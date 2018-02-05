Report: Warriors looking to add bench depth before trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA. They are the defending champions, they have the best record in the NBA (41-21 as you read this ), and they are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per 100 possessions (1.6 better than the second-place Rockets). The Warriors have the best offense and the sixth best defense in the league this season.
Still, they head into Thursday’s trade deadline looking to add some depth, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN.
The Warriors are trying to beef up their bench given wobbly play from Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi, and Nick Young. They inquired about Avery Bradley, but got nowhere, league sources say. That’s not surprising; the Warriors have little to deal beyond minimum-salaried players, second-round picks starting in 2020, and first-rounders they obviously won’t flip for bench guys.
Lowe goes on to describe the overall market as “clogged” — there are a lot of teams looking to move salaries but so many teams are capped out after their summer of 2016 spending binge that there isn’t a lot of room for them to move.
Which hurts the Warriors chances of getting anything done — as noted, they don’t have anything of real value to trade. How much can they get for JaVale McGee or Kevin Looney?
I’d be surprised if the Warriors are able to get anything done, but Bob Myers and the front office there has surprised before, so don’t be shocked if they pull something smart off.