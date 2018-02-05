Getty Images

Knicks’ Baker to have season-ending right shoulder surgery

Associated PressFeb 5, 2018, 10:01 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks guard Ron Baker will have right shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

The Knicks say Monday that Baker will have an arthroscopic shoulder stabilization. It will be performed Wednesday by Dr. Answorth Allen.

The team says the expected recovery time is four to six months.

Baker dislocated the shoulder and tore his labrum Jan. 30 in a victory over Brooklyn. The backup guard finishes with 2.4 points per game in 29 games.

It was a rough injury season for Baker, who had his face broken when Anthony Davis dunked on him.

Baker has a $4.5 million player option for next season with the Knicks that he will almost certainly opt into.

Jerry West talks Doc Rivers’ job security, Blake Griffin trade

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
Jerry West is one of the most honest interviews in the NBA family. He’ll tell you what he’s thinking, and has reached the point in his career where he doesn’t give a… isn’t concerned with what people think about what he says.

Last week West was on  Rich Eisen and his wife’s weekly podcast Not Just Sports with Suzy Shuster and Rich Eisen.” In that interview, West defended Doc Rivers from the rumors his job could be in jeopardy.

“He’s done of the best coaching I’ve ever seen this year. He and I communicate a lot…

“We’ve had so many injuries this year and when we came out we felt this team was going to surprise people and win a lot games and pretty soon you look around at it looks like a hospital ward and the job he has done to keep these guys playing has been fantastic…

“The only people who say Doc Rivers job is not safe is the media. This is where I think it is grossly unfair for coaches. Sometimes a coaches body of work is forgotten when things do not go well.” This guy might be a candidate for Coach of the Year.”

Well, a Coach of the Year has been fired (George Karl). That said, the buzz around the league that Rivers’ job could be in danger was more before the start of the season, after he had been ousted from his role as team president and GM. People with other teams wondered if Rivers’ heart would in it, and considering there was a new GM would he stick around.

However, West is right, Rivers has done a fantastic coaching job this season and is in the discussion for a spot on most voter’s Coach of the Year ballot (Brad Stevens is seen as the favorite). That said, if this week the Clippers trade Lou Williams and/or DeAndre Jordan, and move on from both of them by this summer, will Rivers want to stick around for the rebuilding project? He didn’t in Boston.

West also discussed the Blake Griffin trade, emphasizing that while he consults with the team he is not the guy with the hammer making the final decision, that is Lawrence Frank.  This was Frank’s move, but West supported it.

“This was not a championship caliber team. Chris Paul, a tremendous player chose to leave here and when that happens it opens up everyone’s eyes…. What can we do to make ourselves sustainable….

“Anything you do in life you need flexibility and certainly this trade gives us flexibility.”

The buzz around the league is that West has Steve Ballmer’s ear — the owner trusts West. As he should (and not just because Ballmer is paying West $4 million a season or more). Being the guy the owner trusts means he can help Ballmer see the light on basketball moves such as trading Griffin, where Ballmer’s first instinct was not to give up and try to win with this roster (as we saw last summer, leading to the painful Danilo Gallinari contract). That has real value to the organization.

 

Reports: Brooklyn trades Tyler Zeller to Milwaukee for Rashad Vaughn. the second-round pick

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
Tyler Zeller had beat out Timofey Mozgov early in the season and started 33 games for the Nets. He’s been solid for them, scoring 7.1 points per game in limited minutes. However, rookie Jarrett Allen has been coming on of late, taking the starting job (because he’s a better finisher around the rim on offense and a better rim protector on defense). That left Zeller in a bit of limbo and available.

Milwaukee is looking for a little help at the backup center spot, so they jumped in and traded for Zeller on Tuesday, news broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks start John Henson at center, and they have Thon Maker off the bench to help fill in that role. Of course, what they need to do more is play Giannis Antetokounmpo more at the five, sort of a point center. Especially in crunch time. Hopefully, the next coach in Milwaukee will recognize this and go to it more.

Brooklyn is trying to stockpile picks after the previous regime (under pressure from ownership) shipped a lot out in a “win now” effort when the franchise move to the Barclays Center. They get a second out of this, which is as much as they were going to get for Zeller. Rashad Vaughn just makes the math work (he’s a “3&D” guard who hasn’t done either spectacularly well).

Watch Kobe Bryant’s reaction as Eagles win Super Bowl

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
Kobe Bryant is an L.A. guy now, a father and a businessman, but he’s from Philadelphia. He has long professed his love for the Eagles.

So he reacted like a lot of Eagles fans Sunday — he wasn’t going to believe it until the clock read 0:00. And when it did he still almost couldn’t believe it.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa posted his reaction to the final play on her private Instagram account, but you know how those things go online, nothing stays private. Check out Kobe’s reaction below (be warned it’s NSFW due to language).

A lot of Eagles fans reacted the same way.

Pacers’ Darren Collison out 2-3 weeks to have knee scoped

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Point guard Darren Collison has played well for the Pacers this season. Victor Oladipo gets all the hype, but the Pacers have had solid players around their new star and Collison has been one of them — 12.3 points and 5.3 assists per game, hitting 43.3 percent from three.

Now the Pacers are going to have to get by without him until after the All-Star break. The team announced that Collison will “undergo left knee arthroscopic surgery Tuesday.”

Collison will be out 2-3 weeks, according to the team. This lines up well with the All-Star break so he can get some rehab and be back after the break.

Collison is a very good pick-and-roll ball handler who can get his own shot or set up others. He’s been strong in transition, as well. Those two make up most of his shot attempts, but he’s also an excellent spot up shooter and a solid defender. He’s going to be missed.

Expect to see a lot of Cory Joseph for the next few weeks in Indiana, and Oladipo will pick up some of the scoring slack.