were also fined a couple years ago for Johnson – who then held a ceremonial front-office role – tweeting about the team pursuing LeBron James, Kevin Durant and DeMar DeRozan.

For what it’s worth, Antetokounmpo can’t hit free agency until 2021.

But the way things are going, the Lakers might not attract a star free agent until then, anyway.

Report: Celtics, Nuggets, 76ers frontrunners to trade for Tyreke Evans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
Grizzlies guard/forward Tyreke Evans might be the player most likely to get traded before Thursday’s deadline.

He’s having a good year on a bad team and will be a free agent next summer. It’ll take cap space or the mid-level exception to give him a starting salary more than $3,948,000. The way he has played, he might draw even more than the mid-level exception, which is all capped-out Memphis is likely to have available. The Grizzlies have already sent him home in anticipation of a trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As a scorer/ball-handler/playmaker who can play all three perimeter positions, Evans could help all those teams.

But is he worth the first-round pick Memphis wants? That’s the key question as the deadline looms.

Would the Grizzlies take bad long-term salary to get a better pick? Is Evans career-high 39% 3-point shooting, up from 31% for his career, sustainable? Those are a couple of smaller questions teams on each side of a deal must assess to answer the larger question.

Report: LeBron James still won’t waive his no-trade clause

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
12 Comments

LeBron James was reportedly set on not waiving his no-trade clause to leave the Cavaliers this season.

The Cavs are doing nearly all they can to test his commitment.

Is LeBron having second thoughts?

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

This is the best sign in a while LeBron will stay with Cleveland next summer.

LeBron said before the season he still planned to finish his career with the Cavaliers, and many of the reasons he returned in 2014 remain intact: He wants to live in his native Northeast Ohio. He wants to bolster his legacy with a homecoming. He wants to market a homecoming.

Approving a trade now would undercut all that.

Perhaps, LeBron still leaves this offseason. But he’s not ready to abandon his Cleveland plan quite yet.