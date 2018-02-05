Report: Thunder among teams interested in Rodney Hood trade

Rodney Hood was right in the middle of our “five players most likely to be traded” story Monday morning, but having him third may have been too low. Even though his game has some flaws and he’s a restricted free agent next summer, Hood can shoot the rock — averaging 16.4 points per game and hitting 38.7 percent from three — and every team could use more shooting.
Add the Thunder to the list of teams that are interested, reports Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune.
With the NBA’s trade deadline looming Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are all showing interest in acquiring Utah Jazz shooting guard Rodney Hood, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned. League sources say the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have also shown at least a passing interest in Hood, who is set to be a restricted free agent this summer….
The Jazz would like an asset for Hood, according to sources. A first round pick would be optimal. Last week, the Bulls garnered a first-rounder when they traded forward Nikola Mirotic to the New Orleans Pelicans. But the Bulls were forced to take on a bad contract — center Omer Asik — in return. It remains to be seen whether the Jazz would be willing to do that.
The Jazz are not going to get a first-round pick for Hood without taking on a bad contract back, something the franchise is unlikely to do. We’ll see if the Clippers can get a first rounder for Lou Williams, however, in the current market firsts are only available if you take on a bad contract (ala Asik) or you’re trading a real star (such as Blake Griffin). With Hood as a restricted free agent next summer, his value is even less if teams aren’t sure they can re-sign him.
Hood has value, however, and could really help the Pistons or Thunder with depth and shooting. The question for both of those teams, as they flirt with the luxury tax, is how much would they be willing to pay him next season.