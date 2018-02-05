Getty Images

Watch Kobe Bryant’s reaction as Eagles win Super Bowl

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
2 Comments

Kobe Bryant is an L.A. guy now, a father and a businessman, but he’s from Philadelphia. He has long professed his love for the Eagles.

So he reacted like a lot of Eagles fans Sunday — he wasn’t going to believe it until the clock read 0:00. And when it did he still almost couldn’t believe it.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa posted his reaction to the final play on her private Instagram account, but you know how those things go online, nothing stays private. Check out Kobe’s reaction below (be warned it’s NSFW due to language).

A lot of Eagles fans reacted the same way.

Reports: Brooklyn trades Tyler Zeller to Milwaukee for Rashad Vaughn. the second-round pick

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
1 Comment

Tyler Zeller had beat out Timofey Mozgov early in the season and started 33 games for the Nets. He’s been solid for them, scoring 7.1 points per game in limited minutes. However, rookie Jarrett Allen has been coming on of late, taking the starting job (because he’s a better finisher around the rim on offense and a better rim protector on defense). That left Zeller in a bit of limbo and available.

Milwaukee is looking for a little help at the backup center spot, so they jumped in and traded for Zeller on Tuesday, news broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks start John Henson at center, and they have Thon Maker off the bench to help fill in that role. Of course, what they need to do more is play Giannis Antetokounmpo more at the five, sort of a point center. Especially in crunch time. Hopefully, the next coach in Milwaukee will recognize this and go to it more.

Brooklyn is trying to stockpile picks after the previous regime (under pressure from ownership) shipped a lot out in a “win now” effort when the franchise move to the Barclays Center. They get a second out of this, which is as much as they were going to get for Zeller. Rashad Vaughn just makes the math work (he’s a “3&D” guard who hasn’t done either spectacularly well).

Pacers’ Darren Collison out 2-3 weeks to have knee scoped

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Point guard Darren Collison has played well for the Pacers this season. Victor Oladipo gets all the hype, but the Pacers have had solid players around their new star and Collison has been one of them — 12.3 points and 5.3 assists per game, hitting 43.3 percent from three.

Now the Pacers are going to have to get by without him until after the All-Star break. The team announced that Collison will “undergo left knee arthroscopic surgery Tuesday.”

Collison will be out 2-3 weeks, according to the team. This lines up well with the All-Star break so he can get some rehab and be back after the break.

Collison is a very good pick-and-roll ball handler who can get his own shot or set up others. He’s been strong in transition, as well. Those two make up most of his shot attempts, but he’s also an excellent spot up shooter and a solid defender. He’s going to be missed.

Expect to see a lot of Cory Joseph for the next few weeks in Indiana, and Oladipo will pick up some of the scoring slack.

Report: Thunder among teams interested in Rodney Hood trade

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2018, 5:04 PM EST
3 Comments

Rodney Hood was right in the middle of our “five players most likely to be traded” story Monday morning, but having him third may have been too low. Even though his game has some flaws and he’s a restricted free agent next summer, Hood can shoot the rock — averaging 16.4 points per game and hitting 38.7 percent from three — and every team could use more shooting.

Add the Thunder to the list of teams that are interested, reports Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.

 With the NBA’s trade deadline looming Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are all showing interest in acquiring Utah Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned. League sources say the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have also shown at least a passing interest in Hood, who is set to be a restricted free agent this summer….

The Jazz would like an asset for Hood, according to sources. A first round pick would be optimal. Last week, the Bulls garnered a first-rounder when they traded forward Nikola Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans. But the Bulls were forced to take on a bad contract — center Omer Asik — in return. It remains to be seen whether the Jazz would be willing to do that.

The Jazz are not going to get a first-round pick for Hood without taking on a bad contract back, something the franchise is unlikely to do. We’ll see if the Clippers can get a first rounder for Lou Williams, however, in the current market firsts are only available if you take on a bad contract (ala Asik) or you’re trading a real star (such as Blake Griffin). With Hood as a restricted free agent next summer, his value is even less if teams aren’t sure they can re-sign him.

Hood has value, however, and could really help the Pistons or Thunder with depth and shooting. The question for both of those teams, as they flirt with the luxury tax, is how much would they be willing to pay him next season.

Utah is a team to watch as a seller at the deadline. Joe Johnson has requested a trade and the reality is anyone not named Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell is available at the right price. Derrick Favors has also drawn interest.

Report: Cavaliers facing ‘adversarial situation’ between LeBron James and Dan Gilbert

By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2018, 4:02 PM EST
12 Comments

In some ways, the Cavaliers still haven’t gotten over July 8, 2010.

In infamous moments for both, LeBron James left Cleveland with The Decision, and the Cavs owner responded with his letter. Gilbert held a grudge for years, and LeBron didn’t seem to get over it, either.

Yet, they partnered again in 2014.

LeBron wanted to play in his native Northeast Ohio, bring a championship to Cleveland and add to and market his legacy with a homecoming. To Gilbert, LeBron was – by far – the best ticket to winning, revenue and relevance. The owner reportedly pledged to spend unconditionally for LeBron. They didn’t have to like each other, but they could help each other.

And it worked.

The Cavaliers won the 2016 title, in the middle of three straight NBA Finals appearances. Their payroll has soared over the rest of the league, Gilbert spending big on LeBron’s supporting cast. For the last three years, both LeBron and Gilbert got practically everything they wanted out of this arrangement.

But the cracks are beginning to show.

The third-place Cavs (30-21) are closer to ninth in the East than second. Their defense is atrocious, and the roster looks worn down. They want LeBron – who can opt out this summer – to commit long-term, but he won’t. In turn, Cleveland is reportedly extremely reluctant to trade the Nets pick. LeBron is reportedly frustrated by Paul George and Eric Bledsoe getting traded elsewhere.

These issues snowball, and it seems the Cavaliers are facing a boulder of a problem now.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

But the Cleveland Cavaliers are out of time. It’s preposterous to say that in February for a team with a history of turning things around and doing it when they have to. However, they are in a preposterous situation.

They aren’t just looking at losing this season, but they are looking at losing LeBron James. If tomorrow were the beginning of free agency, there’s a good chance that would be the case.’

This is all a whirlwind around LeBron James vs. the Cavs’ front office, which is to say it’s about James vs. owner Dan Gilbert.

And the adversarial situation grows. And the team plays worse. And the pressure tightens. And the clock runs.

And the Cavs are culpable for allowing the trust and the relationship with management to crack. The Cavs know crisis better than anyone — they’ve been immersed in it on and off for four years.

But this is a different situation. Everyone can feel it.

Time is running out on their chances to change the roster. Even if it’s just to change the air in the locker room, time is running out.

Will Burge:

As we’ve seen, it’s never too late for LeBron and Gilbert to find common ground. Winning cures all ills, and another championship run would erase a lot of damage.

But how likely is that if Cleveland is already bracing for a post-LeBron rebuild – especially in a world where the Warriors exist? They leave so little margin for error, especially considering only a title might satisfy LeBron.

There are definitely agendas behind these reports – from the more grounded (Windhorst’s) to the more sensational (Burge’s). But the underlying picture is emerging: Unless something changes soon – less likely considering the egos and stubbornness involved – the Cavs are headed toward a breaking point.