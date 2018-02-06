Getty Images

Detroit’s Willie Reed suspended six games for domestic abuse incident; union protesting

By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Back in August in Miami (where he lives in the off-season), Piston (then Clipper) big man Willie Reed was arrested on a domestic battery charge. Reed’s wife, Jasmine, said the couple was arguing, she was knocked to the ground in a struggle over her purse, adding he had grabbed her by the shirt, hair, wrist, and arm. She later asked that the charges against him be dropped. In a deal with prosecutors, Reed agreed to go to a diversion program, and when that was completed the battery charges would be dropped (these programs are common nationally for first-time offenders where police and investigators do not think this is a chronic situation).

That doesn’t mean Reed was done with the case.

Tuesday the NBA announced a six-game suspension for Reed for this domestic violence incident. From the NBA’s press release.

The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing the parties involved. The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases.

The six-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, the outcome of the criminal matter, and Reed’s voluntary participation in counseling as well as the court-mandated program, among other factors.

However, the players’ union is filing a grievance in the case. From the player’s union:

“The National Basketball Players Association believes the six-game suspension imposed by the NBA on Willie Reed is excessive and inappropriate. We are filing a grievance today and seeking an expedited hearing to fully protect his rights and get him back on the court as soon as possible.”

The league has been too soft on domestic violence cases in the past and, rightfully, now wants to come down harder on players in this situation. Domestic violence simply cannot be tolerated, not because it’s bad PR for the NBA but because it’s just wrong. Legally, morally, and in every other way wrong.

Did the league come down too hard on Reed? I don’t know enough details in the case to offer a salient opinion, but I don’t think six games for domestic abuse is the least bit unreasonable. What you think probably says more about your worldview than it does this case itself.

The grievance likely will be taken up with the league in the coming days.

Another day, another report of LeBron James’ feud with Cavaliers brass

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The wheels are not just coming off in Cleveland, the whole car is about to fall apart like a car in a Buster Keaton silent movie.

Tuesday comes a report from long-time Cavaliers writer Jason Lloyd, now with the Athletic, who details LeBron James yelling at Cavaliers officials who attended the recent team meeting (the one where Isaiah Thomas reportedly called out Kevin Love).

“For the past seven months, the Cavs have been noticeably pivoting away from James’ recommendations. He was vocal both publicly and privately in wanting Griffin to return as GM. Instead, owner Dan Gilbert replaced him days before the draft with Koby Altman…

“James cursed toward at least two team executives (in the meeting)…

“Whereas Griffin would consult with James and keep him informed of major roster decisions, that is no longer happening. James doesn’t trust this front office, and there is no communication now between management and star player.”

Ken Berger of Bleacher Report wrote what many of us around the league had heard: Owner Dan Gilbert has taken charge of running basketball operations again. Koby Altman is doing the day-to-day, but Gilbert is involved and pushing the agenda. And that agenda does not include trading the Brooklyn pick and going all in to try to win again this season, especially not without a commitment from LeBron.

James wanted the Cavaliers to either keep Irving this summer — to do what Gregg Popovich and San Antonio did when LaMarcus Aldridge demanded a trade, sit down with him and work things out (something David Griffin might have been able to do) — or if they were going to trade the star point guard, he wanted a haul more like the failed deal that would have brought Paul George and Eric Bledsoe to Cleveland. (Who backed out of that deal and how close it ever really got to the finish line depends on who you ask around the league.)

What James really wants is to compete for a title. He played at an MVP level for the first two-and-a-half months of the season, and it was clear then that was not going to be enough with this older and injured roster. Since the beginning of the year, LeBron has looked dispirited, his effort on defense has been poor, and the Cavaliers have gone into a tailspin. In the past when LeBron took mental nights off, Irving was there to carry the squad, this season Thomas is not up to the task (at least not yet). And while effort can improve the Cavaliers defense, they have some systemic issues.

LeBron is not waiving his no-trade clause, he will finish the season a Cavalier. But it feels more and more like at the end of the season (whenever that is for the Cavs) LeBron is gone. And while some will want to blame him, Dan Gilbert should go look in the mirror.

Report: Wizards put Marcin Gortat on market, target DeAndre Jordan

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2018, 6:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Wizards have won five in a row without John Wall, but Washington knows if it are going to make a deep playoff run it needs not only Wall back at 100 percent, it also likely needs other roster upgrades. (If you’re hot-taking that the Wizards are better off without Wall, you need to watch more basketball.)

One possible upgrade? Move Marcin Gortat and replace him with a better center. Say… DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers, who just so happens to be available.

From Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The Washington Wizards have been engaged in trade talks involving center Marcin Gortat, multiple sources told ESPN.

Several teams have shown interest, but the Wizards are looking to improve their team now while not taking on additional long-term money, sources said. Washington has expressed interest in LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported.

Slow your roll. Before you jump on the trade machine to make a deal, know that testing the market for a guy like Gortat and moving him are very different animals. From Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

If the Wizards are going to move Gortat, they need to get someone back who can play center, Scott Brooks doesn’t want to go full-time small ball.

Jordan certainly would qualify, but if the Clippers do this they are going to want a good young player and a first-round pick back as part of the deal. Washington isn’t going to part with Kelly Oubre, but what about a deal that involved Tomas Satoransky? Something like Gortat, Satoransky, a first, and whatever it takes to make the salary work (which might mean Jason Smith) might interest the Clippers.

However, it would only interest the Wizards if Jordan is willing to opt into the final year of his contract, they get extended by the team (sort of like Chris Paul did with Houston). So far, Jordan has not been willing to do that, he wants to test the market next summer.

It’s not an easy deal to put together where both teams are happy.

Gortat is out there, though and that’s something to watch.

Hawks GM: LeBron James probably leaked Warriors rumor

AP Photo/Charles Odum
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
1 Comment

LeBron James would reportedly meet with the Warriors if they clear max space next summer. But LeBron also called that rumor “nonsense.”

Hawks general manager and former Golden State assistant general manager Travis Schlenk, via CBS Atlanta:

I would be really, really surprised if LeBron went to Golden State.

The one thing I will say about Mr. James: He is the master at using the media to get whatever story he wants out there. He’s perfected the art of the social-media game. I think that those things were probably leaked by them, by Mr. James and his camp.

I don’t see a universe where that happens.

It would be interesting to see. It would be interesting to see what he’d be like with the rest of those guys, with his playmaking ability and obviously with the shooting that Golden State has.

I have no problem with Schlenk openly sharing his assessment of the situation. In fact, I agree with it. I believe these leaks serve LeBron’s greater purpose of trying to win in Cleveland by reminding the Cavaliers not to take him for granted and spend what’s necessary to improve his supporting cast.

But I wonder whether the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will be as forgiving of Schlenk’s openness.

While Knicks president, Phil Jackson was widely panned for criticizing LeBron. Using the word “posse” was a flashpoint, but even Jackson admitted he wasn’t supposed to talk about another team’s player. Though the union spoke out only once Jackson said Carmelo Anthony would be better off elsewhere, the response seemed like a culmination.

This isn’t tampering. It’s closer to anti-tampering, Schlenk implicitly dissuading LeBron from coming to Atlanta (not that LeBron needed any more reasons). But the line for acceptable remarks by an executive about an opposing player is a moving target.

If he really wanted to convey the opinion that LeBron was behind the Warriors report,* Schlenk could have hidden as an anonymous source. Plenty of reporters would have granted him anonymity to discuss LeBron’s media manipulation.

*I doubt Schlenk did. He was asked about it and answered.

Instead, Schlenk put his name behind his comments. Which is why I’m not bothered by this at all.

PBT Podcast: Author Jonathan Abrams talks “The Wire,” LeBron James, more

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2018, 4:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s more than just basketball on today’s podcast.

Author Jonathan Abrams, who has been one of the best NBA writers for years, has a new book out, an oral history of the legendary HBO series “The Wire” called “All The Pieces Matter.” You can read an excerpt right now at The Ringer, and the book drops Feb. 13.

Abrams joins Kurt Helin to discuss how the book came about, what he learned about the show writing it, and the show’s cultural impact now, many years after it shut down production.

There is NBA talk, also. The two also get into what is going on in Cleveland with LeBron James and the Cavaliers — Abrams previous book was about the “preps to pros” generation of the NBA — as well as whether the NBA should bring back high school players in the draft. There’s even a little discussion of the tension between referees and players.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.