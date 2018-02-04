Getty Images

Report: Portland, Clippers have discussed DeAndre Jordan trade

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2018, 11:59 AM EST
The Clippers have made their position clear: This is not a fire sale, owner Steve Ballmer is not looking to tank and bottom out, but if you come with a legit offer they will listen to trades for Lou Williams, DeAndre Jordan, and anyone else on the roster.

Portland has looked stuck in the second half of the West, making the playoffs but not a real threat to the elite of the conference, and they want to step up.

So Portland has called the Clippers and talked about a DeAndre Jordan trade, but nothing is currently close to happening, reports Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have discussed a trade involving L.A. center DeAndre Jordan but a formal offer was never made, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers have been seeking a first-round draft pick, financial flexibility and young players in return for Jordan, according to the executives.

Jordan would be an upgrade at the five for Portland, providing a strong defensive presence in the paint, rebounding, and a pick-and-roll partner for Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Just don’t expect it to happen. It’s hard to see how this deal comes together, and a lot of other teams (Cleveland, Milwaukee, Miami, Orlando) have expressed some level of interest in Jordan.

Portland’s first question: Would Jordan agree to either opt into the last year of his deal or say he’d be predisposed to re-sign with the Portland? The Blazers don’t want to do this deal as a half-season rental, they would want to keep Jordan around. Executives with teams I’ve spoken to say Jordan almost certainly will pick up his option (although most think he should), and it’s not clear if DJ would want to stick around in Portland.

More importantly, it’s hard to make the numbers pencil out between Los Angeles and Portland. Jordan makes $22.6 million this season, and the Clippers don’t want to take back long-term salary in this trade (no deals that mess with the summer of 2019 in particular). The problem is all of Portland’s big-money players that could make this deal easy are still locked up for three or four years (Evan Turner or Meyers Leonard, for example). The teams could try to fashion a trade around Ed Davis, Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic but it would take multiple other players and picks to get it done, and then the Clippers would have t clear out roster spots or buy guys out. It’s not impossible to do, but it gets complex, and complex deals are far less likely to get done.

Jordan may well be on the move at the deadline, and Portland could use him, but this is a hard deal to put together.

LeBron James: They should take Cavaliers off nationally televised games

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Saturday night, the Cavaliers were routed by the Rockets on a nationally televised game by 32 points, a game where Cleveland’s defense was listless. Two weeks before that, in another nationally televised game against one of the NBA’s best (Oklahoma City), Cleveland gave up 148 and lost by 24.

It’s been ugly, and not just on Saturday night — Cleveland has lost its last eight nationally televised games by an average of 18 points (stat via ESPN).

LeBron James said after the latest loss he doesn’t know why they struggle so much in these games, but he knows one solution — get the Cavaliers off of national television. Via Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“I’m lost for words, actually,” James said, referring to the Cavs’ streak on national TV. “They should take us off every nationally televised game for the rest of the season. We haven’t played good ball and we get our butts kicked every time we play on national television, so I’m at a loss for words.”

LeBron was half joking, but just to be clear it’s not happening. The Cavaliers may be a train wreck, but train wrecks draw eyeballs. People tune in to see the carnage. So long as LeBron is in Cleveland they will be on national television. A lot.

Why is Cleveland struggling on nationally televised games? First, because they are not a good defensive team (28th in the NBA this season), and bad defensive teams lose games. Their offense took a step back this season and isn’t good enough to cover it up.

Second, because they are giving terrible efforts in these games (which is not going to cost Tyronn Lue his job). That starts with LeBron himself, who was slow to get back on defensive possessions in the first quarter against Houston and helped set a tone of lackadaisical effort that permeated the roster.

And finally, because these nationally televised games are almost always against other elite teams in the NBA, and those teams are light years ahead of the Cavs right now. People will tune in to see Cleveland vs. Houston, but switch out the Rockets for the Magic and who’s watching?

NBA’s Warriors to replace Red Panda’s stolen $25k unicycle

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The NBA’s Golden State Warriors will buy the popular half-time entertainer known as the Red Panda Acrobat a custom-made, $25,000 unicycle to replace the one stolen from San Francisco’s airport.

KTVU-TV reports Friday that the team notified Rong Niu’s agent of its plan to replace the 7-foot unicycle the acrobat uses in her routine where she flips bowls from her feet and catches them stacked on her head at halftime shows across the country. Agent Pat Figley says the unicycle will be built in China.

Police released Jan. 24 surveillance photos from San Francisco International Airport’s baggage claim area showing a man wheeling away black bags containing the unicycle. Niu has had the unicycle for 30 years.

She is a regular performer for the Warriors and around the NBA, and she’s the one halftime act NBA Twitter loves and gets excited when she’s performing. She’s also appeared on America’s Got Talent.

 

Nikola Jokic makes go-ahead 3-pointer, Nuggets top Warriors 115-108

Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 2:35 AM EST
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:10 left, and added nine rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 115-108 on Saturday night.

Will Barton had 25 points and Gary Harris 16 for the Nuggets, who split the four games with Golden State this season. Denver rallied from 12 down in the second half to hand the Warriors their second loss in three games.

Kevin Durant scored 31 points and Stephen Curry had 24 for Golden State.

Denver got a scare when Jamal Murray left the game with a right leg injury after he collided with Draymond Green on a drive into the lane less than a minute in. He went to the locker room and came back to the bench with his right thigh heavily wrapped.

Murray played 28 minutes and had 12 of his 15 points after halftime.

Durant, who didn’t attempt a shot in the first quarter, was 12 of 16 from the field the rest of the game. He had nine points in the fourth when Golden State appeared to take control, but Denver rallied to take a 102-99 lead on Barton’s 3-pointer.

With the game tied at 104, Harris misfired on a dunk but the ball went to Jokic in the corner, and he drained a 3-pointer to give Denver the lead.

After Curry missed a 26-footer, Jokic hit two free throws to make it 109-104 and Denver closed it out.

 

Report: In wake of another ugly loss, Cavaliers not close to firing Tyronn Lue

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2018, 1:45 AM EST
Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets routed the Cleveland Cavaliers on national television. The same thing happened two weeks earlier against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s no better when the Cavaliers aren’t on a game of the week broadcast: They are 6-9 in their last 15 games, having been outscored in that stretch by 7.2 points per 100 possessions (third worst in the NBA in that time). The Cavaliers are 30-21 on the season, but they made a run through the soft part of the where they won 18-of-19, remove that stretch and they are 12-20 on the season. There are real problems in Cleveland with defense, with effort, and with team play.

Does that put coach Tyronn Lue’s job in danger?

No, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“We are not firing our head coach,” one Cavaliers official told ESPN late Saturday night.

Lue has expressed frustration with the team, describing the Cavaliers to ESPN’s Lisa Salters at halftime of Saturday’s loss as “soft, weak, no physicality, no toughness, no grit.”

Lue wasn’t the only person to say that, Isaiah Thomas and other Cavaliers players called out themselves after this later disaster of a loss.

There will be plenty of Cavs fans who will read this and say, “they should fire Lue, he’s clearly lost the team.” I’m not Lue’s biggest fan as a coach, but the man has guided the Cavaliers to two-straight NBA Finals and won a title as the coach, the players like him. More importantly, fire Lue and then what? There is no coach who Cleveland could bring in mid-season that is going to make a dramatic change mid-season — they don’t have time to put in a new offense or defense, and no coach can make the Cleveland role players suddenly younger and more athletic.

The lack of energy isn’t on Lue alone, it’s mostly on the players. This isn’t some college program where the coach is expected to fire up his team nightly, this is the NBA where the players are expected to be professional and self-motivated. It’s not like Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, or Brad Stevens make some “rah-rah” speech nightly to fire his players up — they motivate themselves. The players on great teams police themselves. Right now that is lacking in Cleveland.

Whether Lue is back next season as the Cavaliers’ coach is a different question, but there could be a lot of changes in Cleveland for next season.

 