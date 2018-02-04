Getty Images

Report: In wake of another ugly loss, Cavaliers not close to firing Tyronn Lue

By Kurt HelinFeb 4, 2018, 1:45 AM EST
Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets routed the Cleveland Cavaliers on national television. The same thing happened two weeks earlier against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s no better when the Cavaliers aren’t on a game of the week broadcast: They are 6-9 in their last 15 games, having been outscored in that stretch by 7.2 points per 100 possessions (third worst in the NBA in that time). The Cavaliers are 30-21 on the season, but they made a run through the soft part of the where they won 18-of-19, remove that stretch and they are 12-20 on the season. There are real problems in Cleveland with defense, with effort, and with team play.

Does that put coach Tyronn Lue’s job in danger?

No, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“We are not firing our head coach,” one Cavaliers official told ESPN late Saturday night.

Lue has expressed frustration with the team, describing the Cavaliers to ESPN’s Lisa Salters at halftime of Saturday’s loss as “soft, weak, no physicality, no toughness, no grit.”

Lue wasn’t the only person to say that, Isaiah Thomas and other Cavaliers players called out themselves after this later disaster of a loss.

There will be plenty of Cavs fans who will read this and say, “they should fire Lue, he’s clearly lost the team.” I’m not Lue’s biggest fan as a coach, but the man has guided the Cavaliers to two-straight NBA Finals and won a title as the coach, the players like him. More importantly, fire Lue and then what? There is no coach who Cleveland could bring in mid-season that is going to make a dramatic change mid-season — they don’t have time to put in a new offense or defense, and no coach can make the Cleveland role players suddenly younger and more athletic.

The lack of energy isn’t on Lue alone, it’s mostly on the players. This isn’t some college program where the coach is expected to fire up his team nightly, this is the NBA where the players are expected to be professional and self-motivated. It’s not like Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, or Brad Stevens make some “rah-rah” speech nightly to fire his players up — they motivate themselves. The players on great teams police themselves. Right now that is lacking in Cleveland.

Whether Lue is back next season as the Cavaliers’ coach is a different question, but there could be a lot of changes in Cleveland for next season.

 

Nikola Jokic makes go-ahead 3-pointer, Nuggets top Warriors 115-108

Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 2:35 AM EST
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:10 left, and added nine rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 115-108 on Saturday night.

Will Barton had 25 points and Gary Harris 16 for the Nuggets, who split the four games with Golden State this season. Denver rallied from 12 down in the second half to hand the Warriors their second loss in three games.

Kevin Durant scored 31 points and Stephen Curry had 24 for Golden State.

Denver got a scare when Jamal Murray left the game with a right leg injury after he collided with Draymond Green on a drive into the lane less than a minute in. He went to the locker room and came back to the bench with his right thigh heavily wrapped.

Murray played 28 minutes and had 12 of his 15 points after halftime.

Durant, who didn’t attempt a shot in the first quarter, was 12 of 16 from the field the rest of the game. He had nine points in the fourth when Golden State appeared to take control, but Denver rallied to take a 102-99 lead on Barton’s 3-pointer.

With the game tied at 104, Harris misfired on a dunk but the ball went to Jokic in the corner, and he drained a 3-pointer to give Denver the lead.

After Curry missed a 26-footer, Jokic hit two free throws to make it 109-104 and Denver closed it out.

 

Rockets destroy LeBron James, disconnected Cavs 120-88

Associated PressFeb 4, 2018, 1:09 AM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists, Ryan Anderson added 21 points and the Houston Rockets became the latest team to thump Cleveland on national TV, beating the disconnected Cavaliers 120-88 on Saturday night.

James Harden only scored 16 — 15 below his league-leading average — but Houston rolled to its fourth straight win and improved to 11-2 since Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, the Cavs’ downward spiral accelerated.

Since losing at Golden State on Christmas, LeBron James and his teammates are 0-8 in network broadcasts and have been embarrassed in several matchups against quality teams. They lost by 28 at Minnesota, 34 in Toronto, 24 at home to Oklahoma City and 32 to the Rockets, who toyed with the defending Eastern Conference champs.

James finished with just 11 points and didn’t play in the fourth quarter as the Rockets were too far ahead. Isaiah Thomas scored 12 for Cleveland.

The Cavs played their second game without injured All-Star forward Kevin Love, who could be out two months with a broken left hand suffered earlier this week.

Love’s injury hurts, obviously, but there are far bigger issues with a Cleveland team that has lost 12 of 18 and appears to be tearing apart at the seams.

With the Rockets up 35 in the third quarter, the Cavs didn’t even bother to huddle during a timeout. Thomas and J.R. Smith sat at the middle of the scorer’s table while James and other players wandered near the bench area as coach Tyronn Lue and his staff tried to figure what to do next.

The Cavs actually did a decent job on Harden, who recorded the first 60-point triple-double earlier in the week against Orlando. Harden went just 5 of 14 from the field.

Down 26 at halftime, James and the Cavs walked off the floor hearing boos from Cleveland fans who have grown tired of their lack of defense, chemistry and commitment.

With the trade deadline on Thursday, Cleveland might need to make a major move to have any chance of getting back to its fourth straight Finals. This group isn’t getting it done.

Lue said it would be a “team challenge” to slow down Harden.

“‘You have to show him different looks,” Lue said before the game. “I just don’t think you can let a great player get comfortable showing him the same kind of defensive schemes. You’ve got to mix it up to keep him off balance, just try to make him make field goals and not free throws.”

Early on, Cleveland tried several players on Harden, but Paul did the damage. He made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping ignite the Rockets and push them to a 14-point lead.

Houston opened the second quarter with three more 3s – the Rockets started 8 of 12 behind the arc – and when Anderson drained another 3-pointer, the Rockets’ lead had swelled to 48-23.

 

Report: Out of rotation in Minnesota, Shabazz Muhammad wants trade, release

By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Shabazz Muhammad is buried on Tom Thibodeau’s bench in Minnesota (he has a lot of company there, Thibodeau keeps his rotations playoff short all season long). Behind Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Jamal Crawford on the wing, Muhammad has been out of the rotation since the start of December, only playing in largely garbage time minutes.

Now he wants out, one way or another, reports Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Out of the rotation and clearly out of Minnesota Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau’s plans, guard Shabazz Muhammad has requested to the franchise that it move or waive him prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, league sources told ESPN.

Muhammad’s representatives recently made the request to the Timberwolves front office, league sources said.

Not sure there is a trade market for him (late, protected second rounder at best), a waive and release is more likely. Teams don’t gain anything by trading for him.

Muhammad reportedly turned down a four-year, $40 million extension at one point last season (when he was in the rotation and giving the Timberwolves 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game playing about 19 minutes a night), only to see his market dried up in the summer. The Timberwolves waived him to make room for Taj Gibson, before re-signing him. Muhammad is making $1.5 million this season and has a player option next season for $1.8 million.

Muhammad believes he can put up numbers and help a team if given minutes. He’s a volume scorer and not a great defender, but there are teams where he could get regular run and prove he is worth a bigger deal.

Suns’ Marquese Chriss to miss Sunday’s game after “verbal altercation” with coach

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Ready for a trip into the fun world of semantics? Of course you are.

Here’s the bottom line: Suns second-year forward Marquese Chriss will not be with the team Sunday when they host the Hornets after getting in a heated argument with an assistant coach (potentially over limited minutes the game before). Chriss may or may not have been fined for this incident as well.

Now here’s where the semantics come in. Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the story.

As happens a lot, the team wanted to put its own spin on this, so it reached out to the local media and beat writer for the Arizona Republic Scott Bordow.

Okay, he’s not suspended, but he’s being held out a game… a rose by any other name. Semantics.

Bordow got these quotes for the Republic.

“He’s a good kid who had a bad moment,” (GM Ryan) McDonough said. “We look forward to seeing him Monday morning and turning the page.”

“It’s a violation of team rules,” (Coach Jay) Triano added. “We’re going to keep it in house. We’re not discussing it any more and we’ve dealt with it.”

Chriss has not progressed in his second season in Phoenix. He’s averaging 7 points and 4.2 rebounds a night in 21 minutes, but he is not efficient with a true shooting percentage of 49.7, well below the league average. He’s taken 43 percent of his shot attempts from three, but is hitting just 29.8 percent on them. After a rookie season that showed promise, he had an unimpressive Summer League and now has not progressed during the regular season. The Suns are trying to build a young core around Devin Booker, Chriss has some work to do to be part of it.